Skip to content

Trump Brutally Dragged After Making A Hilariously Stunning Admission About 'Smart People'

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Sofía Vergara Reveals She Missed Presenting At The Emmys Due To 'Craziest' Medical Emergency

Sofía Vergara
Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

The Modern Family star, who was set to present at the Emmys on Sunday night, shared on Instagram how she had to cancel last minute due to an allergic reaction in her eye.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanSep 15, 2025
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

Almost everyone has a favorite television show they like to turn on at the end of a rough day or binge-watch for a bit of nostalgia, and most of us pretty frequently check out new shows to see if we can spot a favorite.

Needless to say, the Emmys award show is a huge deal every year, honoring all of the people involved in the projects that are currently gracing the small screen, and basically anyone who's anyone will attend.

This included Modern Family's Sofía Vergara, who was expected to make an appearance and present the award for Best Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

However, when the big event came, Vergara was not in attendance, and Hunting Wives' Malin Akerman and Brittany Snow had to step in to present the award, this year to Stephen Graham for his part in Adolescence.

Vergara soon after posted on Instagram why she missed the ceremony, saying that she had the "craziest" and most sudden allergic reaction in her left eye that could not wait for treatment.

The actress posted two very short videos of her being treated, as well as a selfie featuring her irritated eye, and it's clear why she chose the emergency room over the Emmys.

Vergara wrote on the post:

"Didn't make it to the Emmys but made it to the ER."
"Sorry I had to cancel! Craziest eye allergie [sic] right before getting in the car!"

You can see the post here:

Fans and fellow stars were supportive of Vergara and sent her well-wishes.

@sofiavegara/Instagram

@sofiavegara/Instagram

@sofiavegara/Instagram

@sofiavegara/Instagram

@sofiavegara/Instagram

@sofiavegara/Instagram

@sofiavegara/Instagram

@sofiavegara/Instagram

@sofiavegara/Instagram

@sofiavegara/Instagram

@sofiavegara/Instagram

@sofiavegara/Instagram

Vergara hasn't posted an update about how effective the treatment has been, and we hope she's resting comfortably at home.

We have no doubt that we'll see the Modern Family star at the next big event, making up for the time missed and the opportunity to present an award to a fellow star.

Latest News

Kim Reynolds; Charlie Kirk
Political News

MAGA Furious After Iowa Official Refuses Governor's Order To Fly Flags At Half-Staff For Charlie Kirk

Rosie O'Donnell; Ellen DeGeneres
LGBTQ

Rosie O'Donnell Reveals The Public And 'Most Painful' Way Ellen DeGeneres Ended Their Friendship

@appalachianqueen5; Donald Trump
Donald Trump

MAGA Fan Dragged After Claiming Trump Signed A Bill Making It So That She Doesn't Have To File Taxes Anymore

Screenshots of Will Thilly breakdancing
Political News

Guy Breakdances His Way Into Town Hall Meeting To Ask Why Taxes Went Up—And Becomes An Instant Legend

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Screenshot of Brian Kilmeade
Fox News

Fox News Host Apologizes After His Suggestion That Homeless People Be Euthanized Sparks Outrage

Fox and Friends host Brian Kilmeade was criticized for suggesting that homeless people with mental health issues get "involuntary lethal injection" after the murder of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska on a train in North Carolina—and was swiftly condemned for an insincere apology several days after the fact as many are calling for Fox News to terminate his contract.

Zarutska was stabbed to death at the East/West Boulevard station on the Lynx Blue Line in Charlotte last month; her killer, a homeless man with a history of mental health issues, has since been charged with first-degree murder.

Keep ReadingShow less
Rep. Nancy Mace
CNN

Nancy Mace Just Tried To Claim She's Never 'Dehumanized' Her Colleagues—And The Internet Brought The Receipts

South Carolina Republican Representative Nancy Mace was called out for hypocrisy after she claimed on CNN that Democrats in Congress have been "dehumanizing" Republicans, a move she would "never" do—despite her record of doing just that.

Speaking to anchor Katie Bolduan while the search for the suspect who killed far-right activist Charlie Kirk was ongoing, Mace objected to Bolduan's observation that she was using "us v. them" language, only saying that things are "very one-sided right now." She also suggested that the situation is so bad for her that she's actually afraid of "just walking out in public."

Keep ReadingShow less
A younger man stand on top of a mountain with his arms outreached and his face looking to the sky. It's a beautiful day and lakes and mountains are the backdrop.
Photo by Kyle Loftus on Unsplash

People Who Quit Their High-Paying Jobs For Happiness Explain How It Turned Out

Sometimes money isn't the goal.

It is a BIG goal for many.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @kristin_schnacky's TikTok video
@kristin_schnacky/TikTok

Bride In Tears After NYC Firefighters Surprise Her At Her Wedding To Honor Her Dad Who Died On 9/11

On September 11, 2001, 343 firefighters were lost while responding to the terrorist attacks on the Twin Towers in New York City.

Among them was New York Firefighter Kenneth Marino, who made it up 78 floors of the North Tower, and whose helmet has since been preserved.

Keep ReadingShow less
Cardi B
@JenniferHudsonShow/YouTube

Cardi B Goes Viral After Revealing The Hilarious Reason She Wants To Have More Kids

For those not keeping up with her life, the words "Cardi B" and "kids" might not be the first two things that come to mind.

However, the rap artist has three children, with two of them coming during her work on her latest album, which is out September 19th. Cardi B already had one daughter, Kulture, who has been joined by siblings in the recent years.

Keep ReadingShow less