Lindsey Graham's Sister Hit With Hilariously Brutal Factcheck After Claiming She's 'Not Being Handed' His Senate Seat

Darline Graham, the sister of late Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, was swiftly fact-checked after claiming that she's "not being handed" her brother's seat even though she quite literally was named to temporarily fill it.
Senator Graham died on the evening of July 11 after returning from an official visit to Ukraine. According to a preliminary finding from the medical examiner, shared by his office, Graham died after suffering an aortic dissection—a tear in the inner wall of the aorta—linked to hardening of the arteries.
Graham fell short of the majority needed to win the Republican primary outright, sending her into an August 25 runoff against Representative Ralph Norman. Norman had previously left his House seat to run for governor, where he finished third in the June GOP primary.
When asked how she feels about people who don't support her because she was "handed" her brother's seat, she was defensive:
"I don't see it that way. I'm not being handed this seat."
"I realize I have to work to earn voters so I'm working really hard to do that. I want to spend the next two weeks going out to as many places as I can."
"Lindsey was amazing. I could never fill his shoes. No one ever could fill his shoes and I don't expect it to be handed to me. I know I have to earn people's votes and I'm willing to work hard over the next two weeks to earn those votes."
"I want to work hard every single day for people in South Carolina. That's why I want to do this: not to be a politician, not for self-ambition, not for power. I want to continue to help the people of South Carolina."
You can hear what she said in the video below.
But here's the thing: Graham was handed her brother's seat, and a Community Note even points out "she is literally being handed his seat."
Last month, she was appointed by Governor Henry McMaster to temporarily fill her brother's Senate seat. President Donald Trump backed her candidacy for a full six-year term, but her limited political experience appeared to raise doubts among some Republican voters in a crowded primary field.
Republican voter Bob Howell even told NBC News in Lexington, South Carolina, that he understands "that she’s lost a brother and lost someone very special to her, and I sympathize with that, but at the same time, I don’t think that it’s necessary just to give it to her."
Many have criticized Graham as a result.
These people will truly lie about anything.