Skip to content

Onlookers Horrified After Man Drops His Pants And Pees On Sacred Altar At St. Peter's Basilica

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Will Smith Details 'Extreme' Lengths Daughter Willow Went To Get Out Of Touring—And Fans Are Heartbroken For Her

Actor Jaden Smith, singer Willow Smith, actors Will Smith, and Jada Pinkett Smith arrive at the premiere of Paramount Pictures' "Justin Bieber: Never Say Never."
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

A clip has resurfaced of Will Smith talking about how his daughter Willow was ready for her fame to be done after her hit song "Whip My Hair" got her a touring gig with Justin Bieber when she was just 11 years old.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossOct 16, 2025
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

See Full Bio

In 2010, Willow Smith exploded onto the scene with her debut single “Whip My Hair,” a viral hit that reached No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100, charted in over 10 countries, and drew comparisons to Rihanna and Lil Mama. At just 10 years old, she was signed to Jay-Z’s Roc Nation and performing in front of arenas filled with fans twice her age.

And before we go any further down memory lane, here’s the video that started it all:

- YouTubeWillowSmithOnlineUK

But the whirlwind success came with a cost. Overnight, Willow went from carefree kid to global pop act, with the weight of adult expectations and little room to say “no.”

A year later, she joined Justin Bieber’s U.K. tour as an opener. That’s when, according to her father, Will Smith, she reached a breaking point. In the Apple TV+ documentary Number One on the Call Sheet: Black Leading Men in Hollywood, Will recalls the exact moment his daughter decided she was done.

Will recalled the moment during a concert in Dublin:

“Willow came off stage — she was on tour with Justin Bieber. Hit record, 20,000 kids whipping their hair in Dublin, and she comes off stage and is like, 'I'm done, Daddy,' and I was like, 'Yeah, baby, that was a great show!'”

It was one of many great shows. Willow had performed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, strutted through fashion events alongside her mom, and signed autographs for fans barely older than herself. For a kid, it was a whirlwind—and, as Will would soon realize, far more than she’d ever asked for.

Will continued:

“And she was like, 'No, no, I mean I’m done! I’m ready to go home!’”

At first, he tried to reason with her—reminding her that she couldn’t just walk away, especially when the deal involved Jay-Z himself.

Will tried to explain to her:

“I was like, 'Well, no, you can't go home, sweetie, you promised Mr. Jay-Z that you were gonna do these 30 days of this tour.' She said, 'No, Daddy, you promised Mr. Jay-Z.'”

Leave it to a 10-year-old to out-logic her dad and Jay-Z in one sentence.

Continuing to advocate for herself, Willow pleaded with her dad:

“She looked at me—I'll never forget the look in her eyes—and she was like, 'It doesn't matter to you that I'm finished, Daddy?' And I was like, 'Well, yes, sweetie, it matters, but you can't be finished.' And she was like, 'Oh, okay.’”

That night, everything changed.

Because the next morning, Willow emerged from her hotel room completely bald—her silent but powerful declaration that she was done. For Will, it was the clearest possible message: his daughter wasn’t asking for control anymore; she was taking it. In that instant, he realized he had no choice but to respect her boundaries.

“Got it,” he recalled thinking.

You can watch Will’s interview clip and reaction to Willow’s new look here:

He later wrote about the shock of seeing his daughter’s defiant act:

“My jaw nearly dislocated, dislodged, and shattered on the kitchen floor. My world-dominating, hair-whipping, future global superstar was totally bald. During the night, Willow had shaved her entire head. My mind raced—how was she going to whip her hair if she didn’t have any? Who the hell wants to pay to watch some kid whip their head back and forth?”

What looked like rebellion was really self-preservation—a young black girl reclaiming her voice in an industry that rarely lets children have one.

Years later, Willow told People in a 2019 interview:

“I was super young, and I had a dream, but all I really wanted to do was sing, and I didn’t equate that with all the business and the stress that ended up coming with it. I was just like, ‘Whoa, this is not the life that I want.’”

She called shaving her head “the perfect way to rebel.”

After the clip resurfaced online, fans praised Willow for setting boundaries and advocating for herself long before most kids even understand the word "burnout."










Today, both Willow and her brother Jaden are carving out creative paths on their own terms.

