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White House Photographer Just Won A Prize For His Epic Oval Office Photo Of Trump—And Yep, We Totally Get it

Donald Trump
Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images

Photographer Andrew Harnik won the White House Correspondents' Association's Award for Excellence in Presidential News Coverage by Visual Journalists for his truly iconic photo of a surreal moment from last year that happened in the Oval Office.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraApr 16, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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Photographer Andrew Harnik won the White House Correspondents' Association's Award for Excellence in Presidential News Coverage by Visual Journalists for a photo he took of a surreal moment featuring President Donald Trump last year in the Oval Office.

In early November, a man, later identified as Gordon Findlay, the global brand director for Ozempic manufacturer Novo Nordisk, was standing near Trump’s desk when he suddenly collapsed while Eli Lilly CEO Dave Ricks was speaking, causing Ricks to pause mid-remarks.

Findlay fainted during a press briefing announcing lower costs for weight loss drugs, which took place in the Oval Office alongside Trump, Dr. Mehmet Oz—the current Administrator for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services—and Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who was later criticized for rushing out of the briefing when Findlay collapsed.

Oz quickly ran over and helped catch Findlay. Oz and others present laid him on the floor as a White House employee instructed members of the press to leave the room. Reporters were then escorted back to the White House Briefing Room.

And amid all this, Trump merely stood at his desk, seemingly unconcerned and oblivious to the commotion around him—and that was the moment Harnik captured on camera.

You can see it below.

Donald Trump stands by as others attend to Gordon Findlay Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The WHCA's award "recognizes a video or photojournalist for uniquely covering the presidency from a journalistic standpoint, either at the White House or in the field. This could be breaking news, a scheduled event or feature coverage." Harnik, who will be presented the award at the organization's awards dinner on April 25, will also receive a $5,000 prize.

Considering how much Trump's odd behavior has continued to raise concerns about the state of his physical and mental health, it's all the more appropriate that Harnik won the award with such a glimpse into a bizarre candid Trump moment.

Then again, it should come as little surprise since the picture captures the sort of reaction one would expect from a malignant narcissist upset that the attention is not on him at all times.

People online applauded Harnik for capturing the perfect moment.



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