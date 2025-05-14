Usher Has Hilarious Reaction After Trying To Feed Cherry To Fan Multiple Times Before Realizing She's Allergic

R&B singer Usher almost caused an emergency last Saturday at London’s O2 Arena.
As part of his Past Present Future Tour, the NAACP 2024 Entertainer of the Year serenades the audience, this time with his 2010 hit “There Goes My Baby," and suggestively feeds cherries to his female fans.
In a viral clip from Saturday's concert, Usher stopped to greet a fan who showed off her tattoo of his name on her arm.
The 46-year-old singer leaned in and kissed the tattoo before he jokingly said:
“You're going to get me in trouble.”
And trouble he did get into when he offered the woman cherries, and well, she didn’t say “Yeah.”
Gently pushing Usher’s arm away, she and the audience tried to tell him she was allergic to cherries. He either didn’t hear her or thought it was a joke as he tried to give her the cherries again and again before he finally got the message.
Laughing, looked at the camera and said:
“You allergic to cherries… Anybody got an EpiPen in this bitch? I'm sorry. We almost had an emergency in here."
Medical emergency avoided, the singer apologized and hugged the fan before continuing with the show.
You can watch the awkward moment below:
The audience serenade and cherry gag has been a viral clip staple at Usher concerts, and has featured female celeb fans including Kimora Lee Simmons, Keke Palmer, Kim Kardashian, and Taraji P. Henson.
On the Jennifer Hudson Show, Usher opened up about pleasing his (non-allergic) female fans with the mid-song tradition, which started with feeding fans strawberries and has evolved to cherries.
Usher discussed the audience-pleasing moments with Hudson, below:
Most recently, the “You Make Me Wanna” singer was in hot water after he stopped mid-performance at the Met Gala to scandalously feed a cherry to “Espresso” singer Sabrina Carpenter.
Tongue out in her Instagram photo, below, Carpenter graciously allowed Usher to feed her his infamous cherry:
Usher responded to the Instagram post by apologizing to Carpenter’s dad after he commented on the photo.
Usher commented:
“Apologies Mr Carpenter 😅🍒”
Fans found the latest moment funny and weird to watch:
After his iconic 100-show residency at Caesar’s Palace, Usher’s Past Present Future Tour will continue globally and end in Sydney, Australia, in December 2025. So remember to bring EpiPens, just in case!