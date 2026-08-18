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Jon Ossoff Rips Trump During Speech With Brutal Dig About His Problematic Relationship With Fawning Young Aide

Scrreenshot of Jon Ossoff; Donald Trump and Natalie Harp
@Acyn/X; Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff took aim at President Trump's problematic relationship with his young aide Natalie Harp during a campaign speech on Sunday.

Alan Herrera
By Alan HerreraAug 18, 2026
Alan Herrera

Alan is a writer and editor who lives in New York City. His work has been featured in such publications as Salon, The Advocate, Plus Magazine, George Takei Presents, The Huffington Post, Spoiled NYC, Towleroad, Distractify, Elite Daily, and 2 or 3 Things I Know About Film.

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Georgia Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff took aim at President Donald Trump's problematic relationship with his young aide Natalie Harp during a campaign speech on Sunday.

Last month, Trump reportedly took extraordinary security precautions during a trip to Turkey, secretly switching from Air Force One to a military aircraft after an alleged threat. Although he was publicly seen boarding the presidential jet, he was later transported to the military plane concealed inside a catering truck.

Harp was reportedly among a small group of Trump allies who accompanied him during the covert transfer. Her close relationship with Trump has been well documented. According to Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan’s book Regime Change, Trump has praised Harp’s loyalty, saying she “will never leave me.”

Harp has also reportedly written intensely personal, admiring letters to Trump, including one describing him as her “Guardian and Protector in this Life.” Others in Trump’s inner circle have reportedly nicknamed her the “human printer” because she travels with a portable printer to produce documents for him and helps type and publish his social media posts.

Ossoff drew attention to the Trump-Harp relationship while discussing U.S. Navy sailors who have complained about the conditions aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln, which has been deployed in the Middle East since November of 2025.

There are reports of poor conditions aboard the Lincoln, including sailors allegedly being served spoiled food and several reported attempts to go overboard during the carrier’s extended deployment amid the Iran war. Trump and administration officials have largely dismissed those reports.

Ossoff said:

"There's something uniquely despicable about lying a nation into war, treating citizens as fools and those who serve as pawns. Aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln, they've now been at sea for 240+ days without a port call. It's a Navy record and still they serve with excellence."
"They'll endure hardship but they deserve competent leaders who send them into combat only when necessary and with decisive clarity of purpose, not fools who lie about the purpose and progress of war."
"While the sailors on the Lincoln fight his war, while he fruitlessly drains our munitions and oil reserves, the president sleeps through his meetings. He golfs and trades stocks. See, he doesn’t want to do the job; he wants to build his ballroom and travel with Natalie to their apparently defenseless flying palace gifted by the Emir of Qatar.”

You can hear what he said in the video below.

When asked about Ossoff's remarks, Trump referred to Ossoff as a "Pee-wee Herman lookalike" and defended his continued renovations to the White House, even referring to the very room he sat in as having been in a "disgraceful situation" before he demanded changes.

Ossoff's remarks have resonated.

Harp first attracted Trump’s attention in 2019 after publicly thanking him for signing the Right to Try Act, which she said gave her hope while undergoing treatment for Stage 2 bone cancer. She credited access to experimental treatment with saving her life.

She later worked as a television host for One America News Network from 2020 to 2022. After Trump returned to the White House in January 2025, he appointed Harp as an executive assistant.

Her estranged brother, Preston Harp, described the relationship as “very unhealthy” in interviews with the Daily Mail. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, however, defended Harp, calling her one of Trump’s “most loyal and hardest working aides.”

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