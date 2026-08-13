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Celebs And Fans Rally Around 'The Office' UK Star After She Reveals 'Incurable' Cancer Diagnosis With Poignant Video

Lucy Davis; screenshot from Instagram of Lucy Davis
Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic/Getty Images; @reallucydavis/Instagram

Lucy Davis, one of the stars of the U.K.'s version of The Office, shared on Instagram on Tuesday that she has "incurable" stage 4 breast cancer—and fellow celebrities and fans alike are sending her their love and support.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotAug 13, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta of the Očhéthi Šakówiŋ, Kanien'kehá:ka of the Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself another proud Maineiac.

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Lucy Davis is an English actor best known for playing Dawn Tinsley in the original BBC version of the comedy The Office (2001-2003), zombie apocalypse baddie Dianne in the horror-comedy Shaun of the Dead (2004), Steve Trevor's assistant Etta Candy in Wonder Woman (2017), and Aunt Hilda Spellman in the Netflix series The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (2018-2020).

Most recently, Davis could be seen as mom Eva/Surge on the Disney Channel's The Villains of Valley View (2022-2023).

On Tuesday, Davis took to Instagram to share news with her friends and fans. Accompanying her statement was a video of Davis ringing the familiar end of cancer treatment bell.

Davis' statement in the post's caption read, in part:

"...A year and a half ago I was diagnosed with Stage 4 Breast Cancer, which has metastasized to my bones. Specifically to my spine, right hip, and my ribs. The cancer is incurable, and too late for chemo."
"The initial lump that I felt, wasn’t a ‘lump’ as such; rather a kind of hard spot. Really tiny. I almost didn’t bother getting it checked. So I guess I’m saying don’t ignore anything - get everything checked out."
"As of now, I’m trying to live out whatever might be left of my life in as fun a way as I possibly can. I always like to find the teachable moments in anything negative that happens. And cancer has not disappointed in that regard; there’s a lot I have learned from it, and I’m grateful for that."

You can see Davis' Instagram post here:

Later in the post, Davis added:

"...The thing that has been most vital to me is humour. I asked my friends and family to make fun of me as much as possible (which they’re really good at), and most importantly of all to not treat me like a sick person. There’s nothing that will make you feel more unwell than being treated as if you’re unwell."
"I’m not scared of whatever comes next. I’m at peace with it. I’ll see my [beloved dog who died in 2024] Gracie [2008-2024] sooner than expected, and for me, leaving my physical body just means going home."

After reaffirming her commitment to animal rights and desire to keep acting, Davis shared a message for those also facing cancer.

"For those of you on a similar journey to mine, I do wish you well. Cancer asks a lot from us, physically and mentally. And we all get to do it however we choose."

Many, including colleagues and costars, offered love and support in the comments...

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...from her Sabrina connections...

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reply to @reallucydavis/Instagram


reply to @reallucydavis/Instagram


reply to @reallucydavis/Instagram


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...to her time at The Office...

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...with well wishes from colleagues from Shaun of the Dead and Wonder Woman's DC as well.

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May Davis get all she hoped for in her inspiring message.

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