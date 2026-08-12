Brooklyn Beckham Grosses Out The Internet After Boiling Pasta In Seawater For New Cooking Video

Brooklyn Beckham, the oldest son of David and Victoria Beckham, is making a name for himself on TikTok, but it might not be the name that most people would want: a questionable cook, at best.

Being a Beckham, his TikTok channel was quick to take off, but he's recently pivoted in the direction of at-home cooking and vying for a degree in the culinary arts. Unfortunately, viewers have not been enthusiastic about his culinary creations.

Beckham's latest creation, a tomato-based pasta dish, was no exception, as it went viral not because of the final product but because he filled a bucket with seawater right off the side of the boat he was vacationing on.

He's saving a step by using water that's already salty, right? Reduce, reuse, recycle, right?

Wrong.

There are large stretches of sea, especially along the Mediterranean, that are incredibly clean and filled with springs of fresh water, naturally filtering the seawater and pushing debris to the shore. Scooping a bucket of water right next to a boat, where there is debris and oil and other pollutants? Not food safe.

But Beckham looked proud of himself after sourcing the water and putting the pot on the stove to boil. He proceeded to cook the pasta in it and also pulled a ladle of the "pasta water" from the boiling pot to finalize the sauce, which he and his friend happily sampled at the end of the video.

You can watch the video here:

@brooklynbeckham Tomato pasta ❤️❤️ @Cloud23

Viewers were disgusted, thinking about what was in the water he used.

@brooklynbeckham/TikTok

@brooklynbeckham/TikTok

@brooklynbeckham/TikTok

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@brooklynbeckham/TikTok

@brooklynbeckham/TikTok

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@brooklynbeckham/TikTok

@brooklynbeckham/TikTok

@brooklynbeckham/TikTok

@brooklynbeckham/TikTok

Despite all of the criticism, Beckham seems unfazed, telling Insider:

"Cooking makes me happy. I have more important things to worry about than people saying a little bit of rubbish about me."

"My message to them is to keep writing whatever they want to write. There are always going to be people out there who try and pull you down."

"I'm not a professional at all. I'm just starting out. So I'm just gonna continue doing my videos and see where it takes me."

It's best not to "yuck" other people's "yum," but it does seem that some of Beckham's choices could be hazardous to his health, or possibly just rage bait.

Either way, his culinary journey seems to be making him happy, even if his viewers wouldn't want to be guests at any future Beckham Restaurant.