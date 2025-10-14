Trump Accuses 'Time' Magazine Of Using Worst Photo Of Him 'Of All Time' For Gaza Peace Deal Cover

President Donald Trump accused Time magazine of using a bad photo of him for their cover celebrating his brokered peace deal in Gaza, saying that while the publication "wrote a relatively good story about me," the picture chosen for the magazine cover "may be the Worst of All Time."
The cover features Trump gazing upward, illuminated by sunlight, with the headline “His Triumph” underneath. The accompanying story hails the peace agreement as “a signature achievement” and “a strategic turning point for the Middle East.”
You can see it below.
But Trump was not happy, taking to Truth Social to write the following angry message:
“Time Magazine wrote a relatively good story about me, but the picture may be the Worst of All Time. They 'disappeared' my hair, and then had something floating on top of my head that looked like a floating crown, but an extremely small one. Really weird!"
"I never liked taking pictures from underneath angles, but this is a super bad picture, and deserves to be called out. What are they doing, and why?”
You can see his post below.
@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social
Many have called out Trump's latest self-centered behavior.
Trump called the Gaza deal "the historic dawn of a new Middle East" in remarks to the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, adding that this is "not only the end of a war, this is the end of the age of terror and death."
Trump also traveled to Egypt, where dozens of world leaders awaited him for what was billed as a “peace summit.” But neither Israel nor Hamas took part. Although the White House released what appeared to be a joint statement from the countries in attendance, the document contained no binding commitments or specific actions.
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed the release of hostages while pointedly declining to say whether Israel would resume hostilities if Hamas refused to disarm or withdraw. Hamas, for its part, never accepted that provision of Trump’s 20-point plan.
Trump also offered little on what rebuilding Gaza might entail, the fate of the Palestinian people, or the trade-offs between establishing a Palestinian state and pursuing alternative arrangements.