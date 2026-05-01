Trump Praises NASA Official's 'Beautiful Ears' In Awkward Viral Clip—And It's A Big Yikes

During the Artemis II crew's visit to the White House on Wednesday, President Donald Trump had people cringing after taking a moment to comment on NASA administrator Jared Isaacman's "beautiful ears."
Artemis II is the first mission to bring astronauts toward the Moon in over half a century, launching successfully on April 1 to the delight of space enthusiasts and the general public alike. The mission's success raised hopes that a Moon landing could be achievable by 2028.
The four Artemis II astronauts—Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen—reached a historic milestone on the sixth day of their mission, traveling 248,655 miles from Earth, farther than any humans have ever ventured. They returned to Earth on April 10 and have been celebrated ever since.
During the event, a reporter pointed out that the lease on NASA's Washington, D.C. headquarters runs out in August 2028 and asked Trump if he's thinking of moving the agency somewhere else altogether instead of renewing the space.
Trump chose to have Isaacman answer the question but did so in a really awkward way while pointing at him:
“Well, the best man to tell you that is a man standing right over here. You heard that question with those beautiful ears of yours?”
“He’s got great hearing. You know, he’s got super hearing.”
CNN made the situation even more awkward by zooming in on Isaacman's ears.
The cringe was real.
During the same event, Trump had people raising their eyebrows after he praised the Artemis II crew as heroes and spoke about how difficult it is to become an astronaut—before insisting he could’ve made the cut.
Trump said "to get in there, you have to be very smart, you have to do a lot of things. Physically good, so I would’ve had no trouble making it in."
NASA’s astronaut requirements are rigorous and the 80-year-old Trump eats lots of fast food and hates to exercise, so consider that just another example of how weird an event this was.