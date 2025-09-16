Skip to content

Nick Cannon Admits That Fathering 12 Children Was 'Careless' And Unintentional

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Frankie Muniz Reveals He Turned Down Hosting 'SNL' As A Kid For A Chance To Meet His Celebrity Crush

Frankie Muniz
Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

The Malcolm in the Middle star explained how he was offered a chance to become one of the youngest people to ever host Saturday Night Live in 2000, but doing so would've conflicted with co-hosting the Kids' Choice Awards—and his shot at meeting his crush, Amanda Bynes.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanSep 16, 2025
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

During awards season each year, it feels like all of the big-name actors have to be in a thousand places at once. From accepting awards to walking the red carpet to presenting awards to their colleagues, there's no end to the obligations, fun, and excitement.

But sometimes, obligations might overlap—and actors might have to make a tough choice about which event to attend. For Malcolm in the Middle star Frankie Muniz, his tough choice came back in 2000, and he wrestled with it for the most adorable reason.

The actor had been asked to co-host the Kids' Choice Awards alongside the main host, Rosie O'Donnell, as well as other guest stars like Mandy Moore, David Arquette, and LL Cool J.

But the person Muniz was concerned about was fellow co-host Amanda Bynes, who was at the top of her game on All That and The Amanda Show.

Muniz remembered:

"I told my agent back then, I want to be on 'All That.' I want to be on 'The Amanda Show.' Because I had a huge crush on Amanda Bynes as a kid, and I thought that those were the funniest, most amazing shows."

While he wasn't invited to guest-star or join the cast for these shows, he got the next best thing.

"Then my mom gets a call one day, and she's freaking out, so excited. It's Gail Berman, who at the time was the president of Fox. She goes, 'You got asked to host 'Saturday Night Live.' I'm like, 'What's that?' And she's like, 'It's huge. You'll be one of the youngest people ever. It's this big deal.'"

But Muniz knew what he was committed to.

"I asked when it was, and she said April third, and I'm like, 'Oh, h**l no, I am going to the Kids' Choice Awards. I don't care. I'm meeting Amanda Bynes at the Kids' Choice Awards!'"
"For about a week and a half, I had every executive, every producer, everybody in the history of Fox TV, Regency TV, going, 'What are you doing?! You don't understand!'"
"But I was like, 'No no, I don't back out of obligations. I committed. I'm not going to back out of the Kids' Choice Awards. They've been airing my commercials, saying that I'm going to be co-hosting."
"So I met Amanda Bynes... briefly."

You can watch the interview segment here.

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

The segment also became popular on TikTok, where viewers found Muniz's commitment adorable.

@ughitsjoe/TikTok

@ughitsjoe/TikTok

@ughitsjoe/TikTok

@ughitsjoe/TikTok

@ughitsjoe/TikTok

@ughitsjoe/TikTok

@ughitsjoe/TikTok

@ughitsjoe/TikTok

@ughitsjoe/TikTok

@ughitsjoe/TikTok

Others were relieved to hear that Muniz's childhood acting career actually sounded kid-friendly.

A lot of information has come out in the last few years about what happened on Nickelodeon kid shows during the 1990s and early 2000s, particularly where Dan Schneider was involved. One of the impacted actors was Amanda Bynes, who has dramatically transformed her appearance, lifestyle, and even her name since her acting career dissolved.

Though Muniz is more involved in NASCAR now than his acting career, going on a different path than Bynes seems to have made a serious difference, in tragic retrospect.

@ughitsjoe/TikTok

@ughitsjoe/TikTok

@ughitsjoe/TikTok

@ughitsjoe/TikTok

@ughitsjoe/TikTok

Though Saturday Night Live might have been the bigger and flashier option, it makes sense for a child star to appear on the Kids' Choice Awards when Nickelodeon was at the top of its game.

Plus, this whole story is just adorable. Though Muniz only met Bynes briefly the night of the awards, he later acted with her on the 2002 Big Fat Liar film, and it says a lot about his ability to keep his word after he's already made a commitment, even if everyone around him is encouraging him to back out of it for something "bigger and better."

Latest News

Jane Fonda; Robert Redford; Meryl Streep
Celebrities

Jane Fonda And Meryl Streep Lead Hollywood Tributes To Robert Redford After His Death At 89

Screenshots of Kash Patel and Cory Booker
Political News

Cory Booker Epically Shuts Down FBI Director Kash Patel During Shouting Match In Congress

Chris Pratt
Celebrities

Chris Pratt Roasted For Pretending To Close His Eyes While Praying In Viral Video

Donald Trump
Political News

Trump Ripped After Griping About 'Sissy' New NFL Kickoff Rule In Unhinged Rant

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Mehdi Hasan; JD Vance
Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Crooked Media; Doug Mills/Pool/Getty Images

Political Commentator Epically Fact-Checks Vance's Baseless Claims About Political Violence

In the wake of far-right activist Charlie Kirk's assassination, Vice President JD Vance has stepped up his attacks on leftists, this time by baselessly claiming that the far-left is more likely to commit political violence than the far-right.

Vance hosted a special episode of Kirk's podcast to attack what he referred to as “the lunatics in American politics" and said without any evidence that the suspect in Kirk's killing was motivated by far-left ideology.

Keep ReadingShow less
group of people using laptop computers in an office
Annie Spratt on Unsplash

People Open Up About The Biggest Morons They've Ever Worked With

Have you ever met someone who made you wonder how they survive day-to-day? Simple tasks seem beyond their ccapabilities.

Have you ever worked with someone whose skills are completely inadequate for sustainment of life—let alone the needs of the job?

Keep ReadingShow less
Rafael "Ted" Cruz; screenshot of video Cruz posted on X
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images; @tedcruz/X

Ted Cruz Dragged Over Cringey Video Of Him Painting Over Charlie Kirk Graffiti In Houston

On Sunday, Texas MAGA Republican Senator Rafael "Ted" Cruz exploited graffiti—allegedly found on a busy roadway in Houston—that was unkind toward murdered Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, for a self-promoting photo-op and video.

He then posted both still images and the video on X.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pam Bondi
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

AG Pam Bondi Hit With MAGA Backlash After Vowing To Crack Down On 'Hate Speech'

In a Monday appearance on The Katie Miller (wife of White House advisor Stephen Miller) Podcast, MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's Attorney General, former Florida AG Pam Bondi, declared her plan to use the First Amendment's hate speech exception to target purveyors of bigoted rhetoric.

Countries with laws that criminalize or restrict hate speech—which include most developed democracies, especially in Europe—define it as "communications that incite hatred, violence, or discrimination" against specific groups based on protected characteristics such as race, religion, gender, or sexual orientation.

Keep ReadingShow less
Country music chaos hit new heights when Zach Bryan climbed a barbed-wire fence to confront Gavin Adcock.
Joshua Applegate/Getty Images; Lorne Thomson/Redferns via Getty Images

Zach Bryan Confronts Rival

Country music’s latest feud has nothing to do with chart positions or CMA trophies—it’s Zach Bryan channeling his inner WWE stuntman on a barbed-wire fence while Gavin Adcock filmed the whole thing like Nashville’s messiest social media troll.

The spectacle went down at Oklahoma’s Born & Raised Festival when Bryan, hometown hero of Oologah, crashed Gabriella Rose’s set and couldn’t resist spitting out some live-mic shade:

Keep ReadingShow less