MAGA X Account Gets Blunt Reality Check After Raging Over Video Of Biden 'Walking Aimlessly' Around Coffee Shop

People were not impressed after the MAGA X account tried to criticize former President Joe Biden for "walking aimlessly" around a Delaware coffee shop, questioning how he was ever "fit to be president."



Biden, who lives in Delaware, was seen visiting a coffee shop in Wilmington on March 27. Video shows him shaking hands and looking at the menu while waiting at the counter.

Melissa Black, a social media user who shared the encounter on TikTok, said she spotted Biden while visiting the state at Brew HaHa on Kennett Pike. According to Black, the visit appeared "low-key" despite the presence of his security detail. Black said Biden "made a point to come meet me as he left and took a photo with someone and shook a couple hands.”

But Breaking911 saw the video and shared it without context along with the following message:

"Joe Biden was seen walking aimlessly around a coffee shop. How was this man fit to be president?"

You can see the post and video below.

This was quite the claim from a MAGA supporter that seems to ignore that this week alone Trump made a genocidal threat toward Iran, declaring that "a whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again" ahead of a deadline to bomb Iran’s power plants and bridges that legal scholars and world leaders have said would constitute war crimes.

And if we want to talk about world leaders "walking aimlessly," look no further than Trump, who continues to project despite regularly falling asleep during meetings amid increasing concerns about his cognitive decline.

Last year, Trump made a visit to Japan aimed at boosting Japanese investment in the U.S. following the election of Sanae Takaichi, the country’s first female prime minister. But things took an awkward turn during a welcoming ceremony in Tokyo.

Trump appeared to lose his bearings as he walked through a room filled with dignitaries and a military band, momentarily leaving Takaichi behind. The incident, captured on video, quickly circulated online, sparking fresh discussion about Trump’s cognitive decline.

Back in January, Trump was widely mocked after footage from a meeting at the White House about energy policy showed how he suddenly got up to admire the renovations on his new ballroom through a window.

Trump got up during a meeting with oil industry executives, including leaders from Chevron and Exxon, as part of an effort to secure billions of dollars in new investments in Venezuela’s oil sector. He exclaimed, "Wow! Look at that view," commenting that "this is the door to the ballroom."

He was also caught on camera during that same meeting reading out loud a private note Secretary of State Marco Rubio attempted to pass him directing Trump to speak to Chevron's executives.

The MAGA account seems to forget that Trump is the same guy who shared an AI-generated image of himself on a "Canadian" mountain that's not even in Canada, asked if China is using a "hurricane gun" on the U.S., has claimed to be "brilliant" and "clairvoyant," and declared himself a "perfect physical specimen" despite never exercising and loving McDonald's.

People were not having it.









In MAGA world, every accusation is ultimately a confession.