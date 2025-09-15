Sofía Vergara Reveals She Missed Presenting At The Emmys Due To 'Craziest' Medical Emergency

Almost everyone has a favorite television show they like to turn on at the end of a rough day or binge-watch for a bit of nostalgia, and most of us pretty frequently check out new shows to see if we can spot a favorite.
Needless to say, the Emmys award show is a huge deal every year, honoring all of the people involved in the projects that are currently gracing the small screen, and basically anyone who's anyone will attend.
This included Modern Family's Sofía Vergara, who was expected to make an appearance and present the award for Best Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.
However, when the big event came, Vergara was not in attendance, and Hunting Wives' Malin Akerman and Brittany Snow had to step in to present the award, this year to Stephen Graham for his part in Adolescence.
Vergara soon after posted on Instagram why she missed the ceremony, saying that she had the "craziest" and most sudden allergic reaction in her left eye that could not wait for treatment.
The actress posted two very short videos of her being treated, as well as a selfie featuring her irritated eye, and it's clear why she chose the emergency room over the Emmys.
Vergara wrote on the post:
"Didn't make it to the Emmys but made it to the ER."
"Sorry I had to cancel! Craziest eye allergie [sic] right before getting in the car!"
You can see the post here:
Fans and fellow stars were supportive of Vergara and sent her well-wishes.
Vergara hasn't posted an update about how effective the treatment has been, and we hope she's resting comfortably at home.
We have no doubt that we'll see the Modern Family star at the next big event, making up for the time missed and the opportunity to present an award to a fellow star.