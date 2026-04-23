Skip to content

Khloé Kardashian's Reaction To Someone Calling Out Her Darker Skin Tone On Viral Billboard Is Getting Some Major Side-Eye

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Nikki Glaser Reveals The Hilarious Gift Leonardo DiCaprio Sent Her After She Roasted Him At The Golden Globes

Nikki Glaser (left) discusses Leonardo DiCaprio (right) sending her pasta after her Golden Globes roast.
The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon/YouTube; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Comedian Nikki Glaser shared with Jimmy Fallon how she sent flowers to everyone she made jokes about while hosting the Golden Globes—but she got one-upped by the gift Leonardo DiCaprio sent to her in response.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossApr 23, 2026
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

See Full Bio

During an appearance on The Tonight Show, comedian Nikki Glaser offered a long-awaited update on the aftermath of her Golden Globes roast—specifically, how Leonardo DiCaprio responded.

For those who don’t remember, Glaser pulled out a surprisingly deep cut, joking that the only real insight into DiCaprio’s personal life comes from a 1991 Teen Beat article.

Glaser revealed Leonardo DiCaprio’s most unexpected fun fact:

"Is your favorite food still 'pasta, pasta, and more pasta'? Look it up. That’s real."

Glaser said DiCaprio was a good sport in the moment, laughing and mouthing “Yes!” as the joke landed. But the real punchline came later. Fast forward to her conversation with Jimmy Fallon, where she reflected on hosting the January awards show for the second year in a row, and talked about what happens after the cameras stop rolling.

Glaser explained her post-roast ritual:

"After I do it, I always send flowers to everyone that I made fun of that was a good sport about it, which was everyone, just to say thank you because it is a part of why I'm successful at it."

It’s a surprisingly thoughtful move, and in this case, one that didn’t go unanswered. Glaser revealed that DiCaprio was the only celebrity who responded to the gesture, and he did so in a way that fully committed to the bit.

She told Fallon:

"And it really was real, and then he sent me three baskets of pasta as a thank you. So funny. So good. And part me of was like 'Does Leo want to smash?' "

Yes, actual pasta. Three baskets of it. Method gifting, if you will.

Of course, Glaser didn’t stop at carbs during her monologue. She also leaned into DiCaprio’s long-running dating discourse, a topic that has followed the actor for years.

Glaser explained why DiCaprio remains an easy target:

"That joke's been going on longer than, you know, his current girlfriend has been alive. It's truly been around forever. There was nothing else to say about him. And then I was like, 'Well, that's kind of funny,' so I was like, 'This guy doesn't reveal anything about himself. Let's find something he's revealed.' "

DiCaprio, 51, has long been associated with dating younger women, a pattern that’s become as much a part of his public image as his film career. He’s currently linked to model Vittoria Ceretti, 27, a shift from his widely discussed habit of dating women under 25.

Past relationships include Gisele Bündchen, Bella Hadid, Bar Refaeli, and Camila Morrone, many of whom were in their late teens or early 20s when those relationships began.

Despite years of commentary, DiCaprio has rarely engaged with the narrative. He tends to keep his personal life tightly controlled, allowing the speculation to circulate without much acknowledgment.

Glaser, on the other hand, is happy to keep the joke alive:

"He dates young girls. I can't stop."

You can catch the clip here:

January’s Golden Globes marked Glaser’s second time hosting the ceremony, and she’s already confirmed to return in 2027. When the announcement was made in March, she kept the tone exactly where audiences expect it.

She joked about her Golden Globes return:

"I'm thrilled to host the Golden Globes for a third time, not only because it's the greatest gig I've ever had, but because my sister has three kids and now we will be equal in the eyes of my parents and the Lord."

The DiCaprio moment quickly took on a life of its own online. Social media called the pasta baskets the “only acceptable response” to that level of specificity, while others joked that Glaser may have accidentally introduced a new celebrity etiquette where punchlines are answered with themed gift baskets.

You can view the reactions below:



@andy_liketoystory/Instagram

@glamorous_mystic/Instagram

@astarazma/Instagram

@english.taichung/Instagram

@huiyun_jane_kim/Instagram

@divapersona/Instagram

@anthonysballs.mov/Instagram

@bdimes29/Instagram

@arielleflournoy/Instagram

@crafty45mom/Instagram

DiCaprio wasn’t the only one in Glaser’s crosshairs.

