Skip to content

Photo Of Tina Fey At Knicks Game Sitting Next To Manspreading Timothée Chalamet Goes Viral—And Here Come The Jokes

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Trump Praises NASA Official's 'Beautiful Ears' In Awkward Viral Clip—And It's A Big Yikes

Screenshots of Donald Trump and Jared Isaacman
CNN

During the Artemis II crew's visit to the White House on Wednesday, President Trump took a moment to praise NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman's ears—and the moment has the internet cringing hard.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraMay 01, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

During the Artemis II crew's visit to the White House on Wednesday, President Donald Trump had people cringing after taking a moment to comment on NASA administrator Jared Isaacman's "beautiful ears."

Artemis II is the first mission to bring astronauts toward the Moon in over half a century, launching successfully on April 1 to the delight of space enthusiasts and the general public alike. The mission's success raised hopes that a Moon landing could be achievable by 2028.

The four Artemis II astronauts—Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen—reached a historic milestone on the sixth day of their mission, traveling 248,655 miles from Earth, farther than any humans have ever ventured. They returned to Earth on April 10 and have been celebrated ever since.

During the event, a reporter pointed out that the lease on NASA's Washington, D.C. headquarters runs out in August 2028 and asked Trump if he's thinking of moving the agency somewhere else altogether instead of renewing the space.

Trump chose to have Isaacman answer the question but did so in a really awkward way while pointing at him:

“Well, the best man to tell you that is a man standing right over here. You heard that question with those beautiful ears of yours?”
“He’s got great hearing. You know, he’s got super hearing.”

CNN made the situation even more awkward by zooming in on Isaacman's ears.

The cringe was real.



During the same event, Trump had people raising their eyebrows after he praised the Artemis II crew as heroes and spoke about how difficult it is to become an astronaut—before insisting he could’ve made the cut.

Trump said "to get in there, you have to be very smart, you have to do a lot of things. Physically good, so I would’ve had no trouble making it in."

NASA’s astronaut requirements are rigorous and the 80-year-old Trump eats lots of fast food and hates to exercise, so consider that just another example of how weird an event this was.

Latest News

Jeff Bezos; Donald Trump Jr.
Donald Trump

Amazon Slammed Over Potential 'The Apprentice' Reboot Hosted By Don Jr.—And The Grift Is Real

Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Wall Street Has A New Nickname For Trump Amid His Ongoing War With Iran—And It's Hilariously Brutal

Chuck Grassley
Donald Trump

GOP Senator Sends Republicans Into A Panic After Hot Mic Catches Him Asking Damning Question About Trump's Judicial Nominees

Screenshots from @mike.ali32's TikTok video
Trending

TikToker Goes Viral For Yelling Out Fast Food Slogans After Buying Their Food—And The Reactions Are Priceless

More from People/donald-trump

Screenshots from @withethanlap's TikTok video
@withethanlap/TikTok

Guy Turns His Pregnant Wife's Extreme Text Messages Into A Hilariously Perfect Pop Punk Song—And It's A Banger

Anyone who has gone through pregnancy or is close to someone who has knows that the symptoms are truly no joke, and going from one day to the next can feel like an absolute rollercoaster.

Comedian and TikToker Ethan Lapierre's wife shared with him some of her symptoms, sometimes texting him that she was hungry but couldn't eat, and other times feeling like she was dying.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @missyhalleonig's TikTok video
@missyhalleonig/TikTok

A New Parenting Hack For Getting Toddlers To Stop Their Tantrums Has People In Disbelief That It Actually Kinda Works

Parents might not want to admit it, but when their toddlers are tantruming, there's nothing quite like finding a way to hilariously redirect or confuse them to help stop the tears.

In a hilarious parenting hack that's taking over TikTok, videos are appearing that all mysteriously star a woman named "Jessica," though no one can seem to find her.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots from @legallyswifite13's TikTok video
@legallyswifite13/TikTok

Woman Sparks Debate After Accusing Frontier Airlines Of Kicking Her Off Flight For Being Deaf

Let this Frontier Airlines saga be a reminder to all of us that not all disabilities and needs are visible, so when a person requests accommodations, it's better to believe them.

TikToker @legallyswiftie13 posted in 2024 that, though she was in her early twenties, she discovered that she would be rapidly losing her hearing, which was discovered at a routine medical check-up. Though she could still speak and hear, it would become increasingly difficult for her to hear, especially when there were competing noises in the area.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ben Sasse
60 Minutes/CBS News

Former GOP Senator Gets Brutal Wakeup Call After Criticizing People For Playing 'Candy Crush' Instead Of 'Making Babies'

Ben Sasse represented Nebraska in the United States Senate from 2015 to 2023. As a Midwestern moderate, the sometimes controversial Sasse was often critical of MAGA Republican President Donald Trump on social media and on the Senate floor.

At one point, the Nebraska GOP censured him because of his criticism of Trump. But Sasse, like Maine Republican Senator Susan Collins, would still vote with the majority of his party when his vote was needed to back Trump's agenda.

Keep ReadingShow less
Paul Bettany attends the "Amadeus" World Premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square.
Simon Ackerman/Getty Images

'Avengers' Star Paul Bettany Just Pulled An Epic Prank On His Nephew Using A 'Decapitated' Vision Head

Imagine being related to Paul Bettany and waking up hungover—only to find a decapitated Vision head tucked in beside you. That’s not a nightmare. That’s just family time.

Bettany, best known as the maybe-dead, maybe-not-so-dead Avenger Vision, decided to have a little fun at his nephew’s expense—and, honestly, Marvel fans might be more jealous than concerned. The actor shared the prank on Instagram, giving followers a behind-the-scenes look at one of the stranger perks of working in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Keep ReadingShow less