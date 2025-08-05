Skip to content

Rod Stewart AI Tribute Backlash

Jesse Watters Offers Creepy Prediction For Sydney Sweeney's Future—And People Are Weirded Out

Sydney Sweeney; Jesse Watters
Fox News

After it was revealed that the Euphoria star is a registered Republican, Fox News host Jesse Watters decided to jokingly predict a romance in her future that has the internet recoiling.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotAug 05, 2025
Fox News personality Jesse Watters offered up another creepy hot take about the object of his obsession, MAGA Republican President Donald Trump.

This time, Watters incorporated Trump’s 19-year-old son Barron and 27-year-old registered Republican actor Sydney Sweeney into his fantasy.

During the Monday episode of The Five, Watters floated the possibility of Sweeney marrying Barron Trump after the President praised Sweeney on social media.

It started when American Eagle released an ad campaign with Sweeney that plays on "good genes" and "good jeans." Coupled with the news that Sweeney is a registered Republican, some left-wing conspiracy theorists claimed online that the ad was promoting Aryan genetics as superior in a Nazi propaganda campaign.

For jeans.

Neither the criticism of the ad nor the connection was ever widespread, though some people expressed disappointment that Sweeney was a member of the GOP.

But perpetually looking for grievances online, conservative media latched onto the idea that Sydney Sweeney was being targeted and "canceled."

Then mainstream media latched on to trending posts and it was Tide Pods all over again.

Which led to MAGA rushing to Sweeney's aid. Including their Dear Leader who's looking for anything to draw attention away from his Epstein files entanglement.

On Monday morning, Trump posted on Truth Social:

"Sydney Sweeney, a registered Republican, has the 'HOTTEST' ad out there. It’s for American Eagle, and the jeans are 'flying off the shelves'. Go get ‘em Sydney!"
"On the other side of the ledger, Jaguar did a stupid, and seriously WOKE advertisement, THAT IS A TOTAL DISASTER! The CEO just resigned in disgrace, and the company is in absolute turmoil. Who wants to buy a Jaguar after looking at that disgraceful ad. Shouldn’t they have learned a lesson from Bud Lite, which went Woke and essentially destroyed, in a short campaign, the Company."
"The market cap destruction has been unprecedented, with BILLIONS OF DOLLARS SO FOOLISHLY LOST. Or just look at Woke singer Taylor Swift. Ever since I alerted the world as to what she was by saying on TRUTH that I can’t stand her (HATE!). She was booed out of the Super Bowl and became, NO LONGER HOT."
"The tide has seriously turned — Being WOKE is for losers, being Republican is what you want to be. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

  @@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

This latest Epstein files distraction worked as well as all the others.

  @beefreeferlives/X

So when The Five aired later that day, Watters had to give his "attention to this matter." At first he just tacked onto the outrage over the nonexistent left-wing effort to cancel Sweeney.

Watters said:

"They’ve called a blonde-haired, blue-eyed actress a Nazi for a week. This is a Madison Avenue campaign thing that they’ve done since the 80s, they play on words with jeans. They’ve done it with brown-eyed girls, Blacks, and blondes."
"And so Trump, who is in the culture because he watches TV all the time, seizes on this, champions this great American clothing company, and the Democrats lose another culture war battle. They are winless in the culture war over the last couple years. They are like, Dana, the Cleveland Browns of politics."
"And so, my question is, why are Democrats so obsessed with Nazis? Everything is Nazis. So when I hear someone has good genes, I think hot parents. I don’t think Hitler. They think Hitler all the time, and the CEO is Jewish. He’s not thinking Hitler. He’s thinking sex sells ’cause he’s smart and the stock’s up 20%."
"Now, every girl wants to look like her and every guy wants to look at her, and the Democrats think, wait a second, why don’t we call her a Nazi and boycott the company? They spent $20 million on how to get men back? Just stop doing that. Whatever you’re doing, just stop doing it."

And then, as with so many comments by Jesse Watters, it got creepy:

"And you know how this ends? She’s gonna marry Barron and it’s going to create the greatest political dynasty in American history."

You can watch his remarks here:


  @rpsagainsttrump/Bluesky

People were creeped out that Watters went there.


  @bbulpett/Bluesky


 


That fictional red/blue thing. They never stop selling that.
— groundskeeper56.bsky.social (@groundskeeper56.bsky.social) August 5, 2025 at 11:11 AM


 


Yes, it's well known that 27-year-old women just love hanging out with teenage boys. /s
— Blackavar (@officer-blackavar.bsky.social) August 5, 2025 at 10:45 AM


 


jesse waters’ predictions make the stupid ones made by tim poole seem absolutely prescient.
— VictoriousYankee (@victoriousyankee.bsky.social) August 5, 2025 at 9:55 AM


  @RightWingCope/X

Watters frequently makes the news for either his fawning adoration of Trump or his "rules" for men.

Those rules include not using straws, not licking ice cream cones in public, not taking bubble baths without a woman, not grocery shopping with their wives, not waving with both hands, not using filters or editors on their selfies, and not wishing other men happy birthday.

