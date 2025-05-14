Skip to content

Couple Floored After Harry Styles Takes Their Photo On Vacation—And Then DMs It To Them

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Usher Has Hilarious Reaction After Trying To Feed Cherry To Fan Multiple Times Before Realizing She's Allergic

Usher's audience gag gone wrong
@ArtofDialogue_/Twitter

The singer repeatedly attempted to seductively feed a cherry to a fan at a recent concert, only to be met with resistance each time—and then he realized it's because she's allergic to cherries.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossMay 14, 2025
Morgan Allison Ross
Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.
See Full Bio

R&B singer Usher almost caused an emergency last Saturday at London’s O2 Arena.

As part of his Past Present Future Tour, the NAACP 2024 Entertainer of the Year serenades the audience, this time with his 2010 hit “There Goes My Baby," and suggestively feeds cherries to his female fans.

In a viral clip from Saturday's concert, Usher stopped to greet a fan who showed off her tattoo of his name on her arm.

The 46-year-old singer leaned in and kissed the tattoo before he jokingly said:

“You're going to get me in trouble.”

And trouble he did get into when he offered the woman cherries, and well, she didn’t say “Yeah.”

Gently pushing Usher’s arm away, she and the audience tried to tell him she was allergic to cherries. He either didn’t hear her or thought it was a joke as he tried to give her the cherries again and again before he finally got the message.

Laughing, looked at the camera and said:

“You allergic to cherries… Anybody got an EpiPen in this bitch? I'm sorry. We almost had an emergency in here."

Medical emergency avoided, the singer apologized and hugged the fan before continuing with the show.

You can watch the awkward moment below:

The audience serenade and cherry gag has been a viral clip staple at Usher concerts, and has featured female celeb fans including Kimora Lee Simmons, Keke Palmer, Kim Kardashian, and Taraji P. Henson.

On the Jennifer Hudson Show, Usher opened up about pleasing his (non-allergic) female fans with the mid-song tradition, which started with feeding fans strawberries and has evolved to cherries.

Usher discussed the audience-pleasing moments with Hudson, below:

- YouTubeJennifer Hudson Show/YouTube

Most recently, the “You Make Me Wanna” singer was in hot water after he stopped mid-performance at the Met Gala to scandalously feed a cherry to “Espresso” singer Sabrina Carpenter.

Tongue out in her Instagram photo, below, Carpenter graciously allowed Usher to feed her his infamous cherry:

@sabrinacarpenter/Instagram

Usher responded to the Instagram post by apologizing to Carpenter’s dad after he commented on the photo.

Usher commented:

“Apologies Mr Carpenter 😅🍒”

Fans found the latest moment funny and weird to watch:









u/veryverythrowaway/Reddit

u/orbjo/Reddit

After his iconic 100-show residency at Caesar’s Palace, Usher’s Past Present Future Tour will continue globally and end in Sydney, Australia, in December 2025. So remember to bring EpiPens, just in case!

Latest News

Eddie Vedder; Bruce Springsteen; Donald Trump
Political News

Eddie Vedder Rips Trump For Threatening Bruce Springsteen In Powerful Rant At Pearl Jam Concert

JD Vance; Joe Biden
Political News

Vance Slammed After Using Biden's Cancer Diagnosis To Call His Presidency Into Question

Connie Francis, now and in the 1960s
Music

Connie Francis Reacts To Her 1962 Song 'Pretty Little Baby' Going Viral On TikTok

P!nk & Carey Hart
Trending

P!nk's Husband Apologizes To Her After Suffering 'Nasty' Intestinal Injury During Motocross Practice

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Joe Biden; Meghan McCain
The View/ABC

Clip Of Biden Comforting Crying Meghan McCain After Her Dad's Cancer Diagnosis Resurfaces

On Friday, former Democratic President Joe Biden was diagnosed with an aggressive form of metastatic prostate cancer that has already spread to his bones, according to a statement released by his office on Sunday.

Soon after, a 2017 clip of Biden comforting Republican Senator John McCain's daughter, Meghan McCain, on The Viewafter her father's own cancer diagnosis resurfaced online.

Keep ReadingShow less
Joe Biden
Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

Biden Shares Poignant Message And Selfie After Revealing He Has 'Aggressive' Prostate Cancer

Former President Joe Biden issued a poignant message on X after earlier announcing that he is battling an aggressive form of prostate cancer.

The 82-year-old Biden was diagnosed on Friday with prostate cancer after reporting urinary symptoms, according to an official statement from his office. He and his family are currently reviewing treatment options with his medical team.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Karoline Leavitt
Fox News

Musk's Chatbot Epically Fact-Checks Leavitt After She Claims Trump's Budget Bill Won't Add To The Deficit

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was fact-checked by Elon Musk's own chatbot Grok after she claimed that President Donald Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill" "does not add to the deficit" despite all evidence to the contrary.

The proposed tax breaks in the GOP bill are projected to significantly exceed the spending cuts included in the legislation, raising alarm among economists and policy analysts about the potential for ballooning national debt.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump; Bruce Springsteen; Beyoncé Knowles
Win McNamee/Getty Images; Cindy Ord/Getty Images; Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Trump Slammed After Calling For 'Major Investigations' Into Bruce Springsteen, Beyoncé And Bono

President Donald Trump was widely criticized after he called for "major investigations" into several Hollywood celebrities—a group that includes musicians Bruce Springsteen, Beyoncé Knowles, and Bono–for supporting former Vice President Kamala Harris.

Trump's outburst came after Springsteen criticized Trump and his "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous administration" during a concert in Manchester, England. Notably, Springsteen said that U.S. authorities under Trump "are persecuting people for using their right to speech and voicing their dissent."

Keep ReadingShow less
Shot of a hand holding a magnifying glass over a specific spot on a globe.
Photo by Clay Banks on Unsplash

Moments From History That Are More Significant Than People Realize

History.

How can anyone be bored in that class?

Keep ReadingShow less