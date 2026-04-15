Skip to content

New Video Shows Heroic Oklahoma Principal Tackling Armed Former Student Before Getting Shot

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

MAGA Has 'Woke' Meltdown After 'Malcolm In The Middle' Revival Makes Malcolm's Friend Stevie Queer

Craig Lamar Traylor (right) returns as Stevie Kenarban (left), whose updated storyline in Malcolm in the Middle revival has sparked both backlash and praise.
Courtesy of Fox; Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Conservatives are up in arms after the Malcolm in the Middle revival series revealed that Stevie, Malcolm's childhood friend, is queer.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossApr 15, 2026
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

See Full Bio

In Hulu and Disney+’s continuation of Malcolm in the Middle, fans catch up with Malcolm’s longtime friend Stevie Kenarban, who is now revealed to be in a relationship with a man, with whom he has adopted a son.

Played by Craig Lamar Traylor, Stevie’s return has drawn praise from viewers embracing the show’s expanded LGBTQ+ and disability representation, though some longtime fans argue the revival strays too far from its original tone.

At the premiere, Traylor admitted he felt uncertain stepping back into the role after so many years, later expanding on that sentiment in a social media post.

He shared a message about authenticity and living openly:

“One thing I can say is, I’ve always been me before during after and now. That will never change, and I encourage those loving life and living their truth to have the courage to keep it up despite what anyone says or thinks. We are in this thing together.”

Traylor, who portrayed Stevie across all seven seasons of Malcolm in the Middle, first appeared on ER at age five before starring in Matilda. He later reunited with Frankie Muniz in the 2025 film Renner.

He also pointed to the revival’s continuity with the original series’ themes of “otherness”:

“Malcolm In The Middle has always celebrated being other, and in that it’s so human, so real, so familiar, and I’m happy to say with conviction that is the truth of the new series, and I love @behindmalcolm the cast and crew for being the realest in the business.”

You can view his post below:

Online, some MAGA commentators quickly labeled Stevie’s storyline as too “woke,” arguing the revival was pushing a political agenda rather than staying true to the original series. The backlash spread across conservative corners of social media, with critics framing the update as unnecessary or forced.

You can view the overblown MAGA reactions here:

@potterjigsaw/X

@SluttiePanda/X

That criticism isn’t new, echoing past conservative backlash to LGBTQ+ storylines in shows and movies like The Last of Us and Lightyear.

But the response certainly didn’t go unchallenged, as many fans and LGBTQ+ viewers pushed back, defending the show’s long-standing theme of embracing outsiders and celebrating the update as a natural evolution. The debate quickly spilled across platforms, setting the stage for a wave of social media reactions.

The real fans had this to say:

@thatdantromp/Instagram

@m0ntymontgomery/Instagram

@tattoos_by_nemo/Instagram

@the_resurrect00/Instagram

@free_as_a_britt/Instagram





The revival further expands the Wilkerson family with Malcolm’s non-binary sibling, Kelly, played by Vaughan Murrae. In Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair, the character exists within the show’s chaotic world without being treated as a central issue.

Creator Linwood Boomer and executive producer Tracy Katsky said the decision was shaped by personal experience. In an April 9 interview with Deadline, they noted that three of their four children are queer.

Katsky on making queerness part of everyday life in the show:

“Three out of four of our kids are queer, and without making it a thing and without making an issue, I think it’s really nice to have a character that, that’s just a facet of their personality as opposed to the entire story.”

Murrae, who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, has appeared in The Way Home, The Solutioneers, I Like Movies, and Before I Change My Mind.

More than 20 years after the original series ended, the revival reflects how both its characters and the culture around them have evolved, expanding the show’s offbeat storytelling to include a broader range of identities.


Latest News

Screenshot of JD Vance
People

JD Vance Is Getting Flamed After He Accidentally Admitted What The US Is Doing In The Strait Of Hormuz In Gaffe For The Ages

Pete Davidson attends the "All In: Comedy About Love By Simon Rich" Gala Performance at Hudson Theatre.
Celebrities

Pete Davidson Hit With Backlash After Making Wildly Inappropriate Joke About His Infant Daughter

Dick Vitale
Viral Post

Fans Rally Around Legendary ESPN Announcer After He Reveals Devastating Fifth Cancer Diagnosis

Lewis Capaldi; Kim Kardashian
Celebrities

Lewis Capaldi Has Hilarious Reaction After He's Accidentally Romantically Linked To Kim Kardashian—But Some Fans Missed The Joke Entirely

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Donald Trump; Gregg Phillips
Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images; Al Drago/Getty Images

Trump Reacts To Conspiracy Theorist FEMA Official Who Claims He Once Teleported To A Waffle House

President Donald Trump appeared noticeably confused after CNN asked him about FEMA official Gregg Phillips' bizarre claim that he once teleported to a Waffle House 50 miles away.

Phillips, a former top Texas health official, was appointed in December to lead FEMA’s Office of Response and Recovery—a division with more than 1,000 employees—despite a background that raised questions. For instance, before taking the role, he had made unverified claims, including allegations about election fraud.

Keep Reading Show less
Donald Trump; Riley Gaines
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images; Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

Trump Just Made A Brutal Dig At Anti-Trans Swimmer Riley Gaines After She Criticized His AI Jesus Photo—And Yikes

President Donald Trump lashed out in typical fashion at former swimmer and anti-trans activist Riley Gaines after she criticized his decision to post an AI-generated image of himself as Jesus Christ.

Last week, the Pope criticized Trump's widely unpopular war in Iran and called on the world "to reject war, especially a war which many people have said is an unjust war, which is continuing to escalate and is not resolving anything."

Keep Reading Show less
Screenshot of JD Vance
Fox News

JD Vance Ripped After Directly Contradicting Trump's Defense Of His AI Jesus Photo—And Whoops!

Vice President JD Vance was mocked online after he directly contradicted President Donald Trump's defense for why he posted an AI-generated image of himself as Jesus Christ.

Last week, the Pope criticized Trump's widely unpopular war in Iran and called on the world "to reject war, especially a war which many people have said is an unjust war, which is continuing to escalate and is not resolving anything."

Keep Reading Show less
Fox News Just Complained About How Low Teen Pregnancy Rates Currently Are—And WTF‽‽

Fox News Just Complained About How Low Teen Pregnancy Rates Currently Are—And WTF‽‽

During a Friday segment on Fox News's America’s Newsroom with anchor Dana Perino, senior medical analyst Dr. Marc Siegel called a declining birth rate among people aged 15-19 a "problem."

The discussion revolved around new CDC data showing the United States fertility rate, based on birth rates, has fallen to a record low based. The fertility rate fell 7 percent in 2025, from 53.8 births per 1,000 childbearing aged women—defined as age 15 to 44—in 2024 to 53.1, according to a report released by the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics on Thursday.

Keep Reading Show less
Frankie Muniz (left) and Bryan Cranston (right) face off on Hot Ones Versus as Anna Gunn’s Skyler White (middle) remains at the center of the debate.
@Firstwefeast/YouTube; AMC

Bryan Cranston Defends His 'Breaking Bad' Wife Skyler After Frankie Muniz Admits He 'Wanted To Kill' Her

During a stress-filled round of Hot Ones Versus, Bryan Cranston proved he could handle the heat—but not any Skyler White slander.

The moment unfolded when Cranston’s Malcolm in the Middle co-star Frankie Muniz offered what he called his “honest truth,” comparing Cranston’s very different TV wives across Malcolm in the Middle and Breaking Bad. What started as playful banter quickly turned into a pointed callback to one of television’s most polarizing characters.

Keep Reading Show less