The siblings recently partnered with Black-owned media company N LITE, a U.S.–Tokyo-based anime studio founded by filmmaker Christiano Malik Terry. Willow will executive-produce and voice a role in Spirit Detective, a horror-thriller inspired by Gullah Geechee folklore. At the same time, Jaden will do the same for Mfinda, now in pre-production.

Offscreen, Jaden continues his humanitarian work with the I Love You initiative, opening a vegan restaurant that serves free meals to people experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles’ Skid Row.

Jaden told Variety:

“If you’re not homeless, not only do you have to pay, but you have to pay for more than the food’s worth so that you can pay for the person behind you.”
From whipping her hair to shaving it off, Willow Smith’s story remains a rare Hollywood parable about knowing when to walk away and the power of saying "no," even when the world says "go."

Latest News

Screenshot of Pottymouthpollyanna; JD Vance
News

Woman Makes Alarming Point About Young Republicans Caught In Racist Group Chat After Vance Calls Them 'Kids'

Screenshot of Sarah McBride and Ted Lieu; Stephen Miller
Political News

Dem Reps. Ted Lieu And Sarah McBride Epically Troll Stephen Miller In Viral Video Ripping Republicans

Gavin Newsom; Donald Trump
Political News

Gavin Newsom's Wordless Trolling Response To Time Magazine's Trump Cover Is Hilariously Brutal

Two people sitting at an outdoor table with cups of coffee
Trending

Dating Red Flags People Always Seem To Ignore Until It's Too Late

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Miriam Margolyes on The Late Late Show
The Late Late Show/YouTube

Harry Potter star unapologetically woke

The Harry Potter fandom breathed a collective sigh of relief when our favorite Herbology professor, Miriam Margolyes, reaffirmed her “unapologetically woke” status on Ireland’s The Late Late Show with Patrick Kielty. At 84, the British-Australian actress proves that age hasn’t dulled her fire—or her mouth.

Known for her candor on everything from her love of Laurence Olivier to her beef with John Cleese, Margolyes has also been outspoken in her solidarity with the people of Gaza. Appearing on the The Late Late Show last Saturday, the Age of Innocence and Harry Potter star reminded audiences why she remains one of the most fearless voices in entertainment.

Keep ReadingShow less
Portland anti-ICE protester in frog costume
Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

People Are Calling Out Exactly Why The Inflatable Frog Protesters In Portland Are So Effective

How do you counter a false narrative from someone as powerful as the President of the United States? Some protesters in Portland, Oregon, may have figured out the answer.

MAGA Republican President Donald Trump is well known for his embellishments of the truth, alternative facts, and outright lies. It's been a hallmark of his career in business—leading to multiple legal entanglements over fraud, the dissolution of Trump family charities, multiple financial settlements and fines, loss of his New York business licenses, and 34 felonies.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sabrina Carpenter; Hillary Clinton; Sydney Sweeney
Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic/Getty Images; Jenny Anderson/Tony Awards Productions/Getty Images; Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images

Photo Of Young Hillary Clinton Has People Debating If She Looks More Like Sydney Sweeney Or Sabrina Carpenter

Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton just celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary, an incredible feat for any couple but especially for a pair constantly facing the spotlight with such high-pressure jobs.

And Hillary Clinton was not shy about celebrating their grand milestone.

Keep ReadingShow less
Eric Trump Blasted After Claiming That His Father And The MAGA Movement Are 'Saving God'
The Benny Show

Eric Trump Blasted After Claiming That His Father And The MAGA Movement Are 'Saving God'

President Donald Trump's son Eric Trump was called out after he, promoting his new book Under Siege, claimed to far-right podcaster Benny Johnson that the MAGA movement his father built is "saving Christianity" and "saving God."

Appearing on the birthday of far-right activist Charlie Kirk—who was assassinated last month—Eric Trump said "so many factors are coming together," lauding his father's recent peace deal in Gaza, which Israel has since violated, as an indication of "peace in the Middle East."

Keep ReadingShow less
Taylor Swift attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards,
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Taylor Swift Sparks Outrage

Showgirl Taylor Swift (and her fans) had quite a week: talk show charm offensives, album rollouts, Disney+ documentaries, and now… a merchandise controversy straight out of a PR nightmare.

Her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, dropped October 3rd to immediate chart domination—and equally immediate division among fans. Some praised her exploration of fame fatigue and the downfalls of being an über-rich celeb, while others wondered if maybe the showgirl could’ve used a nap.

Keep ReadingShow less