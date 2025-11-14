Skip to content

Cynthia Erivo Jumps In To Protect Ariana Grande After Fan Jumps Barricade At 'Wicked: For Good' Premiere

Fox News Guest Has Blunt Reminder About Trump After Sean Hannity Asks About Biden's 'Cognitive Decline'

Screenshot of Sean Hannity and Stephanie Miller
Fox News

Fox News host Sean Hannity got more than he bargained for on Wednesday after he pressed guest commentator Stephanie Miller on when she first noticed Biden's "cognitive decline."

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraNov 14, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Fox News personality Sean Hannity was widely mocked after guest commentator Stephanie Miller gave him more than he bargained for with her response to his question about when she first noticed former President Joe Biden's "cognitive decline."

President Donald Trump and Republicans have long questioned Biden's cognitive fitness for office to draw attention from Trump's own gaffes. Earlier this week, Trump made headlines for claiming "no one knows what magnets are" during an Oval Office exchange. He has also continued to attract attention for falling asleep during events.

But that wasn't on Hannity's mind—nor did he seem particularly interested in the actual big story of the week: the release of emails in which the late financier, pedophile, and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein claimed that Trump “knew about the girls” and spent “hours” at his house with one of Epstein’s victims.

Hannity asked:

"When did you first notice Joe Biden's cognitive decline? And don't change the subject or deflect."

Miller replied:

"I think it was through all the times that Donald Trump has fallen asleep in public and talked about magnets getting wet. My mom had dementia and I recognize it."
"You know what else is great about Biden's cognitive decline is that Trump is all over the Epstein files and I'm wondering if they're going to release those. Are you covering that tonight?"

At another point, Miller said:

“You know the funniest thing about this story — is Trump’s all over the Epstein files and I wonder if they’re going to release that after the big bombshell! I didn’t see anything about that on Fox News today."
"Let's release those files. Let's release them. Is this what passes for news? Is this what passes for news on Fox News?"

This week, a report from Media Matters for America (MMA) published November 12 noted that Fox "is covering up for President Donald Trump after House Democrats released emails on Wednesday" and "had not addressed the story on its airwaves through noon ET, even as CNN and MSNBC gave it substantial coverage."

The report mentioned that "a Fox correspondent referenced 'new developments today from the House Oversight Committee' on Epstein without detailing what those developments entailed."

The report found that as of noon Wednesday, "CNN and MSNBC had covered the story for 53 and 56 minutes, respectively. By comparison, Fox's coverage amounted to 6 seconds (the above-mentioned vague reference to 'new developments')."

Hannity and the network have faced heavy criticism since Miller's appearance.


The White House has continued to deflect from the files via Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who called the scandal a "manufactured hoax" and tried to pin the blame on the Biden administration.

Leavitt insisted Democrats "don't care about the victims in these cases" and that only "care about scoring political points against President Trump and with this government shutdown." She alleged "Democrats leaked these emails to the fake news this morning ahead of Republicans reopening the government."

Trump echoed Leavitt's response, saying in a post on Truth Social that Democrats "are trying to bring up the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax again because they’ll do anything at all to deflect on how badly they’ve done on the Shutdown, and so many other subjects."

Screenshot of Megyn Kelly; Jeffrey Epstein
Political News

Megyn Kelly Slammed After Making Bonkers Defense Of Epstein Liking Teenage Girls

Donald Trump
Political News

'The Onion' Just Brilliantly Ripped Trump With A Brutal Headline After Damning Epstein Emails

Shot of a red 'MAGA' hat sitting on a dictionary, placed on a desk. A blurry map of the US is in the background.
Trending

People Who Fled The U.S. Due To Trump Explain How They're Doing Now

Screenshots from @max_balegde's TikTok video
Trending

'Lazy' Gamer Comes Up With Genius Hack For Getting Himself To Go To The Gym

Jack Schlossberg; Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
MSNBC/YouTube; Alex Wroblewski/AFP via Getty Images

JFK's Grandson Announces He's Running For Congress—And Immediately Unloads On 'Dangerous' RFK Jr.

Democratic President John F. Kennedy's grandson, Jack Schlossberg, sat down on Wednesday with MSNBC's Jackie Alemany for The Weekend—and he had a lot to say.

The pair discussed a wide range of topics including Schlossberg's decision to run for Congress in New York's 12th Congressional District which includes the Upper West Side, the Upper East Side, and all of Midtown Manhattan.

Keep ReadingShow less
Hotel worker washing bed sheets in hot tub
@WCCO - CBS Minnesota/YouTube

Hotel Sparks Backlash After Worker Is Caught On Video Using Hot Tub To Clean Bed Sheets

Many of us love to travel, but with travel prices increasing and flights being delayed, it's becoming less desirable to go somewhere new.

There is also the increasing number of places being exposed for not properly cleaning and preparing for guests, so now we have to worry about our health and safety while trying to travel.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from ​@fake_chloe_mooney's TikTok video
@fake_chloe_mooney/TikTok

Woman Horrified After Disastrous Brow Wax And Tint At JCPenney Salon Takes Dangerous Turn

When you want to go for a treatment that in some way impacts your appearance, like getting your hair cut or eyebrows waxed, you obviously want to go to a professional who is going to do a good job.

Obviously, if you're halfway through the appointment and do not like the work they're doing, you should speak up.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @damnnnndee's TikTok videos
@damnnnndee/TikTok

Black Woman Speaks Out After 'Humiliating' Experience Of Being Asked To Leave Coworker's Wedding Mid-Ceremony

Weddings are supposed to be magical and romantic, but they have a weird way of bringing out the worst in people.

TikToker @damnnnndee shared a video of a wedding that she attended as her mother's plus-one for one of her mother's coworkers. They were the only Black guests in attendance.

Keep ReadingShow less
Florence Pugh at the Disney & The Cinema Society hosts a special screening of "Thunderbolts at IPIC Theater on April 30, 2025, in New York, New York.
Daniel Zuchnik/Variety via Getty Images

Florence Pugh Sparks Debate With Nuanced Take On 'Good And Bad' Intimacy Coordinators

Hollywood has always struggled with where performance ends and exploitation begins. Intimacy coordinators were supposed to help fix that—that shiny #MeToo-era promise that a trained professional could step in, make sex scenes safer, and keep the male gaze from running the camera like it's 1998.

Yet Florence Pugh says the reality is far messier.

Keep ReadingShow less