Conservative CNN Pundit Gets Instant Reminder After Trying To Rip Kamala Harris's Rhetoric

Scott Jennings; Kamala Harris
CNN; Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

CNN pundit Scott Jennings got instantly fact-checked after trying to blame Kamala Harris for the incendiary things Donald Trump himself has said.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
Sep 17, 2024
After the latest incident of gunfire in former Republican President Donald Trump's general vicinity, conservative CNN pundit Scott Jennings tried to lay blame at Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris's feet.

However, the inciting rhetoric Jennings used on CNN's Newsnight panel discussion to prove his point was actually direct quotes from Trump himself.

You can see the segment here:

Jennings accused Democrats of portraying Trump as a threat to democracy, saying:

"It's been normalized. But it's been normalized and adopted as part of one party's platform for president this year. The country will cease to exist if Donald Trump wins. There will be no more democracy..."
"You know, the Constitution won't exist. There'll be a bloodbath. He's going to be a dictator."
"When you effectively radicalize millions of people into believing that if an electoral outcome doesn't go our way, they're no longer going to be living in the country they thought they were. What do you expect to happen?"

Jennings continued:

"...but I have to say when I see what Democratic politicians say about Donald Trump, when I see what Democratic commentators say about Donald Trump and their platform is built on a bunch of lies, frankly, that are designed to radicalize a political base."
"It makes me wonder how much do they really care about the violence that you and I both agree is terrible."

Jennings later added:

"I mean, the underpinning of [Harris'] campaign, I mean, she repeats it herself, 'Trump will be a dictator on day one'. I mean, this country fights dictators. That's what our history is."
"There'll be a bloodbath. He wants to terminate the U.S. Constitution."
"I know you have interviewed and had people out here and have watched the same coverage I have. The bloodbath garbage, it is a pillar of the Democratic campaign against Trump, as is dictator, as is eliminate the U.S. Constitution."

Fellow CNN panelist and historian Tim Naftali stated at one point:

"Didn't he say that though? He'll be a dictator from day one."

Panelist Elie Mystal added:

"I think the Democrats will tamp down their language about Trump the moment Trump tamps down his language about the Democrats, about immigrants, about people of color, about women, and not a moment before."


Others also pointed out the obvious projection in Jennings' complaints about Democratic rhetoric.

While Trump and Vance called for de-escalation of rhetoric, it seems based on Trump’s speeches and Truth Social posts that that request doesn't apply to Trump or Vance.

