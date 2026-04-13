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Fox News Host Asks Trump If Oil And Gas Prices Will Go Down Before Midterms—And His Response Leaves Her Visibly Alarmed

Screenshot of Maria Bartiromo; Donald Trump
Fox News; Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images

Fox News host Maria Bartiromo asked President Trump on Sunday if gas and oil prices will go down before the upcoming midterm elections—and he gave an eyebrow-raising answer.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraApr 13, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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Fox News host Maria Bartiromo appeared visibly alarmed after President Donald Trump told her that gas prices might be even "higher" than they are right now by midterm elections later this year.

U.S. inflation accelerated in March, with consumer prices rising 3.3% year over year, up from 2.4% in February—the sharpest annual increase since May 2024. On a monthly basis, prices jumped 0.9%, the largest gain in nearly four years, marking the first inflation report to reflect the economic impact of the Iran war.

Core inflation, which excludes food and energy, ticked up slightly to 2.6% annually, though the 0.2% monthly increase suggests broader price pressures remain relatively contained for now. At the same time, rising energy costs are becoming more visible. The national average for gas has climbed to $4.125 per gallon, up about $0.53 in a month, largely driven by higher crude oil prices

Amid nationwide frustrations about the economic impact of the highly unpopular war, Bartiromo asked Trump the following:

"Do you believe the price of oil and gas will be lower before the midterm elections?"

Trump replied:

“I hope so. I mean, I think so. It could be. It could be or the same or maybe a little bit higher. But it should be around the same. I think this won’t be that much longer.”

Bartiromo's eyes practically popped out of her head as he said this.

Screenshot of Maria Bartiromo Fox News

As Trump declared that Iran was effectively “wiped out,” he shifted abruptly into describing the dramatic rescue of two U.S. aviators whose fighter jet had been shot down, and Fox News graphics showed the national average for gas has climbed to $4.125 per gallon, up about $0.53 in a month, largely driven by higher crude oil prices.

You can watch what happened in the video below.

People were not impressed—and felt Bartiromo's reaction said it all.


Nothing Trump says inspires confidence in his leadership.

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