Orlando Bloom Reacts To Hilarious 'Onion' Headline Mocking Ex Katy Perry's Dinner With Justin Trudeau

'And Just Like That' Stars Share Poignant Reactions After The Show Announces It's Ending

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker, & Kristin Davis
XNY/Star Max/GC Images

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis shared bittersweet reactions to the announcement that the HBO follow-up series to Sex and the City will be ending with the season 3 two-part finale.

Joanna Edwards
By Joanna EdwardsAug 05, 2025
It's time for Carrie Bradshaw to put down her pen and put up her designer shoes—for the second time.

Actors Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis announced that the current season of And Just Like That will be its last. The show, which is a follow-up to the blockbuster show Sex and the City, brought back three of the four main actors to reprise their roles, missing only Kim Cattrall as Samantha Jones.

Unlike its predecessor, the show has received mixed reviews, with critics often citing the writing as one of the reasons the new show doesn't have the same sparkle as the last one.

Others, including long-time Samantha fans, are more certain that it was the je ne said quoi that Kim Cattrall brought to her role that was holding some key writing pillars together, and in her absence they are more noticeable.

The actors who were part of And Just Like That took to Instagram to announce the series' cancellation and to share their own thoughts and feelings about the show's end.

Cynthia Nixon, who reprised her role as Miranda Hobbes, expressed her sadness that the show was over, but looked forward to some of the episodes that remain yet to air.


Kristin Davis, whose character Charlotte Goldenblatt was often the emotionally driven, more conservative member of the friend group, took a moment to honor the over 400 individuals who worked on the show.


Finally, Sarah Jessica Parker, whose character provided the point-of-view for both series, channeled her inner Carrie when writing her farewell post to the show.

Many fans were especially sad to see SJP's character go, as she had been a role model for them growing up.

Some fans, particularly in the comments on Nixon's post, noted the trio was missing their fourth, Kim Cattrall.

Others supported the decision to end the sequel, as they noted that the writing quality had plummeted.

Many folks did blame the decline mostly on the writers.

But many fans were sad to say goodbye to the characters they'd known for so long.

The rest of season 3 of And Just Like That is on HBO Max.

