White House's 'Presidential Greetings' Post Offering A 'Message From The President' Backfires Hard

The White House was widely mocked online after it promoted a service for Americans to get specialized greetings from President Donald Trump to mark "meaningful moments" that didn't go well at all.

In a post on X, the White House highlighted the presidential greetings program, which gives people the opportunity to request messages from Trump to mark "meaningful moments" such as births, birthdays, graduations, weddings, retirements, and anything else that might fall into the category.

The presidential greetings program's page includes the following quote from Trump, which he delivered on January 20, 2026, marking a full year since taking office again:

“Together, we unite as one people to honor our most sacred American ideals, celebrate our victories, and reaffirm our solemn mission to make our country greater than ever before.”



The White House encouraged its followers to "Celebrate life’s most meaningful moments with a message from the President."

But this wasn't a good idea, since few people are interested in "presidential greetings" from Trump, who launched a war with Iran, has angered Americans with his response (or lack thereof) to the Epstein files scandal, and has shown no interest in addressing a nationwide affordability crisis that is hurting Americans at grocery stores and at the gas pump.

It turns out that they're much more interested in seeing Trump turn in his resignation—and the White House's post gave people ample opportunity to air their complaints and frustrations.





The presidential greetings program has existed under previous administrations.

For example, during the Obama administration, the presidential greetings program applied to births, birthdays for citizens "celebrating their 100th birthday," weddings, wedding anniversaries (particularly for "couples who are celebrating their 50th, 60th, or 70th wedding anniversary"), and Eagle Scout and Girl Scout Gold Awards.

Unlike the Trump administration, the Obamas were not embroiled in scandal every waking minute, so it's no wonder Trump's own program is falling flat on its face.