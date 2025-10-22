Skip to content

Mike Johnson Slammed After Downplaying Arrest Of Pardoned Jan. 6 Rioter Who Plotted To Kill Hakeen Jeffries

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

MAGA Woman Berates Couple For Speaking Spanish At Missouri Pizza Hut Because 'English Is The Capital Of America'

Screenshot of MAGA woman from viral TikTok
@therobbieharvey/TikTok

A woman at a Pizza Hut in Gladstone, Missouri, was asked to leave after she was caught on video berating a couple for speaking Spanish instead of English.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraOct 22, 2025
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

See Full Bio

A woman at a Pizza Hut in Gladstone, Missouri, went viral when she was asked to leave after she was caught on video berating a couple for speaking Spanish instead of English, declaring that she's "standing up for America" because "English is the capital of America."

The couple are Puerto Ricans—born U.S. citizens—but that wasn't enough for the unidentified woman, who told them they should "go back there" and insisted they were Mexican while continuing to push back even after a restaurant employee moved to kick her out.

Early on during the encounter, the woman says:

"I was born and raised here and all I speak is English."

When the couple pointed out that they are citizens who live, work, and pay taxes in the U.S., the woman lashed out as an employee, heard off-screen, offered the couple their money back and apologized for the trouble:

"I'm standing up for America. English is the capital of America. You have to serve me."
"I am not racist. I'm standing up for America. I'm not racist."

The woman glowered at the couple as she sat in her chair and as a restaurant employee demanded she leave. Another employee apologized to the couple again. The couple can be heard saying that the woman is merely angry "because she's racist."

The video went viral on TikTok and was later shared to X by liberal pundit Brian Krassenstein, who said the woman "tried to call ICE on a couple waiting for their food," though the claim that the woman called immigration authorities could not be independently verified as of this writing.

You can watch what happened in the video below.


Many have condemned the woman's actions and called out her racism.



Such open and proud racism is par for the course in Donald Trump's America—and we haven't seen anything yet.

Latest News

Rina Sawayama; Sabrina Carpenter on 'Saturday Night Live'; Sabrina Carpenter
Celebrities

Japanese Singer Calls Out Sabrina Carpenter For Cultural Appropriation In 'SNL' Performance

Chris Stanley
LGBTQ

Influencer Sparks Debate After Calling Out Young Gay Men Who Shade 'Gross' Older Gay Men At Bars

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin Stallone
LGBTQ

Sylvester Stallone's Wife Ripped For Her Bizarre Comments About Trans Kids In Hollywood

Karoline Leavitt
Political News

Karoline Leavitt Dragged For Laughably Juvenile Text Reply To Journalist's Question

More from News/political-news

Screenshot of Sean Hannity and George Santos
Fox News

Sean Hannity Asked George Santos If He'll Pay Back Money He Stole—And His Answer Says It All

Disgraced former New York Republican Representative George Santos didn't surprise a soul after he gave Fox News personality Sean Hannity a waffling answer when asked if he'll still pay back the hundreds of thousands of dollars he stole from victims of his financial schemes.

Santos' short-lived political career was derailed by allegations of fabricating his background, misusing campaign funds for luxury items and Botox, and leaving a trail of victims behind him as a known fraud and identity thief. He received a seven-year sentence for crimes that the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York argued “made a mockery” of the electoral process.

Keep ReadingShow less
man in white dress shirt and woman in red top
Gama. Films on Unsplash

Married Couples With Double Incomes And No Kids Reveal How Their Lives Are Going

The term DINK stands for "Double Income, No Kids." It refers to a growing number couples choosing not to have kids while both partners work full-time. DINKS cite financial concerns, increasing costs of raising children, and the desire for personal freedom.

Two incomes with no children provides more disposable income for travel, hobbies, and investments. DINKs generally have a higher net worth compared to people with kids and can focus on career development.

Keep ReadingShow less
The San Jose Sharks apologized after a scoreboard message reading “SJ Sharks Fans Love ICE!!”
Scott Dinn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NHL apologizes for pro-ICE message

At Saturday’s NHL game in San Jose, fans were stunned when a scoreboard message appeared to celebrate Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) during the team’s Hispanic Heritage Night.

The San Jose Sharks held their ninth annual Los Tiburones celebration on October 18, honoring the Bay Area’s Hispanic community with local artists, performers, and businesses. Hispanic residents comprise about a third of San Jose’s population, and the event aimed to showcase inclusion and cultural pride.

Keep ReadingShow less
Robert De Niro; Donald Trump
MSNBC; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Robert De Niro Epically Unloads On 'Invasive Species' Trump And His MAGA Cronies In Blistering Rant

In an MSNBC interview Sunday, actor Robert De Niro spoke about MAGA Republican President Donald Trump.

The interview occurred the day after an estimated seven million people participated in "No Kings" protests against the Trump administration.

Keep ReadingShow less
Callum Turner and Dua Lipa
John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Callum Turner Just Revealed How He And Fiancée Dua Lipa Met—And It Sounds Like Something Out Of A Movie

We often acknowledge that a couple is cute together—while wondering in the back of our minds if the relationship will last. But some romances come about in such unexpected ways, and through so many hurdles, that there's no denying they were meant to be.

For English actor Callum Turner and English singer Dua Lipa, their relationship serves as the ultimate example of a "meet-cute."

Keep ReadingShow less