The Massive Height Difference Between Jenna Ortega And Gwendoline Christie Stuns Fans In Viral Photo

Fans of the darkly funny, gothic horror Netflix show Wednesday, a spin-off of Wednesday Addams' life from The Addams Family, have eagerly awaited a second season, and with all that's come up during its promotion, it seems the second season will be worth the wait.
With beloved characters returning and promises of unexpected plot twists, fans are eager to see what will unfold during the show's next season.
But one unexpected detail that has all Wednesday fans talking this week is not the return of Gwendoline Christie's character, Principal Larissa Weems at the school Wednesday (portrayed by Jenna Ortega) attends, or the work Christie had to put in to further dive into this character for the new season.
It's the dramatic height gap between Christie and Ortega.
Because of the shooting of the show, its theatrical angles, and just the positioning of the characters, it was never obvious to fans that Christie was significantly taller than Ortega.
But during a promotional photo shoot of the primary cast for season two of Wednesday, it was suddenly, glaringly obvious how much of a height gap there is between the two actresses, and fans were left reeling from it.
Gwendolyn Christie stands at 6'3", while Jenna Ortega stands at 5'1", putting the top of the Wednesday actress's head well below her on-screen principal's shoulder.
You can see their height difference here:
Despite the many oddities of the Wednesday series, this was the detail that fans could not let go of.
In a viral video, Christie stood at the center of the group for a promotional photo. Ortega stepped up next to her, seeming a bit nervous, and Christie put her arm around her. When Ortega moved in for a quick hug, the crowd collectively said, "Aww," and Ortega covered her face in embarrassment while Christie smiled down at her. Way down.
You can see the video here:
TikTokers were tickled by the interaction.
There really is always time for a quick hug. And clearly, most people were so preoccupied with Ortega and Christie's height difference, there was little time to be embarrassed.