Orlando Bloom Reacts To Hilarious 'Onion' Headline Mocking Ex Katy Perry's Dinner With Justin Trudeau

If seeing pop singer Katy Perry engaged in a romantic dinner with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had you making jokes, you're definitely not alone.

Not only did the internet raise a collective eyebrow, but it seems Perry's ex, actor Orlando Bloom, is just as amused by the bizarre pairing.

After The Onion made a wisecrack about the pairing with a hilarious mock headline about Bloom and the former leader of Germany, Bloom couldn't help but guffaw himself.

The Onion reported in its mock story that Bloom was spotted getting romantic with former German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Along with a photoshop of the two at a candlelight dinner, The Onion wrote:

"'Angela kept Orlando laughing all night—he couldn't keep his eyes off her!' said an insider source who spotted the pair sipping wine, slurping oysters, and splitting a decadent piece of chocolate layer cake at a Michelin-starred restaurant."

Who knew Angela Merkel was such a casanova, or casanovess, or whatever!

The post came just days after Perry and Trudeau were spotted dining together in Toronto following a performance of her ongoing Lifetimes Tour in the Canadian city.

The bizarre link-up itself happened just a few weeks after Perry and Bloom announced their split of their on-again off-again relationship that began in 2016. The two share a daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom.

As rebound relationships go, Perry and Trudeau is a bit of a bizarre pairing and it's sparked plenty of mockery online. But Bloom showed he's being a good sport about it all, and maybe even seeing a bit of the humorous absurdity.

In the comments of The Onion's post, Bloom commented with a string of clapping emojis to give the satirical publication a hats-off for its joke.

And Bloom definitely wasn't the only one who got a kick out of the post.

Bloom and Perry announced their split in early July. Trudeau split with his wife, Québécois television personality Sophie Grégoire, in 2023.