Conservative Pundit Warns That Trump's Downfall Might Happen Sooner Than You Think—And We Sure Hope He's Right

A clip from Fox News personality Sean Hannity’s Hang Out with Sean Hannity podcast that was posted on X by Hannity himself is making waves. The full episode featuring Rubin was released on Tuesday.

In the clip, conservative comedian-turned-right-wing pundit, Dave Rubin, predicted the demise of Republican President Donald Trump's MAGA movement.

For years, Rubin has been riding the Trump train, defending and (unsuccessfully) debating on the POTUS's behalf.

But in his recent podcast appearance, Rubin told Hannity the end is nigh, saying:

"People really better understand that it’s not that Trump has two-and-a-half-years left. He may only have three months left. That in essence is where we could be."

You can see the clip here:

Rubin explained:

"If the Republicans lose the House and lose the Senate—well, first, if they lose the House, he’s going to get hung up in impeachment. He will likely not be impeached. But meaning we will end up with–"

Hannity interrupted to say:

"Oh, he’ll be impeached."

Rubin concurred, saying:

"Right, no, no, he’ll be impeached, but he probably won’t be removed from office. They’re not going to get enough votes in the Senate one way or another, or something."

"But the point is that the process to end these last 10 years of MAGA and everything that has happened since 2015 will begin. And then it’s not just that they will be emboldened, the crazies on the left will be emboldened."

The comedian-turned-host of The Rubin Report continued:

"Then the fighting on the right, to whatever extent we’ve already talked about it, that’s going to go completely bananas because it’s going to be like rats jumping from a ship. And then you’re going to have all these people leaving Trump and trying to pick up the pieces."

"It’s going to be complete chaos. So, people really better understand that. It’s not just that at this midterm, which everyone always says is the most important election of all time. Like, I don’t see how it could possibly be more important than it is right now."

Rubin concluded:

"We are on the edge of handing the keys to the castle to people who are telling us they want to burn the castle down. And we’re about to hand them the keys to do it."

While Rubin's message was intended to be a dire warning, people from across the political spectrum sounded off about a deserved death to the MAGA movement in the comments. Many cited opposition to Trump's decision to join Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in attacking the nation of Iran.





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Real Clear Politics' latest Real Clear Polling, which calculates the mean score of multiple public opinion surveys for political races and issues, shows Democrats are garnering 48.3% of decided voters for congressional seats compared to only 41.1% planning to vote for Republicans. The 10.6% still undecided could sway the House and/or Senate race in either direction.

However, both parties as a whole have almost the same unfavorable rating, reflecting a rise in the popularity and electability of progressive Democratic Socialists.

Everyone will need to wait until November to find out if the MAGA era, like the Tea Party movement before it, is truly over.