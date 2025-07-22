Skip to content

Singer Lily Allen Disgusted After Seat On Recent Flight Was Covered In Someone's Toenail Clippings

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Victoria Beckham Offers Hilariously Brutal Reaction To David Beckham's Awkward Haircut Mishap

Victoria Beckham, David Beckham
LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty Images; @davidbeckham/Instagram

After the former soccer star accidentally shaved a bald spot into his head, the Spice Girl gave him her "honest" reaction in a viral Instagram video.

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanJul 22, 2025
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
See Full Bio

If your spouse doesn't mess with you when you make a silly mistake, are you even married?

Well, David and Victoria Beckham clearly are, because when David had a recent little mishap, not only did Victoria not let it slide, she also recorded a video of it.

David Beckham was in the process of cutting his hair with his clippers when the head of the clippers came off as he took another swipe across the top of his head, leaving a bald spot behind.

His wife began recording as he looked embarrassed, holding his hand over the spot.

She talked to him jokingly, much like a mother might to a toddler who got ahold of a pair of scissors and attempted bangs and a long bob.

She bluntly asked him:

"What have you done? What have you done?"

Beckham finally revealed his dome with a large square of hair missing.

The former soccer star sighed and said:

"The thing of the clips fell off my clipper. The clipper head fell off!"

His wife bluntly said:

"You were trying to give yourself a haircut, and what have you done?"
"It does not look good. I'm going to always be honest with you. It looks terrible."

Beckham captioned the video:

"It's not funny!! So this happened yesterday whilst shaving my head and as you can hear, my wife didn't find it funny at all."
"Victoria, you don't always need to be that honest, and I quote, 'It looks awful'"

You can watch the video here:

Seeing the video posted online, Victoria Beckham chimed in, clearly laughing in the comments.

  @davidbeckham/Instagram

Their son, Romeo, also found the mishap hilarious.

  @davidbeckham/Instagram

Some Beckham fans were amused by the situation but reassured the former soccer player that he still looked good.

  @davidbeckham/Instagram

  @davidbeckham/Instagram

  @davidbeckham/Instagram

  @davidbeckham/Instagram

  @davidbeckham/Instagram

Others quipped that this would surely be the next Beckham haircut trend, possibly called "The Beckham Patch."

  @davidbeckham/Instagram

  @davidbeckham/Instagram

  @davidbeckham/Instagram

  @davidbeckham/Instagram

  @davidbeckham/Instagram

  @davidbeckham/Instagram

  @davidbeckham/Instagram

  @davidbeckham/Instagram

Fortunately, according to Beckham's fans, he's able to pull any look off—including the very short hair he'll need to have to match the temporary bare spot on his head.

Latest News

Jeff Daniels; Donald Trump
Political News

Jeff Daniels Explains Everything Americans Have Lost By Electing Trump In Spot-On Rant

Ilona Maher; Kate Moss
Celebrities

Ilona Maher shuts down Moss quote

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes
LGBTQ

Chris Hughes Just Gave A Super NSFW Glimpse Into His Relationship With JoJo Siwa—And Fans Are Horrified

Malcolm-Jamal Warner; The Producer with Liz
Celebrities

PBS Kids Shares Poignant Tribute To 'Magic School Bus' Star Malcolm-Jamal Warner After His Death

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Donald Trump Jr.; Barack Obama; JD Vance
Alex Wong/Getty Images (left and center); Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Don Jr. Dragged After Sharing Anti-Obama Meme That Mocks JD Vance Too

Donald Trump Jr. was dragged online after sharing a meme of former President Barack Obama superimposed over O.J. Simpson's face during his infamous police chase that also showed a meme-ified version of Vice President JD Vance—another distraction from the White House amid its refusal to release the Epstein files.

Trump Jr.—who simply shared a few "laughing" emojis above the image—posted the image as the far-right amplifies its call for Obama's swift arrest. In fact, Trump Jr.'s own father, President Donald Trump, had earlier posted an AI-generated video showing Obama getting arrested by FBI agents.

Keep ReadingShow less
Doug Burgum
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Secretary Of The Interior's Expression During Fox News Interview About Alcatraz Has The Internet Howling

Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum had social media users howling when the expression he gave during a Fox News interview went viral shortly after touring Alcatraz alongside Attorney General Pam Bondi amid President Donald Trump's call for the infamous prison to be reopened.

A former prison located on a small island of the same name just off the coast of San Francisco, Alcatraz once held some of the country’s most notorious criminals and was considered one of the most secure facilities of its time. Trump recently declared he wants to reopen Alcatraz as a prison "to house America’s most ruthless and violent Offenders."

Keep ReadingShow less
A pair of hands pulling money out of a wallet
person getting 1 U.S. dollar banknote in wallet
Photo by Allef Vinicius on Unsplash

'Normal' Money Habits That Actually Ruin People Financially

Everyone has a different way of managing their finances.

With some people being a bit more responsible than others.

Keep ReadingShow less
Is Severance’s Adam Scott the next Michael Scott?
"Severance" Apple TV+; "The Office" NBC

Fans Spot 'Severance' Costume Similarities To 'The Office'

Are the characters from Severance getting fashion advice from The Office?

According to some social media sleuths, the costumes from the Apple TV series closely resemble those worn by Pam Beesly and Dwight Schrute in NBC's mockumentary series.

Keep ReadingShow less