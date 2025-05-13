MTG Hilariously Called Out After Cropping Photo To Make It Look Like Witness Was Giving Middle Finger

Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was called out by her colleague, New Mexico Democratic Representative Melanie Stansbury, after Greene displayed a photo of USA Fencing Chairman Damien Lehfeldt from Instagram in which he appeared to be giving members of Congress the middle finger.
Ahead of his testimony at a hearing on transgender athletes, Lehfeldt shared a selfie to his Instagram story wearing a suit and captioned “Game day,” while holding up what appeared to be his middle finger. The image quickly drew attention.
Or at least *part* of the image drew attention.
@thefencingcoach/Instagram
Not long after, Lehfeldt clarified the post by sharing the original, uncropped version, showing he was actually making a peace sign with his index and middle fingers. Still, Republicans on the House Oversight Committee printed the cropped version—where it looked like he was giving the finger—and displayed it on a large poster during the hearing.
@thefencingcoach/Instagram
Greene, speaking in front of the photo, said:
'This is the post that Mr. Lehfeldt put up. Mr. Lehfeldt came in here today saying, 'Game day.'"
But Stansbury, holding up the actual image, pointed out:
"Madam Chair, I have a point of order. The documentation you have behind you is a misrepresentation of the actual post. It appears you are trying to misrepresent a witness who you are trying to subpoena."
Clearly caught in a lie, an annoyed Greene tried to steer attention back to herself, saying, "Ms. Stansbury, you're not recognized" several times and banging her gavel more than once.
You can watch what happened in the video below, as reported by Jimmy Kimmel.
Greene was swiftly mocked online.
Greene and Stansbury also clashed during the hearing after Greene spotlighted the stories of two activists who say they were negatively affected by the inclusion of transgender athletes in their sports leagues.
Stansbury attempted to shut down the hearing with a motion to adjourn, which failed along party lines. She then pressed Greene to clarify how the topic fit within the committee’s official responsibilities, questioning why the hearing is "the centerpiece of the Republicans here on Capitol Hill."
Greene responded by branding Democrats as "cultural Marxists" with “perverted sexual ideas" who are "weirdos," a remark that prompted many to call her out for her well-documented weirdness as one of the biggest conspiracy theorists in Congress.