Trump Praises NASA Official's 'Beautiful Ears' In Awkward Viral Clip—And It's A Big Yikes

So while flying with Frontier Airlines, the TikToker noted on her flight information that she was hard of hearing and would need accommodations, but she did not mention this to the individual flight attendants when she boarded, which would become important later.

The gate agent who helped her board continued to advocate for what she needed, but when the TikToker did not respond to a flight attendant after not being able to hear her addressing her, the flight attendant became furious. She went so far as to demand that the TikToker be removed from the flight for insubordination and for being a safety risk.

TikToker @legallyswiftie13's mother started recording as she became increasingly distressed about the situation, the gate agent continued to advocate for her, and the fellow passengers looked on solemnly.

In a text overlay, the TikToker wrote:

"Frontier Airlines kicked me off a flight because I'm Deaf."

"What is the point of listing that you're Deaf on your ticket when Frontier refuses to accommodate?"

"Frontier Airlines flight crew (pilots and flight attendants) kicked me off a flight because I am a Deaf person who couldn't hear the flight attendant."

"Despite the Frontier gate agent seen in the footage, ADVOCATING for my accommodations listed on my ticket, the flight crew doubled down and removed me from the flight."

While the gate agent continued to try to keep the TikToker on the flight, the flight attendant stood with the captain, complaining about the situation, and ultimately got her way. The gate agent reluctantly explained that the rest of the flight crew wanted her off the flight, but that she personally would help her get another flight.

The TikToker's mom stayed on the flight with the rest of their family, but the TikToker became distressed about wanting her dog and also stressed to her fellow passengers that she was not resisting leaving the plane while being embarrassed about being escorted off the flight.

You can watch the video here:

@legallyswiftie13 I was removed from a flight because I am deaf. When I went to rebook, the gate agents apologized for the flight attendant’s behavior. @Frontier Airlines please train your flight attendants on disability accommodations, specifically when somebody is deaf/hard of hearing. #deaf #disability #discriminationawareness

Fellow TikTokers were appalled by how TikToker @legallyswiftie13 was treated and hoped she'd file a lawsuit.

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After the first video went viral, Frontier allegedly went on a smear campaign and not only revealed TikToker @legallyswiftie13's full name online, but said that she was lying about being Deaf or hard of hearing. The information became so widespread, the TikToker was even asked about it "during job interviews" after acquiring her law degree.

In a text overlay, the TikToker wrote:

"When you just want Frontier to create legally abiding accommodations, but they come out and expose your whole name and lie to the news in the midst of applying to lawyer jobs."

You can watch the second video here:

@legallyswiftie13 I didn’t realize that exposing a corporation would become a topic of conversation in job interviews

In a third video, TikToker @legallyswiftie13 compared Frontier's accommodations with Delta's, pointing out that while Delta only requires a person to declare their needs on their ticket, which they will then reference throughout the flight, Frontier requires passengers to notify "every single staff member they come in contact with" of their needs for accommodation.

So because the TikToker did not notify the flight attendant of her needs before not being able to hear her instructions, according to Frontier's written agreement, the flight attendant was within her rights to complain about the TikToker and get her kicked off of the flight.

You can watch the third video here:

@legallyswiftie13 I’m not saying there is a perfect airline but I’ve never had a problem with @delta. When I flew to Italy for my wedding, I almost missed my flight because my teenage brother & sister (we took public transit together) forgot their passports. Delta had a whole team on the ground to expedite us to the gate. They even had flowers for me at the security line.

It's alarming that a flight attendant became so angry about not being responded to that she removed someone from a flight, especially when that person is Deaf.

The worst part is that, by releasing the TikToker's name and stating that she isn't losing her hearing, they're prepared to double down instead of learn from the situation, which just makes all of this so much worse.