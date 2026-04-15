Skip to content

Fans Rally Around Legendary ESPN Announcer After He Reveals Devastating Fifth Cancer Diagnosis

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Pete Davidson Hit With Backlash After Making Wildly Inappropriate Joke About His Infant Daughter

Pete Davidson attends the "All In: Comedy About Love By Simon Rich" Gala Performance at Hudson Theatre.
Cindy Ord/Getty Images

SNL alum Pete Davidson made his return to stand-up after a five-month hiatus due to being a new dad—but one joke he made about his infant daughter is not sitting well with people.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossApr 15, 2026
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

See Full Bio

Five months into fatherhood, Pete Davidson is folding his new reality into his comedy, but one joke about his infant daughter is igniting a wave of criticism online.

Back in December, Pete Davidson and his girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, announced the arrival of their baby girl. Hewitt shared the news on Instagram, posting a series of photos from their first days with their newborn.

The post was captioned:

“Our perfect angel girl arrived 12/12/2025 scottie rose hewitt davidson ♥️ my best work yet, I am absolutely overflowing with love and gratitude and disbelief.”

Scottie is named after Davidson’s late father, firefighter Scott Davidson, who died during the September 11 attacks in 2001.

You can view the post here:

Soon after Scottie’s birth, the 32-year-old opened up about life as a new parent during an appearance on The Tonight Show.

Davidson reflected on new fatherhood during his late-night appearance:

“All the clichés are true. It’s so much fun, it’s nuts. It’s fun to see Elsie be a great mom.”

Hewitt also drew widespread praise in February after sharing her experience with pregnancy and postpartum emotions, as well as her decision not to breastfeed, in a personal essay for Elle.

Davidson has since said fatherhood has made him feel more “primal” and protective, a shift that has already started to shape his material. He recently returned to the stage for the first time since becoming a dad, incorporating his new reality into his stand-up.

During a set at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on April 11, per E! News, Davidson joked about the highs and adjustments of parenting a newborn. While some moments landed, others sparked backlash quickly.

In the recording, Davidson can be heard telling the crowd:

“I haven’t done stand-up in five months because I’ve just had a baby… Yeah, it’s a lot of fun. A little girl.”

However, the tone shifted as the routine continued.

The Saturday Night Live alum delivered a joke that is now drawing widespread criticism:

“It’s weird having a little girl; it’s so hard to watch porn in front of her. But I still did; I powered through!”

Added the new dad, "No, it's great.”

Multiple outlets, including TMZ and Us Weekly, obtained audio from the performance, and the clip has since circulated online.

You can listen to the audio here:

Unsurprisingly, the joke has prompted strong reactions online, with many calling it inappropriate, particularly given the subject matter. Others, however, noted that the comment was part of a stand-up routine, where Davidson has long been known to push boundaries.

You can view the reactions below:

u/Useful-Sport-6316/Reddit

u/thelastactinthewings/Reddit

u/Useful-Sport-6316/Reddit

u/Aggressive_Layer883/Reddit

u/thankyoupapa/Reddit

u/HauteAssMess/Reddit

u/linariaalpina/Reddit

u/Hot_Throat_2404/Reddit

u/Sister_Winter/Reddit

u/CalligrapherFlashy19/Reddit

u/Clara_Geissler/Reddit

Davidson has not publicly addressed the backlash. BuzzFeed has reached out to his representative for comment.

Davidson is currently balancing his return to stand-up with an expanding slate of film and television projects. He’s set to portray mafia hitman Tommy Pitera in The Butcher: Anatomy of a Mafia Psychopath, a project he has previously described as a “dream,” with production expected to begin in June 2026.

He’s also attached to I Slept with Joey Ramone, a Netflix biopic he will star in, co-write, and executive produce, marking a continued shift into more hands-on creative roles.

At the same time, Davidson appears in the upcoming thriller Bitcoin, directed by Doug Liman and co-starring Gal Gadot, Isla Fisher, and Casey Affleck. Production on the film began in late February.

