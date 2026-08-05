Skip to content

Conservative Pundit Warns That Trump's Downfall Might Happen Sooner Than You Think—And We Sure Hope He's Right

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Actor Becomes 'First POC Transgender Character' In The MCU—And Fans Are Cheering

Tom Holland as Spider-Man (left) alongside Maikol Roque (right).
Sony Pictures; @mmaikolafton/TikTok

Actor Maikol Roque has fans celebrating after revealing that they're the first POC transgender character in the MCU after appearing in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Morgan Allison Ross
By Morgan Allison RossAug 05, 2026
Morgan Allison Ross

Morgan Ross is a writer, editor, and script doctor based in Washington, D.C. She received a B.A. in International Relations and Journalism from Mills College. Outside of writing, Morgan enjoys visiting museums, helping high school students achieve their dreams, and wrangling her two lovely cats, Roxie and Salem.

See Full Bio
Make us preferred on Google

With great representation comes plenty of excitement. Spider-Man: Brand New Day has fans celebrating after trans actor, singer, and voice actor Maikol Roque revealed they're playing the first POC transgender character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Roque celebrated the achievement with a TikTok photo carousel shared on August 1 that has since garnered more than 1.7 million views.

The opening image featured a selfie with on-screen text marking the moment:

“Plan A: Get cast in a Marvel movie, become the first POC transgender character in the MCU, have the coolest screen family ever.”

Screenshot from TikTok photo carousel @mmaikolafton/ TikTok

The next slide, emblazoned with the words "There was no Plan B" across the top, featured a collage of behind-the-scenes photos from set alongside a screenshot of Roque's name in the film's credits.

Urging fans to see the movie, Roque wrote in the caption on the video:

“Actually still in shock that this is real, it was such an honour being able to be a part of this movie!”

Screenshot from TikTok photo carousel @mmaikolafton/TikTok

Roque steps into the role of EJ, the son of NYPD Detective Jean DeWolff, played by Liza Colón-Zayas. In Marvel Comics, DeWolff is a prominent ally of Spider-Man. Also joining the cast are Nina Rose Galano as Marley, EJ's sister, and fellow LGBTQ actor and Severance standout Tramell Tillman as Bill Metzger, Director of the Department of Damage Control.

Take a look at the BTS TikTok below:

Roque is among a small group of out transgender actors to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. They also noted in the comments of their TikTok that other transgender performers, including Aneesh Sheth and Zach Barack, have appeared in MCU projects.

The achievement also places Roque alongside Elliot Page among the few out transgender actors to land roles in major blockbuster franchises.

That revelation quickly spread across social media, with Marvel fans celebrating what appears to be the first out transgender person of color to appear in an MCU film and another meaningful step forward for representation in the Spider-Man universe.

The web quickly lit up with reactions:

@buddie0.26/TikTok

@shimmmeringsunlight/TikTok

@s.bi.derman/TikTok

@fz060813/TikTok

@ollie_thefrog/TikTok

@pearlbound/TikTok











Spider-Man: Brand New Day didn't just swing into theaters. It debuted to $360 million domestically and $927 million worldwide, outpacing Avengers: Endgame for the biggest domestic and global openings ever. Fueled by rave reviews from critics and audiences, the web slinger's latest adventure also delivered the highest-grossing weekend in box office history.

For Roque, the film's record-breaking success is another reminder that there was no need for a Plan B.

Latest News

Samantha Morton
Celebrities

Samantha Morton Reveals She Hasn't Found Work Since Filming 'The Odyssey'—And It Reignited A Discussion About Hollywood's Ageism

Geno Segers
LGBTQ

Former Disney Star Apologizes After He's Dropped From 'Hadestown' On Broadway Over Resurfaced Anti-Trans Comments

screenshot from Fox News of Riley Gaines and Sophie Cunningham
Politics

Riley Gaines Just Tried To Make Negative Fan Reaction To Anti-Trans WNBA Player All About Herself—And We Can't Even

Screenshot of Max Miller
2026 Elections

MAGA Rep. Offers Bonkers Reason For Why He Couldn't Have Assaulted His Ex-Wife In Bizarre Video

More from News/lgbtq

Screenshot with Rosie O'Donnell; Donald Trump
On with Kara Swisher/YouTube; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Rosie O'Donnell Shares Brutally Accurate Assessment Of 'Snake Oil Salesman' Trump In Viral Takedown

Speaking to podcaster Kara Swisher, actor and comedian Rosie O'Donnell recently explained how she viewed President Donald Trump as a native New Yorker before he ever took office.

O'Donnell and Trump have feuded for years and O'Donnell, fearing the worst once Trump won the 2024 election, moved to Ireland shortly before he was inaugurated. She has cited the risks Project 2025 and Trump's potential retribution pose to her and her nonbinary child.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Donald Trump; Ted Lieu
@atrupar/X; Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images

Trump Just Claimed He Deserves To Receive 'Reparations' From Taxpayers—And Ted Lieu's Reaction Is All Of Us

California Democratic Representative Ted Lieu spoke out after President Donald Trump criticized the Justice Department's rescission of a proposed $1.8 billion "anti-weaponization" compensation fund for January 6 defendants, saying he ultimately deserves "reparations" after "what they did to me."

Slavery was in fact a brutal legal institution, comprising the enslavement of Black people who were kidnapped from their homes and families and forced to reside in a foreign land where they served as the economic backbone of the American South. Advocates have long sought reparations for descendants of enslaved Black Americans as a result.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kalia "YaYa" Wong (left) and Mario Lopez (right) in the A.I.-generated video shared to X.
@mariolopezviva/X

Mario Lopez Hit With Backlash After Sharing Bizarrely Sexual AI Video Of His Niece At Dodgers Game

In the ever-growing category of social media posts people probably wish they could unsend, Mario Lopez's latest upload is making a strong case for the top spot.

The actor and Access Hollywood host is facing backlash after sharing a since-deleted X video—captured by freelance journalist Yashar Ali—featuring himself and his niece, Kalia "YaYa" Wong, at a Los Angeles Dodgers game.

Keep ReadingShow less
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Fox News

Infectious Diseases Expert Bluntly Factchecks RFK Jr. After He Claims Lyme Disease Was Developed In A Lab

In separate appearances on CNN and Fox News on Sunday, MAGA Republican President Donald Trump's Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., divulged his plan to end all viral gain-of-function research around the world, beginning with a complete ban inside the United States.

Citing unsubstantiated conspiracy theories and misinformation about research that he has no personal experience or expertise with, Kennedy claimed:

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Marco Rubio; Screenshot of Marco Rubio from the widely-circulated meme
Fox News

Marco Rubio Finally Addressed That Oft-Memed Photo Of Him Sitting On An Oval Office Couch: 'I Hated That Picture'

Secretary of State Marco Rubio admitted that he actually did find a viral photo of him looking miserable while sitting on a couch in the Oval Office rather "funny."

The February 2025 image captured Rubio seemingly sinking into an Oval Office couch during a tense meeting involving President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The photo quickly went viral, with many online pointing to it as a reflection of Rubio's increasingly expansive portfolio within the Trump administration.

Keep ReadingShow less