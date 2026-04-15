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New Video Shows Heroic Oklahoma Principal Tackling Armed Former Student Before Getting Shot

Oklahoma Principal stops armed former student
KOCO 5 News/YouTube

A newly-released security video shows the moment Pauls Valley High School Principal Kirk Moore rushed at and tackled an armed former student before getting shot in the leg.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanApr 15, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
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We use the word "hero" to describe people who perform incredibly brave acts, but just like the words "iconic," "shook," "narcissist," and "gaslighting," it might be losing its meaning with overuse on social media.

But Kirk Moore, the Principal at Pauls Valley HIgh School in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma, is the true definition of a hero.

On April 7, 2026, a former student of Pauls Valley appeared on the premises at 2:20 in the afternoon, armed. One person appeared to walk toward the door, possibly letting the gunman into the school building. The armed man has since been identified as 20-year-old Victor Hawkins.

Hawkins pointed his weapon at multiple students and fired what may have been a warning shot before walking into the Pauls Valley main lobby area of the school. Investigators later confirmed that this shot jammed the gun, costing Hawkins valuable seconds.

From the right of the frame, Principal Kirk Moore suddenly appeared, running at full speed. As Moore ran at Hawkins, Hawkins had the gun pointed at the principal's head. But without hesitation, Moore tackled the gunman onto the same bench the frightened student was sitting on.

Moore continued to full-body pin Hawkins to the bench, pinning his armed hand to the floor. The student was able to flee the scene and get to safety. While Moore was pinning him, another staff member appeared, kicked the gun away from Hawkins, and collected it, removing it from the scene.

During the struggle, the gun must have released, and Moore was shot in the leg. This did not deter him from continuing to subdue Hawkins until the police could arrive to arrest him.

You can watch video footage of Moore's truly heroic act here:

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

YouTubers applauded Moore and hoped his community would recognize him for his bravery.

KOCO 5 News/YouTube

KOCO 5 News/YouTube

KOCO 5 News/YouTube

KOCO 5 News/YouTube

KOCO 5 News/YouTube

The security camera footage soon went viral, with X users in particular praising Moore as a hero.







Victor Hawkins was arrested on sight that day and taken to the Garvin County Jail on two counts of pointing a firearm, one additional count for shooting with intent to kill, and two counts of unlawfully carrying a firearm.

He admitted during interrogation that he was inspired by Columbine and entered the school with the intention of executing a mass shooting of students, faculty, and finally, himself.

Kirk Moore has since received medical care and is resting at home, while making occasional appearances at the school to check in with his staff and students.

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