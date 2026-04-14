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Bryan Cranston Defends His 'Breaking Bad' Wife Skyler After Frankie Muniz Admits He 'Wanted To Kill' Her

Frankie Muniz (left) and Bryan Cranston (right) face off on Hot Ones Versus as Anna Gunn’s Skyler White (middle) remains at the center of the debate.
@Firstwefeast/YouTube; AMC

On a recent episode of Hot Ones Versus, Malcolm in the Middle star Frankie Muniz admitted to co-star Bryan Cranston that he wanted Cranston's Breaking Bad character Walter White to kill his wife Skyler "to make your life easier"—and Cranston was having none of it.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossApr 14, 2026
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

See Full Bio

During a stress-filled round of Hot Ones Versus, Bryan Cranston proved he could handle the heat—but not any Skyler White slander.

The moment unfolded when Cranston’s Malcolm in the Middle co-star Frankie Muniz offered what he called his “honest truth,” comparing Cranston’s very different TV wives across Malcolm in the Middle and Breaking Bad. What started as playful banter quickly turned into a pointed callback to one of television’s most polarizing characters.

Muniz delivered his unfiltered take to Cranston:

“I wanted to kill Skyler to make your life easier.”

For anyone familiar with the Breaking Bad fandom, the sentiment isn’t new. Walter White’s wife Skyler, played by Anna Gunn, has long divided audiences. Some saw her as a necessary moral counterweight, others as an obstacle to Walt’s rise.

And Muniz didn’t stop there on his critique of Ms. Skyler White:

“Your life would have been so much easier! You were such a bad guy; you could have just gotten rid of her. All she did was complain! Look at the money!”

That perspective echoes a familiar frustration among viewers who saw Skyler as slowing the story’s momentum—specifically Walter White’s transformation into a drug kingpin. But it also overlooks a key point: her resistance stems from reacting to increasingly dangerous, illegal, and life-threatening behavior.

Cranston, for his part, wasn’t about to let that narrative slide.

Before responding directly to Muniz, he referenced the real-world fallout that followed the show, particularly the backlash faced by Anna Gunn.

Cranston recalled the unjustified criticism:

“See, she got a lot of blowback from that. First of all, Anna Gunn is a superb actor. But she got, like, ‘Oh, why don’t you get off his back?’”

But Muniz quickly admitted he shared that perspective, “That’s how I felt.” That’s when Cranston stepped in to reframe the entire argument.

He broke down Skyler White’s reality:

“Wait a minute, let me understand this. Her husband leaves without any explanation, she’s pregnant, he’s making crystal methamphetamine, and people have died, and she’s the b**ch?!”

You can view the spicy clip here:

It’s a response that cuts to the core of why Skyler became such a lightning rod. Breaking Bad largely unfolds through Walter White’s perspective, encouraging viewers to follow—even sympathize with—his descent. In that framing, Skyler’s attempts to question or stop him can read as interference.

Critics and series creator Vince Gilligan have long argued that the backlash went further than that. While Walter’s actions escalate from deception to violence, Skyler’s comparatively smaller moral compromises, like money laundering or her affair with Ted Beneke, were often judged more harshly than Walter’s extracurricular drug activities.

That imbalance fueled years of discourse, with some criticism veering into overtly gendered territory.

Gunn herself even addressed the vitriol in a 2013 essay for the New York Times:

“As the hatred of Skyler blurred into loathing for me as a person, I saw glimpses of an anger that, at first, simply bewildered me.”

Cranston’s defense during a spicy wing challenge may be lighthearted on the surface, but it taps into a broader conversation about who is deserving of audience empathy.

Readers didn’t hold back:







Cranston ultimately took the win in the Hot Ones Versus matchup.

You can watch the full episode below:

- YouTubeFirst We Feast

Cranston and Muniz are working together again. With Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair, the duo reunites in a revival that picks up years after the original chaos. Now an adult, Malcolm finds himself overwhelmed, only this time as a parent trying to give his daughter a more stable upbringing than the one he had.

That effort doesn’t last long. Hal and Lois pull him right back into the fold, insisting on a full family reunion for their 40th anniversary, because distance has never really worked on this family.

Cranston’s Hal and Jane Kaczmarek’s Lois remain as chaotic as ever. And Malcolm, older but not necessarily wiser, is once again left navigating the fallout.

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