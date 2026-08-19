Scott Jennings Tried To Call Out Jon Ossoff For His 'Sexist Joke' About Trump's Young Aide—And It Didn't Go Well For Him

Conservative CNN commentator Scott Jennings was reminded of President Donald Trump's own misogyny after attacking Georgia Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff over his remarks about Trump's relationship with his aide Natalie Harp.

Last month, Trump reportedly took extraordinary security precautions during a trip to Turkey, secretly switching from Air Force One to a military aircraft after an alleged threat. Although he was publicly seen boarding the presidential jet, he was later transported to the military plane concealed inside a catering truck.

Harp was reportedly among a small group of Trump allies who accompanied him during the covert transfer. Her close relationship with Trump has been well documented. According to Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan’s book Regime Change, Trump has praised Harp’s loyalty, saying she “will never leave me.” Harp's brother described his sister's relationship with Trump as "unhealthy."

Ossoff drew attention to the Trump-Harp relationship while discussing U.S. Navy sailors who have complained about the conditions aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln, which has been deployed in the Middle East since November of 2025.

There are reports of poor conditions aboard the Lincoln, including sailors allegedly being served spoiled food and several reported attempts to go overboard during the carrier’s extended deployment amid the Iran war. Trump and administration officials have largely dismissed those reports.

Ossoff said:

"While the sailors on the Lincoln fight his war, while he fruitlessly drains our munitions and oil reserves, the president sleeps through his meetings. He golfs and trades stocks. See, he doesn’t want to do the job; he wants to build his ballroom and travel with Natalie to their apparently defenseless flying palace gifted by the Emir of Qatar.”

You can hear what he said in the video below.

Jennings was angered by Ossoff's remarks, writing the following on X:

"This is quite a message for the Democratic Party to send to young women working in politics. Party of women? Pretty ugly stuff."

You can see his post below.

Ossoff later told MSNBC host Jen Psaki that Harp has been described as Trump's "security blanket" and stressed that Americans "need a team in the White House—we need folks at the State Department, at the Defense Department, in the United States Congress who take their jobs seriously."

Ossoff also focused his complaints on the nationwide affordability crisis, saying Trump "is playing golf, is trading stock, and is decorating his ballroom" while people across the country "pay more for just about everything as a direct result of his failed economic policy and his failed foreign policy."

To this, Jennings responded:

"What a coward. Own your sexist joke, bro."

You can see his post below.

Jennings' remarks don't make much sense when you consider his years of support for Trump and the fact Trump has spent decades hurting women.

This is a man who is infamous for once bragging about being able to grab women by the "p***y; who was found liable for the sexual abuse of writer E. Jean Carroll, and often maligned adult film actor Stormy Daniels despite going so far as to falsify business records to conceal hush money payments he made to her to illegally stop her from influencing the 2016 election.

This is the same man who on the 2024 campaign trail promised to be a “protector” of women in the event of a successful presidential bid. Likely story.

Indeed, women have long borne the brunt of Trump's misogynistic pejoratives and more blatant attacks well before he referred to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton as a "nasty woman" on the campaign trail. Most recently, he was criticized for admonishing CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins for not smiling during his speech at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

Trump has also used the Justice Department as a weapon against those who've accused him of sexual assault and his administration still has not released the Epstein files in full despite calls for transparency. Trump himself is mentioned 38,000 times in the files that have been released to the public.

People were quick to call out his selective outrage.





@timodc/X

You might want to take several seats, Scott.