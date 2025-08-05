MTG Is Just Now Realizing The GOP Is Anti-Women And Anti-Worker—And MAGA Is Furious

Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has angered her MAGA followers after she attacked Republicans in an interview with The Daily Mail and expressed her frustrations with the party at large.

In recent weeks, Marjorie Taylor Greene has diverged from her party and President Donald Trump on several key issues. She publicly condemned Israel’s war in Gaza, calling it a “genocide,” criticized Trump’s executive order on artificial intelligence, and urged the administration to release the Epstein Files.

While she told The Daily Mail that she still stands behind Trump, she nonetheless made it clear that she is not happy with the GOP, saying:

“I don't know if the Republican Party is leaving me, or if I'm kind of not relating to the Republican Party as much anymore. I don't know which one it is. I think the Republican Party has turned its back on America First and the workers and just regular Americans."

"I think there's other women in our party that are really sick and tired of the way men treat Republican women."

MAGA fans, unsurprisingly, are not happy with Greene's comments and feel betrayed.





Others have not expected Greene of all people to say stuff like this—and they find the MAGA backlash pretty amusing.





You'd think Greene would have realized this earlier considering she's been attacked by some very misogynistic members of her own party.

For instance, in 2022, Jonathan Shelley, a preacher of the Stedfast Baptist Church in Hurst, Texas, who has previously made headlines for his extremist anti-LGBTQ+ views, declared that women should not be allowed to hold political office.

Shelley said it's "sick how many men today let women just run our country because they’re too cowardly to stand up to silly women." He went even further, saying he wouldn't even vote for Greene—who has for the most part been a darling of the far-right—because she's a woman.

You're so close, Marge. So close.