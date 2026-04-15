Skip to content

Lewis Capaldi Has Hilarious Reaction After He's Accidentally Romantically Linked To Kim Kardashian—But Some Fans Missed The Joke Entirely

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Trump Reacts To Conspiracy Theorist FEMA Official Who Claims He Once Teleported To A Waffle House

Donald Trump; Gregg Phillips
Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images; Al Drago/Getty Images

CNN asked President Trump about FEMA official Gregg Phillips' bizarre claim that he once teleported to a Waffle House 50 miles away—and Trump seemed just as confused as the rest of us.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraApr 15, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

President Donald Trump appeared noticeably confused after CNN asked him about FEMA official Gregg Phillips' bizarre claim that he once teleported to a Waffle House 50 miles away.

Phillips, a former top Texas health official, was appointed in December to lead FEMA’s Office of Response and Recovery—a division with more than 1,000 employees—despite a background that raised questions. For instance, before taking the role, he had made unverified claims, including allegations about election fraud.

A CNN investigation later found that Phillips had gained prominence less through traditional FEMA experience and more through online posts tied to far-right conspiracy theories, along with instances of violent rhetoric toward political opponents.

Among the more unusual revelations: on a podcast appearance, Phillips described multiple instances in which he claimed to have “teleported,” including to a Waffle House in Rome, Georgia—telling a story in which his sons questioned his whereabouts and didn’t believe him when he said he was there.

Phillips said, in part:

“Teleporting is no fun. It’s no fun because you don’t really know what you’re doing. You don’t really understand it, it’s scary, but yet, um, but so real. And you know it’s happening but you can’t do anything about it, and so you just go, you just go with the ride. And wow, what just an incredible adventure it all was.”

You can hear what he said in the video below.

Phillips later returned to social media to defend his claims, insisting his experiences with “teleportation” were real and rooted in his religious beliefs, while arguing his earlier remarks had been misunderstood.

He brushed off the backlash with a casual “haters gonna hate.” In another post—written in a more reflective, almost poetic tone—he said, “I know what I’ve experienced,” framing the skepticism as people mocking what they don’t understand and invoking Jesus Christ as a parallel, referencing the resurrection.

After being told about the Phillips' claims during an interview with CNN last week, Trump appeared as confused as the rest of us:

“What does teleport mean? Was he kidding?”
“I don’t know anything about teleporting… It just sounds a little strange, but I know nothing about teleporting or him, but I’ll find out about it right now.”

We actually understand Trump's reaction here because if even he is thinking, "What the hell?" then there must be something very wrong with Phillips.

The mockery was swift.


Staff at the Waffle House location Phillips claimed to have visited said they had no record of him ever being there, with one worker telling the New York Times, “I’ve seen it all, but I’ve never seen that.”

Afterward, per a source, officials asked the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to either remove Phillips from his FEMA role or limit his public presence. The department reportedly chose the latter, instructing him to stop posting about “teleportation” on social media.

Latest News

Fox News Just Complained About How Low Teen Pregnancy Rates Currently Are—And WTF‽‽
Science & Health

Fox News Just Complained About How Low Teen Pregnancy Rates Currently Are—And WTF‽‽

Frankie Muniz (left) and Bryan Cranston (right) face off on Hot Ones Versus as Anna Gunn’s Skyler White (middle) remains at the center of the debate.
Celebrities

Bryan Cranston Defends His 'Breaking Bad' Wife Skyler After Frankie Muniz Admits He 'Wanted To Kill' Her

Screenshot of Donald Trump with DoorDash "Grandma"
LGBTQ

Trump Tries To Get 'DoorDash Grandma' To Bash Trans Athletes To Reporters—And Her Reaction Says It All

Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Trump Mercilessly Trolled With Memes After He Claimed AI Image Of Him As Jesus Actually Portrayed Him As 'A Doctor'

More from People/donald-trump

Heidi Klum
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Heidi Klum Just Showed Off The Disguises She Used While Attending Coachella—And She's Unrecognizable

If we can expect one thing from Heidi Klum, it's that she's ready to make a statement everywhere she goes—even if that statement is that you didn't know she was there at all.

Dubbed "The Queen of Halloween," Klum is uniquely gifted in costume fashion design and dedicated to creating costumes that are as much pieces of art as they are articles of clothing. Her pieces are often meant to disguise, if not entirely transform. A great example of this was the Medusa costume she revealed at her annual Halloween party last November.

Keep ReadingShow less
Walker Scobell
Pablo Cuadra/WireImage

'Percy Jackson' Star Calls Out Toxic Fans After Having To Ditch Prom Due To 'Death Threats' Aimed At Female Friends

Percy Jackson has generated one of the biggest fandoms in recent entertainment history, including the book series by Rick Riordan, the film duology, and the Disney+ episodic series starring Walker Scobell as Percy.

But just like most recent fandoms, some fans experience the series with joy and excitement, while others develop problematic parasocial relationships.

Keep ReadingShow less
Doja Cat; Madonna
@dojacat/TikTok; Kevin Mazur/MG25/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Doja Cat Epically Mocks Ageist Trolls Who Want Madonna To Stop Performing In Blistering Viral Rant

Perhaps nobody has held up a bigger mirror to America's disgust at women daring to age than Madonna, and Doja Cat has had it with the ageism.

In a recent TikTok, Doja Cat ranted about the comments she's seen on social media telling Madonna she should just retire already.

Keep ReadingShow less
Elon Musk
Harun Ozalp/Anadolu via Getty Images

Elon Musk Ripped After Accusing South Africa Of Denying Starlink License Due To Anti-White 'Racism'

Apartheid—the word for "apartness" in Afrikaans—was a legalized system that instituted racial segregation and discrimination in South Africa enacted by the National Party government from 1948 to 1994.

The party enforced a system of White minority rule by stripping "colored"—anyone non-White, but not Black—and Black South Africans of their rights based on their skin color and ethnicity.

Keep ReadingShow less
JD Vance; Viktor Orbán
Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images; Sean Gallup/Getty Images

People Are Convinced JD Vance Is Cursed Following Hungary's Election Result—And They've Got A Point

Social media users are convinced Vice President JD Vance is cursed after Hungarian voters turned out to end Prime Minister Viktor Orban's rule in its latest election.

Orbán's 16 years in power are over after losing to Péter Magyar of the center-right Tisza party, which is on course for 138 seats, with Orbán's Fidesz on 55. Orbán's loss came mere days after Vance traveled to Budapest and voiced the Trump administration’s support for Orbán ahead of the vote.

Keep ReadingShow less