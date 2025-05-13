Skip to content

CNN Host Rips MAGA Panelist With Blunt Reminder After Dem Rep's Arrest

MTG Hilariously Called Out After Cropping Photo To Make It Look Like Witness Was Giving Middle Finger

Marjorie Taylor Greene in front of cropped photo of Damien Lehfeldt
@CalltoActivism/X

After Republican Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene displayed a photo of USA Fencing Chairman Damien Lehfeldt from Instagram in which he appeared to be giving members of Congress the middle finger, Democratic Rep. Melanie Stansbury brought the receipts.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraMay 13, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was called out by her colleague, New Mexico Democratic Representative Melanie Stansbury, after Greene displayed a photo of USA Fencing Chairman Damien Lehfeldt from Instagram in which he appeared to be giving members of Congress the middle finger.

Ahead of his testimony at a hearing on transgender athletes, Lehfeldt shared a selfie to his Instagram story wearing a suit and captioned “Game day,” while holding up what appeared to be his middle finger. The image quickly drew attention.

Or at least *part* of the image drew attention.

Lehfeldt's first "Game day" photo@thefencingcoach/Instagram

Not long after, Lehfeldt clarified the post by sharing the original, uncropped version, showing he was actually making a peace sign with his index and middle fingers. Still, Republicans on the House Oversight Committee printed the cropped version—where it looked like he was giving the finger—and displayed it on a large poster during the hearing.

Lehfeldt's unedited "Game day" photo@thefencingcoach/Instagram

Greene, speaking in front of the photo, said:

'This is the post that Mr. Lehfeldt put up. Mr. Lehfeldt came in here today saying, 'Game day.'"

But Stansbury, holding up the actual image, pointed out:

"Madam Chair, I have a point of order. The documentation you have behind you is a misrepresentation of the actual post. It appears you are trying to misrepresent a witness who you are trying to subpoena."

Clearly caught in a lie, an annoyed Greene tried to steer attention back to herself, saying, "Ms. Stansbury, you're not recognized" several times and banging her gavel more than once.

You can watch what happened in the video below, as reported by Jimmy Kimmel.

Greene was swiftly mocked online.


Greene and Stansbury also clashed during the hearing after Greene spotlighted the stories of two activists who say they were negatively affected by the inclusion of transgender athletes in their sports leagues.

Stansbury attempted to shut down the hearing with a motion to adjourn, which failed along party lines. She then pressed Greene to clarify how the topic fit within the committee’s official responsibilities, questioning why the hearing is "the centerpiece of the Republicans here on Capitol Hill."

Greene responded by branding Democrats as "cultural Marxists" with “perverted sexual ideas" who are "weirdos," a remark that prompted many to call her out for her well-documented weirdness as one of the biggest conspiracy theorists in Congress.

Screenshots of "Edelweiss" performance at Kennedy Center
Video Of MAGA Kennedy Center Board Watching 'Edelweiss' Performance Has Everyone Thinking The Same Thing

Ari Aster, Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal
Pedro Pascal Yanked Joaquin Phoenix's Arm Down At Cannes—And Fans Sadly Think They Know Why

Cheryl Burke
Former 'Dancing With The Stars' Pro Cheryl Burke Rips Trolls Who Criticize Her 'New Face'

Paris Hilton Shows Off Her 'Hack' For Removing Excess Grease From Pizza—And People Are Horrified
Paris Hilton Shows Off Her 'Hack' For Removing Excess Grease From Pizza—And People Are Horrified

Denzel Washington confronting photographer on Cannes red carpet
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Denzel Washington Unloads On Paparazzi For Grabbing Him On Cannes Red Carpet

On Monday, multi-award winning actor Denzel Washington walked the red carpet in France with his costar A$AP Rocky and director Spike Lee during the Cannes Film Festival. He was there to attend the screening of his latest film, the Spike Lee directed Highest 2 Lowest.

But the two time Academy Award winner was stopped on his trek down the carpet by a handsy photographer who grabbed him at least once before Washington asked him to keep his hands to himself.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots of Donald Trump and Alexandria Diaz and Diaz on TikTok
ABC News; @anxiouschihuahua/TikTok

Daughter Of Fallen Cop Who Went Viral For Her Cold Demeanor Towards Trump Speaks Out

Alexandria Diaz, who this week accepted a Medal of Sacrifice from President Donald Trump on behalf of her late father, who was killed in the line of duty in Palm Beach, Florida, spoke out on TikTok after she went viral after appearing visibly unenthusiastic while accepting the medal from the president.

In a TikTok video shared Tuesday, Trump appeared visibly confused, glancing repeatedly toward Diaz and awkwardly attempting to put his arm around her.

Keep ReadingShow less
Naomi Biden; Jake Tapper
Mandel Ngan/Getty Images; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Biden's Granddaughter Slams Jake Tapper's Tell-All Book As 'Political Fairy Smut' In Viral Rant

Naomi Biden, the eldest granddaughter of former President Joe Biden, called out CNN's Jake Tapper and British journalist Alex Thompson over their book Original Sin, in which they accuse the White House of covering up Biden's mental and physical decline in office.

The 82-year-old Biden was diagnosed on Friday with prostate cancer after reporting urinary symptoms, according to an official statement from his office. He and his family are currently reviewing treatment options with his medical team.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots of Maggie Hassan and Kristi Noem
@arupar/X

Noem Gets Epically Schooled By Dem Senator After She Proves She Has No Clue What 'Habeas Corpus' Is

New Hampshire Democratic Senator Maggie Hassan called out Homeland Secretary Kristi Noem after Noem demonstrated that she doesn't understand the legal principle of habeas corpus during a congressional hearing.

In simple terms, a writ of habeas corpus is a court order requiring authorities to bring a detained individual before a judge to justify their continued detention. In the federal system, judges often receive habeas petitions from state prisoners who claim their constitutional rights were violated during their prosecution or imprisonment.

Keep ReadingShow less
A slightly confused, young medical student, in a white lab coat looks at an e-ray. He stands against a red background with a stethoscope hanging around his neck.
Photo by Fotos on Unsplash

Doctors Share The Biggest Medical Mysteries They've Ever Solved

The body is such a mystery.

Every time we think we've learned it all, the body says... "Hold my spleen!"

Keep ReadingShow less