Justin Timberlake Reveals Health Diagnosis After Fans Call Him Out For Barely Singing At His Concerts

Justin Timberlake just ended his Forget Tomorrow World Tour, but not before he faced serious criticism for how he performed across Europe.
Back in July, Dublin TikToker @allyourlife0 posted their experience of seeing Timberlake live, and it was not all it was cracked up to be.
In the first video they shared, Timberlake was alone on stage with no backup singers or dancers, with minimal stage lighting or other effects.
Timberlake sang, "I got this..." from "I Got This Feelin'" before setting the microphone down on the stage, clapping, and casually dancing around the stage while the crowd carried the song.
You can watch the video here:
@Justin Timberlake #justintimberlake #jt #dublin #malahidecastle #malahide #concerts
In another video, Timberlake sang the lower register portions of "Cry Me a River," and the audience had clearly quieted down in their efforts to carry the concert from earlier in the show.
You can watch the second video here:
#justintimberlake #jt #dublin #malahidecastle #malahide #concerts
Fellow TikTokers were in awe that the show was this bad and were angry on TikToker @allyourlife0's behalf.
In Romania, TikToker @stereogum shared their experience at a concert in July, where Timberlake appeared on stage in sunglasses and a hooded jacket and spent more time halfheartedly dancing around the stage than singing.
At this concert, from the very beginning, the crowd was not having it and minimally participated in singing the songs, which left awkward lulls and mumbled parts in the song.
You can watch the video here:
@stereogum
@Justin Timberlake "performed" in Transylvania for the first time
Fellow TikTokers struggled to fathom the ridiculous situation.
The critiques got so bad that parodies of Timberlake's performance began to surface.
An incredibly popular one was this viral hit featuring Sean Colby holding out a mic while drinking coffee.
Fellow TikTokers were left cackling over the accuracy of the parody.
With all of the fallout online, Timberlake finally spoke up on Instagram at the beginning of August.
The post featured a lengthy reflection on his Forget Tomorrow World Tour, featuring photos from his performance, backstage, and at other behind-the-scenes events during the tour.
But the caption proved to be far more illuminating and surprising than the photos were.
Timberlake wrote:
"Well, as these two incredible years come to an end and I look forward to the future, I wanted to write something from the heart. It’s not an easy task to try to contextualize the whirlwind of touring, but I will try…"
"This has been the most fun, emotional, gratifying, physically demanding, and, at times, grueling experience. I have been doing this for 30+ years (which feels crazy to say) and have given all that I have to this. I could not have done it without my family, friends, The TN Kids, and all of YOUR support."
"As many of you know, I’m a pretty private person. But as I’m reflecting on the tour and festival tour, I want to tell you a little bit about what’s going on with me."
It was then that Timberlake revealed his struggles with Lyme disease.
"Among other things, I’ve been battling some health issues, and was diagnosed with Lyme disease, which I don’t say so you feel bad for me, but to shed some light on what I’ve been up against behind the scenes."
"If you’ve experienced this disease or know someone who has, then you’re aware: living with this can be relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically. When I first got the diagnosis, I was shocked for sure. But, at least I could understand why I would be onstage and in a massive amount of nerve pain or just feeling crazy fatigue or sickness."
"I was faced with a personal decision. Stop touring? Or, keep going and figure it out. I decided the joy that performing brings me far outweighs the fleeting stress my body was feeling. I’m so glad I kept going."
"Not only did I prove my mental tenacity to myself, but I now have so many special moments with all of you that I will never forget. I was reluctant to talk about this because I was always raised to keep something like this to yourself. But I am trying to be more transparent about my struggles so that they aren’t misinterpreted."
Timberlake also wanted to be a voice of hope for other people navigating Lyme disease.
"I'm sharing all of this with the hope that we can all find a way to be more connected. I’d like to do my part to help others experiencing this disease, too."
"To every one of you who came to see me on 'The Forget Tomorrow Tour' or 'JT Live ‘25' (or any other tour or show throughout the years, for that matter)… your energy and love continue to humble me. Your signs, messages, and DIY t-shirts have made me laugh and smile so many times. And, hearing and watching you all sing these songs, word for word, at the top of your lungs, will forever leave me in awe. You have made my dreams come true."
"To my crew, band, singers, and dancers… tour life really is like nothing else. It takes a special type of person to be able to do it, much less do it well. You all have been such a beautiful family away from home for me. I will always treasure our time these last couple of years together. I can’t wait to see what everyone gets up to next. I know it will be exciting!"
"There really is no way to put into words the feeling of being on a stage and getting to share the experience of live music with all of you. It's a vibration of frequency that is unmatched. Sacred to me. I honestly don’t know what my future is onstage, but I'll always cherish this run! And all of them before! It’s been the stuff of LEGEND for me."
"If you’ve made it this far in this caption, you deserve a medal. My heart is filled with gratitude! Love each other. Be good to each other. Don’t take it for granted."
"To Jess, Silas, and Phin… nothing is more powerful than your unconditional love. You are my heart and my home. I’m on my way… With love, JT."
You can see the post here:
Fans were supportive of Timberlake's journey and struggles and wished him the best.
All of the complaints, videos, and parodies seemed to fall away when Timberlake revealed his diagnosis, and the comments were overwhelmingly positive.
Would it have been nice for Timberlake to reveal his diagnosis before touring, so people knew what to expect and what they were paying for? Sure, but it's still a great reminder that we can never know what someone else is going through, and that it's best to lead with kindness.