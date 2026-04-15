C-SPAN Clip Goes Viral For Showing Just How Bizarre Things Have Gotten During Trump's 2nd Term

A C-SPAN clip has gone viral for showing just how bizarre things have gotten during President Donald Trump's second term, describing just a few of his latest moves that have made people facepalm.

C-SPAN coverage is pretty straightforward and matter-of-fact... but things are so weird right now that even the standard monotone narration one expects can't help but underscore this weirdness.

The voice says:

“President Trump spoke to reporters outside the Oval Office after having McDonald’s delivered via the online food ordering service DoorDash.”

“He then took questions from reporters on several topics, including the ongoing conflict with Iran, and a recent Truth Social Post depicting himself as Jesus, which he denies, saying he thought it depicted him as a doctor.”

You can hear it below.

Indeed, this week, Trump staged a promotional moment in the Oval Office by receiving a McDonald’s delivery, using it to highlight his “no tax on tips” policy. At one point, he attacked Democrats for supporting transgender athletes, who have been targeted by the Trump administration. And yes, he did rant about the Iran war and discuss that Truth Social post.

Last week, the Pope criticized Trump's war in Iran and called on the world "to reject war, especially a war which many people have said is an unjust war, which is continuing to escalate and is not resolving anything."

Trump later took to Truth Social in an attempt to discredit Pope Leo, saying he doesn't "want a Pope who thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon." Among other things, Trump said the Pope should "stop catering to the Radical Left, and focus on being a Great Pope, not a Politician."

He afterward published an AI-generated meme in which he is depicted as Jesus Christ healing the sick. He later deleted it following backlash from his MAGA base.

When asked about it, he did in fact claim he thought the image "was me as a doctor":

"It wasn't a depiction. I did post it and I thought it was me as a doctor and had to do with [the] Red Cross as a Red Cross worker which we support and only the fake news could come up with that one."

"I just heard about it and I thought, 'How did they come up with that?' It's supposed to be me as a doctor making people better and I do make people better. I make people a lot better."

Adding to the weirdness, Vice President JD Vance contradicted Trump, said the image was posted as a "joke," and blamed people “not understanding his [Trump's] humor"–none of which inspires actual confidence in this administration at all.

The C-SPAN clip went viral for its pure absurdity... and people had some thoughts.













This is where we are right now. Trump's America is a very strange place.