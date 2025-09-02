Chris Evans' Fiery Defense Of 'Lightyear' Resurfaces After Snoop Dogg Says He's 'Scared' Of LGBTQ+ Representation

Skip to content

GOP North Carolina Elections Official Arrested For Allegedly Drugging Granddaughter's And Her Friend's Ice Cream

After the rapper shared how he's "scared" to go to kids' movies after taking his grandson to see Lightyear, which features a same-sex couple, Lightyear star Chris Evans' comments shutting down anti-LGBTQ hate resurfaced.

By John CurtisSep 02, 2025
Disney and Pixar's 2022 Lightyear proved to be one of the more controversial releases from the house of mouse.

The movie featured a same-sex couple, as well as a very brief kiss between them, resulting in homophobes across the country calling for boycotts of the film

The controversy recently came back into the public eye when rapper and music mogul Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., better known as Snoop Dogg, disclosed on the It's Giving podcast that watching the film with his grandson reportedly made him "scared to go to the movies".

Warning: adult language

- YouTubeyoutube.com

Snoop Dogg shared that it was his grandson asking him how it was possible for two women to have a child together that truly "threw [Snoop] for a loop":

“They’re like, ‘She had a baby with another woman'.’'
"Well, my grandson, in the middle of the movie is like, ‘Papa Snoop? How she have a baby with a woman? She’s a woman!’'”
“Oh sh*t, I didn’t come in for this shit! I just came to watch the g*ddamn movie.”
“I’m scared to go to the movies now! Like, y’all throwing me in the middle of sh*t that I don’t have an answer for!”

While It's Giving podcast host Sarah Fontenot found Snoop Dogg's response funny, he naturally offended countless others, who all took to X (formerly Twitter) to call out the 16-time Grammy nominee for his bigoted words.

Some pointed out that Snoop's own life and career was going to cause much worse problems for him to explain to his grandson:





Thankfully, the controversy of Lightyear resurfacing also brought back the heroic defense of the film's same-sex representation from Chris Evans, who voiced the film's title character.

BuzzFeedwww.facebook.com

When Lightyear was faced with homophobic backlash at the time of its release in 2022, Evans, an outspoken ally of the LGBTQ+ community, didn't mince words in how he felt about those ignorant critics:

"The real truth is those people are idiots."
"Every time there’s been social advancement as we wake up, the American story, the human story is one of constant social awakening and growth and that’s what makes us good."
"There's always going to be people who are afraid and unaware and trying to hold on to what was before."
"But those people die off like dinosaurs."
"I think the goal is to pay them no mind, march forward and embrace the growth that makes us human."

As Evans’ touching and powerful remarks began to resurface, Facebook users threw his words right back in Snoop Dogg's face, hoping he might hear them and reflect on his bigoted reaction to the film:

@BuzzFeed/Facebook

@BuzzFeed/Facebook

@BuzzFeed/Facebook

@BuzzFeed/Facebook

@BuzzFeed/Facebook

If Snoop Dogg is too scared to ever watch a movie with his grandchildren ever again, that's his decision to make.

Why he isn't more scared of the questions his grandchildren are bound to ask him after listening to one of his albums, however, is a bit more curious.

