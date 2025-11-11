The White House Swiftly Slammed After Boasting That Trump Is 'The Man Who Does It All'

The White House was mocked online after sharing a screenshot to boast that President Trump is "the man who does it all" after he provided some NFL commentary alongside Fox broadcasters during a Washington Commanders game on Sunday.

At no point did the White House note that Trump was booed by spectators multiple times during his appearance, including when he was introduced at halftime by the stadium announcer.

Nor did the White House consider that this really wasn't a good look for Trump amid the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, during which his administration has been accused of orchestrating a hunger crisis by allowing SNAP benefits to lapse and then fighting in court to ensure people don't receive those benefits.

You can see the post and the screenshot below.

@TheWhiteHouse/X

If Trump really can "do it all," he could make sure people are fed and address the affordability crisis... and maybe even release those Epstein files while he's at it.

People mocked the White House profusely.





Over the summer, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was mocked for her claim that there is no "harder working President" than Trump.

At the time, Leavitt said Trump "is working around the clock, he hardly ever sleeps, he's constantly thinking not just about the problems in our country here but around this world and how to solve them."

However, critics pointed out that Trump spent nearly 40 of his first 175 days in office on the golf course, with taxpayers footing the $26 million bill for those trips as of March 29. A portion of that money goes directly into his own pocket, as many of the outings have taken place at his own resorts.

Oklahoma Republican Senator Markwayne Mullin also wasn't fooling anyone when he shared photos of himself and Trump allegedly "working through the weekend." The photos he shared included one of Trump with a slew of different papers splayed across his desk that turned out to be printouts of Trump's Truth Social posts.