Rosie O'Donnell Opens Up About Infamous Clash With Elisabeth Hasselbeck On 'The View'—And Why She Thinks It Was A 'Setup'

Trump's Ultra-Creepy Interaction With Female MAGA Influencer Has People Recoiling

President Trump; Brandi Kruse
C-SPAN

Conservative influencer Brandi Kruse shared with President Trump how she's changed after recovering from "Trump Derangement Syndrome"—and Trump's response has critics feeling nauseous.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraOct 10, 2025
Conservative influencer Brandi Kruse had a creepy interaction with President Donald Trump during a White House roundtable on Antifa on Wednesday that had critics feeling absolutely repulsed.

Antifa is a loose network of anti-fascist activists with no central structure, no funding, no membership roster, and no offices or leadership hierarchy for prosecutors to target. Despite this, Trump recently signed an executive order declaring it a "domestic terror organization," a move that's been celebrated by his supporters.

Among those in attendance at the roundtable was Kruse, a conservative content creator from Seattle, who told Trump she was “living proof that you can recover” from so-called “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” which isn't a real thing, just an insult Trump's supporters have hurled at critics for years.

Kruse said:

"I'm living proof that you can recover from TDS. I had strong Trump Derangement Syndrome for probably eight years. This is one of the reasons I recovered from it."
"And by the way, it's much better to not have TDS. I'm happier, healthier, more successful. I even think I got a little more attractive after I got rid of my Trump Derangement Syndrome."

Trump—who was mocked by California Governor Gavin Newsom for seemingly falling asleep during the event—responded:

"Very attractive."

You can see their interaction in the video below.

It was weird—very weird—and people were undeniably creeped out.


Trump Derangement Syndrome is not recognized as a legitimate mental disorder, but Trump supporters are eager to treat it as such as the administration vows to crack down on left-wing dissent.

Earlier this year, Ohio Representative Warren Davidson introduced the Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) Research Act of 2025, which would, according to a press release, "direct the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to study the psychological and social roots" of the "syndrome."

Warren's co-sponsor, Alabama Representative Barry Moore, said "Trump Derangement Syndrome has become an epidemic on the Left," stressing that some who "suffer" from it have "participated in nationwide political and social unrest, even trying to assassinate President Trump twice."

During the roundtable, Trump and his surrogates compared Antifa to major gangs and drug cartels they've attacked with the U.S. military. Trump said members of Antifa “have been very threatening to people, but we’re going to be very threatening to them, far more threatening to them than they ever were with us.”