Davidson is also continuing work on a more unconventional venture: transforming the Staten Island Ferry he purchased with Colin Jost into a permanent, stationary entertainment venue and hotel, another public-facing project that keeps him in the spotlight.


Latest News

Donald Trump; Riley Gaines
Donald Trump

Trump Just Made A Brutal Dig At Anti-Trans Swimmer Riley Gaines After She Criticized His AI Jesus Photo—And Yikes

Screenshot of JD Vance
Donald Trump

JD Vance Ripped After Directly Contradicting Trump's Defense Of His AI Jesus Photo—And Whoops!

Fox News Just Complained About How Low Teen Pregnancy Rates Currently Are—And WTF‽‽
Science & Health

Fox News Just Complained About How Low Teen Pregnancy Rates Currently Are—And WTF‽‽

Frankie Muniz (left) and Bryan Cranston (right) face off on Hot Ones Versus as Anna Gunn’s Skyler White (middle) remains at the center of the debate.
Celebrities

Bryan Cranston Defends His 'Breaking Bad' Wife Skyler After Frankie Muniz Admits He 'Wanted To Kill' Her

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Screenshot of Donald Trump with DoorDash "Grandma"
@EdKrassen/X

Trump Tries To Get 'DoorDash Grandma' To Bash Trans Athletes To Reporters—And Her Reaction Says It All

Things didn't go well for President Donald Trump after a DoorDash delivery person wearing a "Doordash Grandma" T-shirt did not take the bait when he asked her if she is okay with transgender people competing in sports.

Trump staged a promotional moment in the Oval Office by receiving a McDonald’s delivery, using it to highlight his “no tax on tips” policy.

Keep Reading Show less
Donald Trump
Julia Demaree Nikhinson - Pool/Getty Images

Trump Mercilessly Trolled With Memes After He Claimed AI Image Of Him As Jesus Actually Portrayed Him As 'A Doctor'

After President Donald Trump claimed an AI-generated image of himself as Jesus Christ healing the sick was actually him as a "doctor," social media users were mercilessly quick to troll him with memes mocking his explanation.

Last week, the Pope criticized Trump's widely unpopular war in Iran and called on the world "to reject war, especially a war which many people have said is an unjust war, which is continuing to escalate and is not resolving anything."

Keep Reading Show less
Heidi Klum
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Heidi Klum Just Showed Off The Disguises She Used While Attending Coachella—And She's Unrecognizable

If we can expect one thing from Heidi Klum, it's that she's ready to make a statement everywhere she goes—even if that statement is that you didn't know she was there at all.

Dubbed "The Queen of Halloween," Klum is uniquely gifted in costume fashion design and dedicated to creating costumes that are as much pieces of art as they are articles of clothing. Her pieces are often meant to disguise, if not entirely transform. A great example of this was the Medusa costume she revealed at her annual Halloween party last November.

Keep Reading Show less
Walker Scobell
Pablo Cuadra/WireImage

'Percy Jackson' Star Calls Out Toxic Fans After Having To Ditch Prom Due To 'Death Threats' Aimed At Female Friends

Percy Jackson has generated one of the biggest fandoms in recent entertainment history, including the book series by Rick Riordan, the film duology, and the Disney+ episodic series starring Walker Scobell as Percy.

But just like most recent fandoms, some fans experience the series with joy and excitement, while others develop problematic parasocial relationships.

Keep Reading Show less
Doja Cat; Madonna
@dojacat/TikTok; Kevin Mazur/MG25/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Doja Cat Epically Mocks Ageist Trolls Who Want Madonna To Stop Performing In Blistering Viral Rant

Perhaps nobody has held up a bigger mirror to America's disgust at women daring to age than Madonna, and Doja Cat has had it with the ageism.

In a recent TikTok, Doja Cat ranted about the comments she's seen on social media telling Madonna she should just retire already.

Keep Reading Show less