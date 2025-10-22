MAGA Woman Berates Couple For Speaking Spanish At Missouri Pizza Hut Because 'English Is The Capital Of America'

A woman at a Pizza Hut in Gladstone, Missouri, went viral when she was asked to leave after she was caught on video berating a couple for speaking Spanish instead of English, declaring that she's "standing up for America" because "English is the capital of America."
The couple are Puerto Ricans—born U.S. citizens—but that wasn't enough for the unidentified woman, who told them they should "go back there" and insisted they were Mexican while continuing to push back even after a restaurant employee moved to kick her out.
Early on during the encounter, the woman says:
"I was born and raised here and all I speak is English."
When the couple pointed out that they are citizens who live, work, and pay taxes in the U.S., the woman lashed out as an employee, heard off-screen, offered the couple their money back and apologized for the trouble:
"I'm standing up for America. English is the capital of America. You have to serve me."
"I am not racist. I'm standing up for America. I'm not racist."
The woman glowered at the couple as she sat in her chair and as a restaurant employee demanded she leave. Another employee apologized to the couple again. The couple can be heard saying that the woman is merely angry "because she's racist."
The video went viral on TikTok and was later shared to X by liberal pundit Brian Krassenstein, who said the woman "tried to call ICE on a couple waiting for their food," though the claim that the woman called immigration authorities could not be independently verified as of this writing.
You can watch what happened in the video below.
Many have condemned the woman's actions and called out her racism.
Such open and proud racism is par for the course in Donald Trump's America—and we haven't seen anything yet.