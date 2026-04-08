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Erik Per Sullivan Is Being Praised For Turning Down 'Buckets Of Money' To Do The 'Malcolm In The Middle' Revival

Erik Per Sullivan as Dewey in Malcolm in the Middle, the role he chose not to reprise for the revival.
Courtesy of Fox

Actor Erik Per Sullivan, who played the youngest brother Dewey during the original run of the TV comedy Malcolm in the Middle, is getting mad respect from fans after his costar Jane Kaczmarek revealed that he turned down a big payday to do the new Hulu sequel series.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossApr 08, 2026
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

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When it was first announced, audiences were expecting the reunion of all three “Nolastname” brothers for the Hulu miniseries, Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair, but that’s not the case.

The four-episode revival, set nearly 20 years after the original series ended, follows Malcolm (played by Frankie Muniz) as he navigates life with his girlfriend and daughter—until his parents pull him back in for their 40th wedding anniversary.

Bryan Cranston and Jane Kaczmarek return as Hal and Lois, alongside Christopher Masterson as Francis and Justin Berfield as Reese.

Premiering this Friday, you can watch the trailer here:

- YouTubeHulu

But one familiar face won’t be returning.

Erik Per Sullivan, who played Dewey, reportedly turned down “buckets of money” to reprise his role. During a June 2025 appearance on the Fly on the Wall with Dana Carvey and David Spade podcast, Cranston confirmed that Per Sullivan was the only main cast member who chose not to return.

Cranston shared that his on-screen son is not interested in stepping into Dewey’s shoes again:

"I talked to Erik, and I said, 'Hey, we got the show! It's going to come back.' He goes, 'Oh, that's fantastic!' And I go, 'Yeah, so we're looking forward to having you back.' He goes, 'Oh, no, no, I don't want to do it. But it's fantastic.' "

For context, Per Sullivan was just nine years old when he was cast as Dewey on Malcolm in the Middle, which ran from 2000 to 2006.

Cranston revealed why Per Sullivan stepped away from acting:

"He's really, really smart, and he's getting his master's at Harvard right now. He said, 'Oh, God no. I haven't acted since I was 9 or something, so I'm not into it.' "

So, how smart is Per Sullivan?

Well, in 2007, he was awarded the James Joyce Award by the Literary and Historical Society of University College Dublin and made several public appearances, including attending the New York City premiere of Arthur and the Invisibles, Boston’s Oscar Night America, and his mother Ann’s naturalization ceremony.

Kaczmarek echoed that sentiment in an interview with The Guardian:

“He’s studying Dickens and is an incredible student–they offered him buckets of money to come back, and he just said: ‘No thank you.' "

Erik Per Sullivan was still a kid when Hollywood came calling, landing early roles in films like The Cider House Rules before becoming a household name as Dewey on Malcolm in the Middle. Across all seven seasons—151 episodes—his portrayal turned Dewey into a fan favorite, known for his quiet eccentricity, quirky lines, and musical talent.

Outside the sitcom, he appeared in Joe Dirt, Finding Nemo, and Christmas with the Kranks, with his final credited role coming in 2010’s Twelve. That same year, he stepped away from acting, later studying at the University of Southern California before continuing his education out of the spotlight.

Muniz wrote about the news on X in December 2009:

Since then, Per Sullivan has remained largely out of public view, with only occasional sightings—most recently in Boston in April 2025.

Fans didn’t waste time reacting to the news, with many praising Per Sullivan for turning down a major payday and choosing a quieter life away from Hollywood.

You can view the reactions here:

u/lurksnice/Reddit


u/FoolishGoulish/Reddit

u/indistinctcolor/Reddit

u/AdeptRisk686/Reddit

u/insertbrackets/Reddit

u/HoneyJam00/Reddit

u/CommunistOrgy/Reddit

u/Senasayori/Reddit

u/exmojo/Reddit

u/TamarindSweets/Reddit

u/BooBrew32/Reddit

u/Nervous_Insect5976/Reddit

Erik Per Sullivan has not publicly addressed the revival, but those who have spoken about him make it clear that his decision to walk away from Hollywood was intentional.

The series will return with Caleb Ellsworth-Clark stepping into the role of Dewey.


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