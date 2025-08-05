Skip to content

Trump's Reaction To Learning That Sydney Sweeney Is A Registered Republican Is Peak Trump

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

MTG Is Just Now Realizing The GOP Is Anti-Women And Anti-Worker—And MAGA Is Furious

Marjorie Taylor Greene
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene sounded off on the GOP in an interview with The Daily Mail, telling them, "I don't want to have anything to do with" the party.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraAug 05, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has angered her MAGA followers after she attacked Republicans in an interview with The Daily Mail and expressed her frustrations with the party at large.

In recent weeks, Marjorie Taylor Greene has diverged from her party and President Donald Trump on several key issues. She publicly condemned Israel’s war in Gaza, calling it a “genocide,” criticized Trump’s executive order on artificial intelligence, and urged the administration to release the Epstein Files.

While she told The Daily Mail that she still stands behind Trump, she nonetheless made it clear that she is not happy with the GOP, saying:

“I don't know if the Republican Party is leaving me, or if I'm kind of not relating to the Republican Party as much anymore. I don't know which one it is. I think the Republican Party has turned its back on America First and the workers and just regular Americans."
"I think there's other women in our party that are really sick and tired of the way men treat Republican women."

MAGA fans, unsurprisingly, are not happy with Greene's comments and feel betrayed.

 
 


 
 
 
 

Others have not expected Greene of all people to say stuff like this—and they find the MAGA backlash pretty amusing.

 


 
 
 
 
 

You'd think Greene would have realized this earlier considering she's been attacked by some very misogynistic members of her own party.

For instance, in 2022, Jonathan Shelley, a preacher of the Stedfast Baptist Church in Hurst, Texas, who has previously made headlines for his extremist anti-LGBTQ+ views, declared that women should not be allowed to hold political office.

Shelley said it's "sick how many men today let women just run our country because they’re too cowardly to stand up to silly women." He went even further, saying he wouldn't even vote for Greene—who has for the most part been a darling of the far-right—because she's a woman.

You're so close, Marge. So close.

Latest News

Greg Abbott
Political News

Texas Dems Offer Fiery Response After Abbott Threatens To Arrest And Expel Them For Leaving The State

A young man with a huge smile sits at a desk, waving at someone on his laptop.
Trending

People Explain Which Brands They'll Never Trust Again After Getting Burned

Jinkx Monsoon; JK Rowling
LGBTQ

Drag Race Star Slams JK Rowling's Transphobia

Donald Trump; White House Rose Garden in 2024
Donald Trump

Before And After Photos Of White House Rose Garden Lawn Following Trump Makeover Are Truly Depressing

More from News/political-news

Matt Rife; Annabelle doll from 'The Conjuring' and 'Annabelle' films
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images; Warner Bros. Pictures

Comedian Matt Rife Just Bought The Haunted Annabelle House—And This Can't End Well

The years 2024 and 2025 have been full of shocking, eye-bulging, and head-scratching news and rumors, from aliens in the ocean to Annabelle the Doll, made popular by the Conjuring horror movie series, going missing.

The rumor was later proven to be untrue, but interestingly enough, Annabelle now has a new "owner."

Keep ReadingShow less
Jason Momoa attends the World Premiere of "A Minecraft Movie" at the Cineworld Leicester Square.
Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images

Jason Momoa's New Look Surprises!

Jason Momoa, best known for his rugged, wild-bearded characters, shocked fans by shaving it all off—for the first time in six years.

The reason? A return to the clean-shaven Duncan Idaho in Dune: Part Three, directed by Denis Villeneuve. And, of course, to promote ocean sustainability in true Aquaman fashion.

Keep ReadingShow less
Donald Trump; Screenshot of Charlamagne Tha God
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images; Fox News

Trump Lashes Out At 'Racist Sleazebag' Radio Host Over Prediction Of How Epstein Will Alter GOP

President Donald Trump attacked radio host Charlamagne tha God, referring to him as a "racist sleazebag" after the host commented on Lara Trump's My View with Lara Trump show on Fox News that the Epstein scandal has sparked a "political coup" within the Republican Party.

Trump has failed to keep a lid on the scandal since his refusal to release the Epstein files, said to contain detailed lists of some of the late financier, pedophile, and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein's most high-profile clients and enablers. Polls show that the majority of voters on both sides of the aisle believe Trump's administration is hiding information about the case.

Keep ReadingShow less
Justin Timberlake
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Justin Timberlake Reveals Health Diagnosis After Fans Call Him Out For Barely Singing At His Concerts

Justin Timberlake just ended his Forget Tomorrow World Tour, but not before he faced serious criticism for how he performed across Europe.

Back in July, Dublin TikToker @allyourlife0 posted their experience of seeing Timberlake live, and it was not all it was cracked up to be.

Keep ReadingShow less
Anthony Hopkins; Kim Kardashian
Orion Films; Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Anthony Hopkins Pokes Fun At Kim Kardashian's New Face Wrap With Hilarious Hannibal Lecter Video

What goes even better with fava beans and a nice chianti than human liver? Kim Kardashian's Skims products, apparently.

Legendary Welsh actor Sir Anthony Hopkins has gone viral after donning Kim's new face wrap product in a video referencing his iconic Silence of the Lambs character Hannibal Lecter.

Keep ReadingShow less