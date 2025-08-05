Skip to content

Jesse Watters Offers Creepy Prediction For Sydney Sweeney's Future—And People Are Weirded Out

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Trump's Bizarre Praise Of Karoline Leavitt's Lips Is Creeping People All The Way Out

Donald Trump; Karoline Leavitt
Newsmax; Andrew Thomas/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump praised White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt during an interview on Newsmax on Friday—but a comment about her lips weirded out viewers.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotAug 05, 2025
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta, Kanien'kehá:ka Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself a proud Maineiac.

See Full Bio

MAGA Republican President Donald Trump provided an answer many are calling odd or creepy when he spoke to Newsmax on Friday.

The 79-year-old POTUS gushed over his 27-year-old White House Press Secretary to Newsmax host Rob Finnerty.

Trump stated:

"She’s become a star. It’s that face. It’s that brain."
"It’s those lips, the way they move. They move like she’s a machine gun."

You can watch the moment here:

He added:

"I don’t think anybody has ever had a better press secretary than Karoline."

People shared the inappropriate moment across social media.


When asked about what makes Karoline Leavitt a good press secretary, Trump said “those lips” because he’s a gross old man.
— Steve Hofstetter (@stevehofstetter.bsky.social) August 2, 2025 at 11:24 AM


 


Last week Trump sexualized Karoline Leavitt. He was literally frothing at the mouth, saying, "Those beautiful lips of hers, the way they move."This week Sweeney.Trump could jack off in the middle of a press conference and Republicans and the media wouldn't care.They love that he's a pedo pig.
— Denise Wheeler (@denisedwheeler.bsky.social) August 4, 2025 at 1:05 PM

Leavitt is younger than five of Trump's six children.

 

   ‪@marlenerobertson/Bluesky


  @UDeserveNoGods/X


"It’s that face. It’s that brain. It’s those lips, the way they move. They move like she’s a machine gun." 79-year-old Donald Trump, unprompted, about his 27-year-old Press Secretary Caroline LeavittEwww and gross.
— Caroleeena (@caroleeena.bsky.social) August 2, 2025 at 11:54 AM


 


Who says this kind of crap?? No one should have any doubts at all about this man being a sexual predator and a Pedophile!!
— dlkboyd.bsky.social (@dlkboyd.bsky.social) August 3, 2025 at 3:32 PM


 


Have you ever noticed how much karoline and Ivanka look alike 🤢🤮 just incase you hadn't..Enjoy some tea..A side by side

[image or embed]
— Artmobboss (@artmobboss.bsky.social) August 3, 2025 at 12:36 AM


 


She’s accustomed to filthy old men. She’s married to one.
— Pugaboo (@freepuppies.bsky.social) August 2, 2025 at 10:08 PM


  @UBNewss/X

Trump's assessment of Leavitt's assets came the day after she made a second appeal for Trump to receive the Nobel Peace Prize.

Leavitt said during her Thursday press briefing:

"President Trump has brokered, on average, about one peace deal or ceasefire per month during his six months in office."
"It's well past time that President Trump was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize."

Fact checkers gave Leavitt's latest Trump propaganda a zero on the truthiness scale.

But apparently her boss loves how the lies fall out of her mouth.

Latest News

Jason and Kylie Kelce
Celebrities

Kylie Kelce Sparks Debate After Revealing She Won't Let Her Kids Have Cell Phones When They're Older

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker, & Kristin Davis
Entertainment

'And Just Like That' Stars Share Poignant Reactions After The Show Announces It's Ending

Orlando Bloom; Katy Perry; Justin Trudeau
Trending

Orlando Bloom Reacts To Hilarious 'Onion' Headline Mocking Ex Katy Perry's Dinner With Justin Trudeau

Screenshot of Donald Trump; Sydney Sweeney
Political News

Trump's Reaction To Learning That Sydney Sweeney Is A Registered Republican Is Peak Trump

More from People/donald-trump

Marjorie Taylor Greene
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

MTG Is Just Now Realizing The GOP Is Anti-Women And Anti-Worker—And MAGA Is Furious

Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has angered her MAGA followers after she attacked Republicans in an interview with The Daily Mail and expressed her frustrations with the party at large.

In recent weeks, Marjorie Taylor Greene has diverged from her party and President Donald Trump on several key issues. She publicly condemned Israel’s war in Gaza, calling it a “genocide,” criticized Trump’s executive order on artificial intelligence, and urged the administration to release the Epstein Files.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots of John Oliver and Megyn Kelly
HBO; Piers Morgan Uncensored

John Oliver Epically Blasts Megyn Kelly For Heartless Hot Take On Starving Kids In Gaza

Last Week Tonight host John Oliver criticized conservative pundit Megyn Kelly, calling it "frankly insulting" that she could claim there is “no starvation” in Gaza and assert that photos of starving children in the beseiged territory are being "manipulated" by Palestine.

Although Israel announced last Sunday that it would pause military operations in certain parts of Gaza to allow in more food aid, humanitarian organizations say the relief is insufficient. Without a significant increase in aid, they warn, more Palestinians will die from hunger.

Keep ReadingShow less
A young man with a huge smile sits at a desk, waving at someone on his laptop.
Photo by Vagaro on Unsplash

People Explain Which Brands They'll Never Trust Again After Getting Burned

You can't trust corporations.

The deals and savings they talk about often end up costing the consumer more.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jinkx Monsoon; JK Rowling
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Drag Race Star Slams JK Rowling's Transphobia

Class was in session when Drag Race royalty Jinkx Monsoon joined Ziwe for a spicy sit-down, delivering a master class in shade—aimed squarely at none other than Joanne Kathleen “JK” Rowling.

The controversial Harry Potter author, now better known for her transphobic tweets than her wizarding world, has been under fire since 2019 for first championing Maya Forstater, a woman fired for anti-trans commentary.

Keep ReadingShow less
Matt Rife; Annabelle doll from 'The Conjuring' and 'Annabelle' films
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images; Warner Bros. Pictures

Comedian Matt Rife Just Bought The Haunted Annabelle House—And This Can't End Well

The years 2024 and 2025 have been full of shocking, eye-bulging, and head-scratching news and rumors, from aliens in the ocean to Annabelle the Doll, made popular by the Conjuring horror movie series, going missing.

The rumor was later proven to be untrue, but interestingly enough, Annabelle now has a new "owner."

Keep ReadingShow less