Her 10-minute opening monologue covered a wide stretch of Hollywood, taking aim at everything from George Clooney’s Nespresso ads to Timothée Chalamet’s brief ping pong era and Kevin Hart’s height. The tone stayed sharp but self-aware, never fully tipping into mean-spirited territory.

Ahead of the ceremony, Glaser admitted that DiCaprio might be her toughest subject, given how thoroughly his dating life has already been dissected.

She told People about balancing respect with comedy:

"That's going to be the challenge this year, is just finding anything else about him that is right for mockery, but not mockery. Also, he's a legend and was incredible in 'One Battle [After Another].'"
"So that's also the other thing—as long as I really like these people and respect what they do, I can get away with saying something negative."

That same energy carries into Good Girl, her new Hulu special debuting April 24, where Glaser turns the jokes inward and proves she’s just as sharp when she’s the target.

You can watch Glaser's full interview from The Tonight Show here:

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

Latest News

Gavin Newsom; RFK Jr.; Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Gavin Newsom Epically Rips RFK Jr. For Claiming Trump Has A 'Different Way' Of Doing Math In Bonkers Clip

Houston police officer giving racist rant
Trending

Houston Cop Relieved Of Duty After Video Of Her Truly Vile Rant About Black People Surfaces

Mariah Carey
Celebrities

Mariah Carey Has Iconically Unbothered Reaction After She's Snubbed By Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame For Third Year In A Row

Donald Trump; University of Georgia women's tennis team after defeating Texas A&M Aggies
Donald Trump

Awkward Photo Of Trump With The Georgia Women's Tennis Team Has Everyone Thinking The Same Thing

More from Trending/funny-news

Donald Trump
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Trump Gets Blistering Reminder After Making Bonkers Claim About Vietnam War Outcome If He'd Been President

President Donald Trump had people scoffing after he boasted to CNBC that the Vietnam war would've been won "very quickly" by the U.S. if he had been in charge.

North Vietnam (the Democratic Republic of Vietnam) and the Viet Cong emerged victorious after a 20-year war in Vietnam; U.S. military forces withdrew in 1973 after escalating their involvement from 1965 onward. More than 58,000 Americans died during the war and today it is widely considered one of the U.S.'s major foreign policy failures.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Jodi Ernst; Donald Trump
Fox Business; Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images

MAGA Senator Gets Blunt Reality Check After Praising Trump As The 'President Of Peace'

Iowa Republican Senator Joni Ernst received a quick reality check after she claimed with a straight face that President Donald Trump was the "president of peace."

Speaking about the war in Iran on Fox Business this week, Ernst said that “you can’t trust [the Iranians] any further than you can throw them.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Sean Hannity
Fox News

Sean Hannity Dragged Hard After Announcing He 'No Longer Considers' Himself A Catholic Due To Pope Leo

On Thursday night, Sean Hannity—Fox News talking head and sycophant to MAGA Republican President Donald Trump—launched an attack against Pope Leo XIV.

Hannity accused the first Pope from the United States of feigning "selective moral outrage" and calling him a "run-of-the-mill, Trump-hating Democrat" lacking in moral clarity and biblical knowledge.

Keep ReadingShow less
Josh Hutcherson (left) and Taylor Swift (right) are at the center of a viral moment after Hutcherson’s comments about her music sparked Swiftie backlash.
Leon Bennett/Getty Images for HBO; Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Josh Hutcherson Revealed He Doesn't 'Want To Be Online' Anymore After He Was Attacked By Swifties For Not Liking Taylor's Music

Josh Hutcherson learned the hard way that in 2026, casually admitting you’re not a Taylor Swift fan isn’t a neutral opinion. The Hunger Games star faced Swiftie backlash late last year after revealing he wasn’t a fan of Swift’s music.

The moment came during a video interview with i-D Magazine, when Hutcherson and castmate Jordan Firstman played camera roll roulette and landed on a photo of Hutcherson and his mom in the VIP section at Swift’s Eras Tour stop in New Orleans.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot from Officer Lew's bodycam footage on X
Officer Lew/X

91-Year-Old Ohio Grandma Goes Viral After Family Has Police Do Welfare Check—Only To Find Her Gaming

Many of us have at least one embarrassing story about being late for work, missing a phone call, or at least missing a shower or two, because we were super invested in a video game.

Whether it's playing all of Kingdom Hearts in one go, beating our score in Call of Duty, or making new frenemies on Fortnite, the possibilities are endless.

Keep ReadingShow less