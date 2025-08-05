Kylie Kelce Sparks Debate After Revealing She Won't Let Her Kids Have Cell Phones When They're Older

Jason and Kylie Kelce are a very public couple and have been very open about how they parent their four daughters, Wyatt (5), Elliotte (4), Bennett (2), and Finnley (4 months).
But Kylie Kelce's most recent parenting hack has left some people feeling skeptical.
During the latest episode of her Not Gonna Lie podcast, Kelce sat across from guest star Kelly Ripa and talked motherhood, parenting, and keeping the romantic flame alive.
Specifically, Kelce brought up the subject of cell phones in the home. While she and her husband obviously each have a cell phone, she does not intend to give their four daughters their own phones when they are teenagers.
Instead, the Kelces will provide two common area cell phones, or "the kitchen phone," as Kylie Kelce is currently referring to it.
"I actually believe that we will be doing what I'm calling the ‘kitchen phone.’"
"In other words, there will be one or two extra cell phones besides mom and dad’s cell phone that they can take with them if they have somewhere they're going where there will not be a parent, or if they will need to get a hold of us, or if they're at something sports related, whatever."
"They can take one of those cell phones. The cell phones are only kept on the first floor of the house. You can still have your friends have that phone number, they can still call you, you can still use the phone on the first floor of the house… But they live in the kitchen."
"So, they're not going to go upstairs, they're not going to the basement, they're going nowhere but the first floor. Communal living space."
You can watch the clip from the podcast here:
The Kelce girls will not be reliant on cell phones when they get older. 🎥: Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce
Viewers were left divided over Kelce's plans for her children's future cell phone use.
Some were insistent that this was an overly strict, unrealistic, and simply bad approach to cell phone use.
But a few were willing to entertain it and found the approach to be an interesting idea.
And some applauded the approach, arguing that it was not healthy for kids of all ages to have unlimited access to the internet.
You can watch the full podcast episode with Kylie Kelce and Kelly Ripa here:
Strict cell phone policies sound good when kids are young, but often aren't practical when they become teenagers. That said, maybe a policy like this would allow them the chance to use a cell phone without being overly dependent on it.
It's important to consider each family's needs, of course, because what will work for the Kelces might not work for someone else.