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RFK Jr.'s Son Just Shared His Dad's Bonkers Text Reaction To The Correspondents' Dinner Shooting—And Yep, That Tracks

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

Bobby Kennedy III shared a screenshot of his family's group text following the shooting incident at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner on Saturday—and his dad RFK Jr.'s response is certainly something.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotApr 28, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta of the Očhéthi Šakówiŋ, Kanien'kehá:ka of the Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself another proud Maineiac.

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Robert "Bobby" F. Kennedy III, son of MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and grandson of former Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, shared his father’s response to being escorted out of the White House Correspondents' Dinner (WHCD) Saturday night.

An alleged assassin entered the Washington Hilton hotel where the event was taking place and exchanged gunfire with law enforcement. A police officer was shot, but sustained non-life threatening injuries due to a bulletproof vest.

The assailant was also injured.

As a result of the fire fight in the lobby, attendees of the WHCD, which included most of the top level members of the Trump administration and their significant others, were evacuated from the building.

youtube.com



@WUTangKids/X

Trump's HHS Secretary let his family know his situation via a WhatsApp group exchange. RFK Jr. has six children with his first and second wives.

Bobby Kennedy shared a screenshot of his father's message on X. Concerned for his father, whose own father was assassinated in June of 1968 when RFK Jr. was 14 years-old, Bobby sent a message in the family chat.

Bobby wrote:

"Pops you OK"

RFK Jr.'s current wife, actor Cheryl Hines, responded:

"Yes! Was crazy!"
"Bobby’s security team came in so fast & took us out of the building"
"They were lifting me over chairs"

When RFK Jr. finally responded, he gave his status after the shooting, texting:

"im really hungry"

You can see Bobby Kennedy's X post here:

@bobbykennedyx/X

Trump's HHS Secretary had been forced to leave the annual White House Correspondents' Association event as the starters, usually soup and/or salad, were being served.

Responses were mixed on X.





Most Trump administration members convened at the White House before having a press conference.

It's unclear if RFK Jr. went to the White House or home, or if the White House kitchens fed everyone.

RFK Jr.'s sister, Kerry Kennedy, was also in attendance as a guest of the Boston Globe for her role as president of the D.C.-based advocacy organization RFK Human Rights. She was just 8 years-old when her father was assassinated at point blank range at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

Photos and video showed her being sheltered on the floor by Maryland Democratic Representative Jamie Raskin who hunched over her and placed his arm around her as attendees waited to hear if there was still an active threat.

Kerry shared that while Representative Raskin "heroically protected" her, he also comforted her, whispering:

"You're okay, you're okay, you're okay."

Kerry Kennedy/Facebook

At one point, Kerry Kennedy reportedly got up to console a sobbing woman nearby.

Her estranged older brother's actions, however, drew criticism instead of praise. RFK Jr. was accused of abandoning his wife during the evacuation from the event.




Jon Stewart also called RFK Jr. out during The Daily Show.

- YouTube youtube.com

During a separate press conference from the initial one at the White House, Interim Washington, D.C., police chief Jeffery Carroll said the suspect had been staying at the Washington Hilton.

FBI officials are investigating the shooting.

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