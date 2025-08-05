Jesse Watters Offers Creepy Prediction For Sydney Sweeney's Future—And People Are Weirded Out

OR... the product is faulty.

I've learned that the hard way! Thanks, Temu.

There is no trust left for these companies.

So it's shocking to hear them whine about loss of revenue.

Redditor Blossom-Captain wanted to discuss all of the companies that have swindled all of us, so they asked:

"What’s a brand you’ll never trust again and why?"

Grocery Thieves

"DoorDash for not refunding an order after the driver stole it."

- Significant_Disk6286

"For me, it's Uber Eats. They straight-up told me that if I ordered hundreds worth of groceries and none of them arrived, I'd get zero dollars back. Really s**t company. Then, when I tried to delete my account, they said they couldn't do that. When I looked up the reason why, it turns out they're being used in some class action, and my account is being used for data retention or something."

- TyHarvey

Hold Please...

"AT&T. I lived in one place for three years, under a natural monopoly. I had to call them every single month because my Internet went down to dial-up speeds or else cut out entirely. I'd wait on hold for 45 minutes, finally speak to a human, and it would be fixed within minutes."

"I'm way less sensitive to the amount of money I'm being charged than the cost in blood and bone of unreliable service."

- Blenderhead36

9 Days...

"DeerRun treadmills. Broke in 9 days, customer service said it was because I was fat despite being over 50+ pounds lighter than its max. weight allowed and that the issue was that the motor just sparked a flame, and I recently got an ad of theirs with a woman who stuffed her shirt with a pillow to look 'fat' before the reveal of her without the pillow to say 'wow this treadmill helped me lose weight' trashy f**king company."

- spookyookykittycat

"Doc Marten - moved manufacturing to China, and the quality is just sh*t. Old pair used to last 10 years, now I'm lucky if I get 1 good year before they look raggedy. Disappointing. Used to be a brand of quality, not just another corporate sellout for wannabe rebels."

- opheliasdinosaur

"I have 2 pairs that still look good 10+ years later of active wear. Bought a new pair in a sale, and they scuffed within 2 months. Such a shame."

- galwaygal2

Damn you to HELL!!!

"Adobe. F**k y'all and your subscription."

- No-Manufacturer4916

"No, for real. I just got a laptop after not having any kind of computer for like 10 years. I wanted Photoshop so I could make some backgrounds for my laptop 😅 didn’t read the fine print like an idiot. Went to cancel Photoshop a month later and they tell me I have to pay like 200 dollars to cancel early 🥲🥲🥲 obviously NO THANK YOU."

"So I just switched my subscription to the cheapest thing they offer. So now I’m paying 3.99 a month for the next year for something I don’t use. I didn’t think ADOBE would be like a damn phone contract 🙃."



- Captain_Blueberry042

No explanation necessary!

"Ticketmaster… Do I have to explain?"

- Unstupid

"This needs to be at the top. Everyone should stop purchasing from TM. I am aware they have a stranglehold on the market, but they are not the only ones in the market. You may have to miss a show or 2 if another vendor isn't selling tickets, but if everyone did this TM would change their tune QUICK!"

- psyco187

40 Years Later

"Panasonic 'repaired' an item I sent back to them that was under warranty. The warranty ran out while the item was in the shop being 'repaired.'"

"I called them and expressed my concerns. They assured me that they stood behind their repair work."

"When they shipped it back to me, it failed in exactly the same way within a week."

"They refused, in writing, to repair or replace."

"I let them know I would never buy anything from them again."

"It's been forty plus years now, and I tell this story to anyone who will listen."

- cheesepage

A Deep Cut

"Gillette. About 20 years ago, they acquired a new CEO who raised prices, as Gillette dominated the men's razor market. This was back when the Mach 3 razor was a big deal. Cartridges tripled or quadrupled in price. I never bought anything from Gillette again after reading that article."

"Interestingly, this led to the creation of Dollar Shave Club, Harry's razor, etc."

- his_user_name

Price Adjusted

"United. I bought a premium economy ticket for an international flight, which cost $600 extra. A month before departure, they sent me an email saying my seat had been changed. So, I log in and see I'm in regular economy seats. I called in and they changed the scheduled plane to one without premium economy."

"They won't refund me the difference I paid and tell me I can either change all of my travel plans or have my ticket 'price adjusted' for my regular economy seat, which would cost me $200 more than I already paid, or I can complain after my flight."

To add insult to injury, prior to departure, they changed planes back to the one with premium economy, but didn't put me back in premium economy; they did, however, offer to let me pay for an upgrade to premium economy.

"I submitted a customer service ticket after my flight, and they never responded. So f**k United."

- ADubs62

Sorry, Sam...

"Samsung fridge."

- fiendsofactar

"Bought a Samsung refrigerator in 2020, had the ice maker completely replaced 4 times. Each time the Samsung repair person says, 'This will be the last one, they’ve figured it out now!' only for it to break within months. It’s year 5, and it’s broken again, waiting for a fifth replacement."

- klstil

$0.01

"Wells Fargo. Dumped them about two years ago. It has saved me several hundred dollars. And I get better service."

- cheesepage

"My satisfaction was transferring all the money out of the account except for a single cent, then calling them to close the account. They tried to convince me to visit a local branch to get my money, etc, but I refused. So they had to send me a check for $0.01. Knowing that it cost them probably a dollar to send me that check, just a tiny, tiny victory."

- ShakataGaNai

LIARS!!

"Air Miles rewards points. They got caught showing expensive rewards on their site when you don't have enough points to buy it, but then a lady logged in with her dad's account, who did have enough points for that reward, and it was nowhere to be found on the site. Bas*ards."

- sxp101

Gaslighting

"Fitbit. I'm not sure if it was the result of being acquired by Google, but eventually the quality of their devices started tanking, often quite conspicuously failing just outside warranty periods. Their customer service would try to gaslight everyone into thinking it wasn't anything widespread when their whole forum was blowing up with problems. They'd try to make you think that maybe you caused the problem that thousands of others were experiencing."

- DarthWoo

60 Minutes

"Verizon Wireless. Their company policy is to hang up on you if they can’t resolve your issue within 60 minutes. I had a porting issue that was apparently very complicated because it took multiple phone calls and being hung up on multiple times. The phone reps warned me as we approached 60 minutes. I finally gave up, lost my phone number, and went to AT&T."

- Adventurous_Use224

Don't get me started on the airlines.

We could be here until next year.

Liars! All of them.

And don't hand me a $12 voucher for an unplanned 12-hour layover.

My blood pressure is already too high.