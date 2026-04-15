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Lewis Capaldi Has Hilarious Reaction After He's Accidentally Romantically Linked To Kim Kardashian—But Some Fans Missed The Joke Entirely

Lewis Capaldi; Kim Kardashian
Sarah Stier/Getty Images; Karwai Tang/WireImage

After an X account incorrectly claimed that Kim Kardashian was seen with singer Lewis Capaldi at Coachella, Capaldi came in with a cheeky response—but some fans thought he was being serious.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebyApr 15, 2026
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
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This just in: Hollywood's hottest new couple is Kim Kardashian and... Lewis Capaldi?

Okay not really, but the internet thought so for a hot minute after the two were thought to be spotted together at Justin Bieber's Coachella performance over the weekend.

Bieber was one of the hottest draws at the annual festival's first weekend, with everyone from Paris HIlton to Adele being spotted in the crowd.

But perhaps nobody made a bigger splash than Capaldi and Kardashian—except that Capaldi wasn't even there.

The Scottish singer, known best for his ubiquitous 2018 hit "Someone You Loved," isn't exactly the type you'd expect to be dating any Kardashian, let alone the one who is, for better or worse, the most famous, glamorous woman in the world.

Capaldi is known for his deeply emotional, confessional lyrics and introspective work. Not exactly Kardashian fodder, you know? (No offense, Kim.)

So the news of him canoodling with Kim at Coachella quickly went viral, with a lot of people reacting with variations on the theme of, "I'm sorry, WHO was spotted with WHO now?!"

The only problem is, it wasn't true—it was due to a typo by X account @DistinctPost.

In a follow-up post, the account clarified that it had MEANT to write Lewis HAMILTON. The post read:

"Guys it was a typo 😭 I accidentally promoted Lewis Hamilton* to Louis Capaldi 😆"

Hamilton is the Formula 1 driver Kardashian has been rumored to be dating for a while now, especially since she appeared prominently featured at the end of one of Hamilton's Instagram posts earlier this month.

Hamilton is who she was seen hanging out with at Bieber's set, not Capaldi.

But Capaldi, who frequently shows off his sense of humor on social media, took the moment and ran with it with a subtly hilarious joke on X.

In his post, he jokingly confirmed the news of he and Kardashian's supposed pairing, asking for the public to please control their prying eyes and stop with the "invasion of our privacy."

But then the story took it's most hilarious turn possible: A LOT of fans did NOT get Capaldi's joke.

Some of them took his tweet so seriously they actually got salty about it, like one user who scolded Capaldi for expecting privacy during his dalliance with "a billionaire influencer."

Capaldi's response could not have been more hilarious.

And the hits kept coming: The saltier people got at Capaldi's demand for privacy, the more absurd his replies became, like calling another X user "a silly billy."

Capaldi's hilarious replies did nothing to stop the tidal wave of people scolding him for expecting privacy at a celeb-heavy event like Coachella.

And the more people missed Capaldi's joke, the more those who DID get it were absolutely tickled.






The internet may be falling apart at the seams these days, but at least the mishaps are hilarious sometimes!

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