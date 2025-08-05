Trump's Bizarre Praise Of Karoline Leavitt's Lips Is Creeping People All The Way Out

MAGA Republican President Donald Trump provided an answer many are calling odd or creepy when he spoke to Newsmax on Friday.
The 79-year-old POTUS gushed over his 27-year-old White House Press Secretary to Newsmax host Rob Finnerty.
Trump stated:
"She’s become a star. It’s that face. It’s that brain."
"It’s those lips, the way they move. They move like she’s a machine gun."
You can watch the moment here:
He added:
"I don’t think anybody has ever had a better press secretary than Karoline."
People shared the inappropriate moment across social media.
When asked about what makes Karoline Leavitt a good press secretary, Trump said “those lips” because he’s a gross old man.
— Steve Hofstetter (@stevehofstetter.bsky.social) August 2, 2025 at 11:24 AM
Last week Trump sexualized Karoline Leavitt. He was literally frothing at the mouth, saying, "Those beautiful lips of hers, the way they move."This week Sweeney.Trump could jack off in the middle of a press conference and Republicans and the media wouldn't care.They love that he's a pedo pig.
— Denise Wheeler (@denisedwheeler.bsky.social) August 4, 2025 at 1:05 PM
Leavitt is younger than five of Trump's six children.
@marlenerobertson/Bluesky
@UDeserveNoGods/X
"It’s that face. It’s that brain. It’s those lips, the way they move. They move like she’s a machine gun." 79-year-old Donald Trump, unprompted, about his 27-year-old Press Secretary Caroline LeavittEwww and gross.
— Caroleeena (@caroleeena.bsky.social) August 2, 2025 at 11:54 AM
Who says this kind of crap?? No one should have any doubts at all about this man being a sexual predator and a Pedophile!!
— dlkboyd.bsky.social (@dlkboyd.bsky.social) August 3, 2025 at 3:32 PM
Have you ever noticed how much karoline and Ivanka look alike 🤢🤮 just incase you hadn't..Enjoy some tea..A side by side
[image or embed]
— Artmobboss (@artmobboss.bsky.social) August 3, 2025 at 12:36 AM
She’s accustomed to filthy old men. She’s married to one.
— Pugaboo (@freepuppies.bsky.social) August 2, 2025 at 10:08 PM
@UBNewss/X
Trump's assessment of Leavitt's assets came the day after she made a second appeal for Trump to receive the Nobel Peace Prize.
Leavitt said during her Thursday press briefing:
"President Trump has brokered, on average, about one peace deal or ceasefire per month during his six months in office."
"It's well past time that President Trump was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize."
Fact checkers gave Leavitt's latest Trump propaganda a zero on the truthiness scale.
But apparently her boss loves how the lies fall out of her mouth.