Skip to content

The Rock's Next Movie Role Is Playing 'Chicken Man'—And Fans Are Hilariously Confused By The Premise

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Reporter Asks Chris Evans If Failed Movie Star Role Hits 'Close To Home'—And Anya Taylor-Joy's Reaction Says It All

Chris Evans; Anya Taylor-Joy
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Taylor-Joy couldn't hide her shock after a reporter at the Toronto International Film Festival asked her Sacrifice costar Chris Evans if he was concerned about playing a role as a failed movie star hit "closer to home."

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanSep 10, 2025
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

Captain America's Chris Evans and The Queen's Gambit's Anya Taylor-Joy just toured the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) for their film Sacrifice.

Evans plays the part of Mike Tyler, a failed actor who's seeking out a fresh start when he and two other random people are abducted by Taylor-Joy and several other armed activists, who believe that if they sacrifice three people, they'll be able to find a legendary relic and unlock its supernatural power.

During TIFF, the Sacrifice cast members stepped up on stage for a Q-and-A segment to discuss the film and other projects.

While the actors were on stage, a reporter asked Chris Evans a question that could be interpreted as pretty rude.

The reporter asked:

"Did you have concerns about playing a part that was potentially a bit closer to home?"

Anya Taylor-Joy immediately reacted to the reporter comparing Chris Evans to the character he portrayed in the film, and she looked shocked as she turned toward Evans. The audience erupted into nervous laughter.

The reporter tried to clarify:

"...or if you felt like it was going to take... I don't imagine you in a bathroom on your phone, trying to go viral. I'm so sorry."
"Were there any concerns about shaping the fictional world of the film?"

Evans smiled graciously and gave a measured response:

"Sure. I mean, there's obviously, at face value, there's a little bit of an overlap. That could be part of the reason I might want to play the role."

You can watch the clip here:

Viewers were confused about the question.


Of course, the reporter may have been curious about Evans playing a failed movie star because of the obvious lack of a parallel between the role and his own career, and the audience's response, along with Taylor-Joy's expression, forced her to reword the question to tease out some of the nuance.

And Evans' full response was thoughtful and quite lovely.

But the internet is rarely a good place to explore nuance.




Some people might think Evans' recent films don't live up to his work as Captain America, but between this film and the upcoming Doomsday, it's not like he's slowing down anytime soon.

Latest News

Screenshot of Nico Gramatica and Chase Leon embracing
LGBTQ

Players' hug after big win

JD Vance
Donald Trump

Vance's Outraged Tweet About Trump's Birthday Letter To Epstein Resurfaces—And It's Aged Horribly

A damaged room covered in grafitti
Trending

'Rage Room' Employees Describe The Most Unhinged Customers They've Encountered

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Trump's Department Of Energy Roasted Over Bonkers Take On Why Solar And Wind Energy Is 'Worthless'
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Trump's Energy Dept. Slams Solar/Wind

Brace yourselves, because once again, the Trump administration is proving that its Department of Energy runs more on political posturing than on actual facts. Remember when Trump promised to hire “only the best people”?

Enter Energy Secretary Chris Wright, turning Trump’s cabinet into the Island of Misfit Toys—if all the toys were powered by coal dust and climate change denial. True to form, Wright is now amplifying the president’s pet conspiracy that wind and solar are “the scam[s] of the century.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Chrissy Teigen
Noam Galai/Hearst Magazines/Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen Sparks Debate After Revealing Her Daily Late-Night Food Routine

Chrissy Teigen seems to always be trying new things to make her life a little bit better. From how she views her body to how she parents to how she keeps the romance alive with her husband, John Legend, there are generally some who love her ideas and some who cannot stand them.

Par for the course, Teigen has shared a special glimpse into her eating habits, specifically what happens in the middle of the night, and the internet had a lot to say about it.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jake Tapper; Joseph Ladapo
CNN

Florida Surgeon General Admits He Did No Analysis On How Ending Vaccine Mandates Could Impact Disease Rates

On September 3, Florida's top health official announced plans for his state to become the first in the nation to eliminate all vaccine requirements. Many of those are focused on safeguarding school aged children, college students, and healthcare workers.

During the announcement last week, Florida's Republican Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo likened the mandates— implemented to halt the spread of once common deadly and permanently disabling diseases like polio, tuberculosis, whooping cough, mumps, and measles—to slavery.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kate McKinnon
Simon Ackerman/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Kate McKinnon Reveals She Was Diagnosed With Bizarre 'Geographic Tongue' Condition

You never know what could come up in an interview, especially with someone like former SNL cast member Kate McKinnon.

During an interview with People, she was asked about a screenshot she'd sent to a famous friend—of her mouth.

Keep ReadingShow less
Greg Cipes, longtime voice of Beast Boy in Teen Titans
Amy Sussman/Getty Images; Teen Titans/Cartoon Network

Voice actor claims WB fired him

In 2003, Cartoon Network unleashed Teen Titans, the show that gave us Robin’s permanent case of “team leader voice,” Starfire’s accidental malapropisms, and Greg Cipes as Beast Boy, the green shapeshifter who turned animal impressions into an art form.

The series churned out holiday specials, a feature-length film, and even snagged three Emmy nominations. Basically, it was Cartoon Network’s answer to Saturday morning cartoons—only this time Robin actually got to be cool.

Keep ReadingShow less