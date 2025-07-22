Victoria Beckham Offers Hilariously Brutal Reaction To David Beckham's Awkward Haircut Mishap

If your spouse doesn't mess with you when you make a silly mistake, are you even married?
Well, David and Victoria Beckham clearly are, because when David had a recent little mishap, not only did Victoria not let it slide, she also recorded a video of it.
David Beckham was in the process of cutting his hair with his clippers when the head of the clippers came off as he took another swipe across the top of his head, leaving a bald spot behind.
His wife began recording as he looked embarrassed, holding his hand over the spot.
She talked to him jokingly, much like a mother might to a toddler who got ahold of a pair of scissors and attempted bangs and a long bob.
She bluntly asked him:
"What have you done? What have you done?"
Beckham finally revealed his dome with a large square of hair missing.
The former soccer star sighed and said:
"The thing of the clips fell off my clipper. The clipper head fell off!"
His wife bluntly said:
"You were trying to give yourself a haircut, and what have you done?"
"It does not look good. I'm going to always be honest with you. It looks terrible."
Beckham captioned the video:
"It's not funny!! So this happened yesterday whilst shaving my head and as you can hear, my wife didn't find it funny at all."
"Victoria, you don't always need to be that honest, and I quote, 'It looks awful'"
You can watch the video here:
Seeing the video posted online, Victoria Beckham chimed in, clearly laughing in the comments.
Their son, Romeo, also found the mishap hilarious.
Some Beckham fans were amused by the situation but reassured the former soccer player that he still looked good.
Others quipped that this would surely be the next Beckham haircut trend, possibly called "The Beckham Patch."
Fortunately, according to Beckham's fans, he's able to pull any look off—including the very short hair he'll need to have to match the temporary bare spot on his head.