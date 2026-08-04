Mario Lopez Hit With Backlash After Sharing Bizarrely Sexual AI Video Of His Niece At Dodgers Game

In the ever-growing category of social media posts people probably wish they could unsend, Mario Lopez's latest upload is making a strong case for the top spot.

The actor and Access Hollywood host is facing backlash after sharing a since-deleted X video—captured by freelance journalist Yashar Ali—featuring himself and his niece, Kalia "YaYa" Wong, at a Los Angeles Dodgers game.

Ali didn't hide his discomfort when he shared the post:

"Uhhhh, what a creepy video for Mario Lopez to create using AI and then post… Especially since the subject is his niece!"

The clip, labeled as being created with Elon Musk's Grok image and video generator, transformed the original footage into an A.I.-generated sequence showing Wong attempting to eat two hot dogs at once while spilling mustard across her face and rubbing it into her hair.

An A.I.-generated version of Lopez can then be heard saying he "can't take her anywhere" before adding, "Oh my God! Look at you!"

You can view the controversial AI video below:

Uhhhh, what a creepy video for Mario Lopez to create using AI and then post…



Especially since the subject is his niece! pic.twitter.com/3hgKxYnUdz

— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 3, 2026

The video was later flagged by X, which issued a notice indicating that readers identified it as A.I.-generated.

The controversial clip appeared to build on another A.I.-generated video featuring Wong and her uncle celebrating the Los Angeles Dodgers' postseason run.

In the earlier clip, Lopez kicked things off with a drink in hand:

"Hotter than a Dodger dog on the grill out there, but the Dodgers might be even hotter. Big moves. Let's go, [Dodgers pitcher Tarik] Skubal."

Later in the video, Lopez asks Wong, 19, as she eats a scoop of ice cream, whether she's excited for the game and if she'll bring the Dodgers good luck. "Oh yeah, absolutely," she replies.

Watch that video here:

The Dodgers ultimately lost 8-4 as the Boston Red Sox completed a three-game sweep of the defending World Series champions.

The post quickly sparked outrage, with one X user calling it "one of the weirdest tweets I've ever seen." Others speculated that Lopez's account had been hacked, while several argued the A.I.-generated clip appeared to sexualize his teenage niece. One user described it as "sexually fetishizing," while another wrote, "Using AI to sexualize your niece is weird and disgusting."

Safe to say, the post didn't land the way Lopez may have hoped:









































The controversy also comes as xAI faces growing scrutiny over A.I.-generated content, with critics warning that increasingly sophisticated tools can be used to create suggestive or sexually explicit imagery.

The company has also faced legal challenges tied to the creation and spread of fake nude images, including those involving minors, as lawmakers and federal prosecutors continue expanding efforts to combat synthetic child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

Wong, meanwhile, is more than the subject of a viral controversy. She is the daughter of Marissa Lopez , Mario Lopez's younger sister, and former NFL linebacker Kailee Wong. She has a background in competitive dance, was crowned Miss River Oaks Outstanding Teen in 2021, and has publicly expressed an interest in pursuing musical theater and performing on Broadway.

For many critics, that's what made Lopez's post so disturbing. Whether the sexualized imagery was generated intentionally or inadvertently by the application, Wong's likeness was transformed and shared publicly without her consent. As laws continue to evolve around A.I.-generated sexual content, many argue that scenarios like this are exactly why stronger safeguards are needed.