Skip to content

Kristi Noem Dragged After Making Wild Claim About How Trump Saved LA By Sending In Troops

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Bella Ramsey Offers Mic Drop Message To Haters Of 'The Last Of Us' TV Series

Bella Ramsey
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

The actor opened up on The Awardist podcast about how they ignore reading criticism of the hit HBO show—and had a blunt message for people who hate the series.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossSep 02, 2025
Morgan Allison Ross
Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.
See Full Bio

The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey has a simple message for people who can’t stop doomscrolling their way through the HBO juggernaut: don’t watch.

And honestly, it’s not the worst advice after all the backlash to (spoiler alert) Pedro Pascal’s Joel Miller meeting a golf-club-to-the-head end in Season 2, courtesy of Abby, played by Kaitlyn Dever.

Appearing on Entertainment Weekly’s The Awardist podcast earlier this month, Ramsey cut through the noise with the bluntness of someone who’s clearly over it:

“You don’t have to watch. If you hate it that much, the game exists. You can just play the game again. If you do want to watch it, hope you enjoy it.”

Somewhere in an HBO boardroom, you just know an executive is clutching a stress ball shaped like Pedro Pascal’s face.

While the series tweaked some details of Joel’s demise, gamers knew it was coming—it plays out almost the same in The Last of Us Part II. The only real shock was for viewers who thought HBO would bend the narrative to keep Pascal’s jawline around forever.

Season 1 had unified Pascal’s growing stardom with PlayStation diehards, but Season 2 splintered that harmony into think pieces, review-bombs, and the usual chorus of bad-faith trolling.

Ramsey, who uses they/them pronouns, has found themselves squarely in the middle of that discourse simply for existing as Ellie. They’ve embodied the role since Season 1: a teenager immune to the cordyceps infection and humanity’s best shot at survival.

But Ramsey isn’t here for the noise:

“There’s nothing I can do about it anyway. The show is out. There’s nothing that can be changed or altered. So I’m like, there’s not really any point in reading or looking at anything.”

You can listen to the full podcast here.

And that detachment is probably healthy. Like the first half of the video game’s Part II, Season 2 ends on a cliffhanger with a gun-wielding Abby ambushing Ellie. Season 3 is expected to shift the focus to Dever’s Abby, while Ellie begins her bloody Seattle revenge mission with girlfriend Dina.

Pascal, for his part, is still grieving like the rest of us:

“I'm in active denial. I realize this more and more as I get older, I find myself slipping into denial that anything is over."
"I know that I'm forever bonded to so many members of the experience and just have to see them under different circumstances, but never will under the circumstances of playing Joel on The Last of Us. And, no, I don't spend a lot of time thinking about it because it makes me sad.”

Swoon. Cue collective heart eyes for the internet’s favorite sad dad.

Not that HBO seems worried. The Last of Us was renewed for a third season in April and has already bagged Emmy nominations for Ramsey, Pascal, and the show itself. Not bad for a series half the internet insists they’re hate-watching.

The internet wasted no time reacting, with many fans cheering Ramsey’s no-nonsense honesty while others doubled down on their usual complaints that the game was just as bad as Season 2.







Outside the post-apocalypse, Ramsey is keeping busy. They’ll next star opposite Daisy Haggard in a six-part series as Maya, a woman trying to outrun the trauma of her past while dodging two persistent hitmen.

So, haters, take note: the infected aren’t the only ones who refuse to die off.

Latest News

Donald Trump
Political News

Trump Unloads On 'Stupid' White House Contractors Over 'Huge Gash' In New Rose Garden Limestone

Pauly Shore; Pauly Shore in Facebook video
Celebrities

Pauly Shore Breaks Down In Tears After Surgery To Remove Tumor From His Pancreas

Gavin Newsom; Kid Rock
Donald Trump

Newsom threatens Kid Rock

Chris Evans; Snoop Dogg
LGBTQ

Chris Evans' Fiery Defense Of 'Lightyear' Resurfaces After Snoop Dogg Says He's 'Scared' Of LGBTQ+ Representation

More from Entertainment/celebrities

James Yokeley
Wilmington Police Department

GOP North Carolina Elections Official Arrested For Allegedly Drugging Granddaughter's And Her Friend's Ice Cream

A North Carolina Republican election official arrested and charged with drugging two girls' ice creams has resigned from his prominent appointed position in the state's GOP. Initial information released by the police identified the girls Yokeley tried to drug as his granddaughters.

Wilmington Police Department officials identified the girls as his step-granddaughter and her friend on Friday.

Keep ReadingShow less
Gloria Gaynor
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Lifetime

New Revelation Seemingly Explains Why Trump Picked Gloria Gaynor As Kennedy Center Honoree

According to Federal Election Commission records reviewed by MeidasTouch, singer Gloria Gaynor—best known for the 1978 hit “I Will Survive” that has long been embraced by the LGBTQ+ community—has donated thousands of dollars to Republicans in recent years, a decision that could explain why President Donald Trump recently named her as a Kennedy Center Honors recipient.

In 2023 and 2024 alone, Gaynor contributed nearly $22,000 to multiple conservative and MAGA-affiliated names and groups.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots of Jesse Watters and Brian Kilmeade (left and right); Melania Trump (center)
Fox News; Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

Fox News Hosts Slammed After Gushing Over Melania While Rating Former First Ladies' Attractiveness

Fox News hosts Jesse Watters and Brian Kilmeade were criticized after going on a bizarre tangent rating the attractiveness of other former first ladies while discussing the possibility of Vanity Fair putting First Lady Melania Trump on their cover.

The topic came up after the fashion magazine's new global editorial director, Mark Guiducci, floated the possibility of putting Trump on the cover, which led to angry pushback from Vanity Fair staffers.

Keep ReadingShow less
Mid-section shot of a naked couple kissing in a shower.
Photo by We-Vibe Toys on Unsplash

People Reveal What Happened After A Parent Walked In On Them Having Sex

Having anyone walk in on you while you're getting on with a partner can be mortifying.

But having your parents walk in can be earth-shattering.

Keep ReadingShow less
Matt Rife; Sydney Sweeney
Michael Chang/Getty Images; Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Comedian Matt Rife defends Sydney Sweeney

Matt Rife has had quite a summer of controversies. One week, he’s tanking an e.l.f. Cosmetics ad campaign so badly it sparked a boycott, and the next he’s casually adopting the actual cursed Annabelle Doll; yes, that nightmare Raggedy Ann that inspired The Conjuring franchise. The TikTok-born comedian has basically lived in a TMZ fan fiction timeline.

And now, he’s added yet another bizarre line to his chaotic résumé: Sydney Sweeney’s self-appointed knight in screaming armor—riding into battle to declare that anyone not supporting the actress’ bathwater business is, quote, “garbage losers.”

Keep ReadingShow less