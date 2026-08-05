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Marvel Fans Are Stunned After Learning Tom Holland Wore A Wig In 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'

Tom Holland in 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'
Sony Pictures

After Samuel James Wigs shared some photos of Tom Holland's wig for a flashback scene in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, fans are in shock over how incredibly realistic it looks.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanAug 05, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
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When it comes to major franchises and box office-busting fanbases, Elijah Wood from The Lord of the Rings is no longer alone in being an actor who wore wigs.

It's pretty common for actors to wear wigs to achieve a certain style for a role or to avoid damage to their real hair. There's no shame in it, and observant viewers can usually tell when an actor is wearing one in a film. Every once in a while, though, a wig stylist will be so talented that the faux hair will go undetected.

Fans of Spider-Man: Brand New Day were recently shocked to learn that Tom Holland wore a wig in a flashback scene of the film. Holland, after all, has thick hair with a lovely curl pattern, which proved rather fitting for the set of The Odyssey, but there was a sequence in Spider-Man: Brand New Day where he needed a wig to ensure the story's continuity.

Enter: Samuel James Wigs, who previously created and styled Cynthia Erivo's microbraids for her role as Elphaba in Wicked and Wicked: For Good, as well as Millie Bobby Brown's long locks for Enola Holmes 3. Most recently, they styled a wig that perfectly matched Tom Holland's hair pattern, to the point that fans were totally fooled.

So when Samuel James Wigs shared a series of behind-the-scenes photographs, featuring the creation of the wig, Tom Holland with it, and even James modeling it, fans were shocked—and impressed.

@samuel_james_wigs/Instagram

The team even clarified on the post:

"Tom Holland for Spider-Man: Brand New Day."
"A naturally curly wig we created to replicate [Tom Holland's] hair as Peter Parker for a flashback scene in the upcoming 'Spider-Man' film."
"A little caveat: we should mention that 99% of the time, Tom’s own hair was used and expertly styled by his brilliant personal hair and makeup artist, [Rachael Speke]."
"Our wig was created for a specific sequence, and if it made the final cut, we hope it’s difficult to tell where Tom’s real hair ends and our work begins..."

You can see the post here:

Fans raved over how impressed they were with the throwback look.

@samuel_james_wigs/Instagram

@samuel_james_wigs/Instagram

@samuel_james_wigs/Instagram

@samuel_james_wigs/Instagram

@samuel_james_wigs/Instagram

@samuel_james_wigs/Instagram

@samuel_james_wigs/Instagram

@samuel_james_wigs/Instagram

@samuel_james_wigs/Instagram

@samuel_james_wigs/Instagram

@samuel_james_wigs/Instagram

Being able to create a look that isn't even detectable by most should be considered an art form.

We can't wait to see which project Samuel James Wigs is involved in next!

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