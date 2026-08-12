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Rosie O'Donnell Blasts Jesse Watters After His 'Gang Of Unruly Reporter Yellers' Accosts Her At Theater

Rosie O'Donnell; Jesse Watters
Bruce Glikas/Getty Images; Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Former talk show host Rosie O'Donnell had a blunt message on TikTok for Fox News host Jesse Watters after she was recently accosted by members of his team at the theater.

Amelia Mavis Christnot
By Amelia Mavis ChristnotAug 12, 2026
Amelia Mavis Christnot

Amelia is an Oglala Lakȟóta of the Očhéthi Šakówiŋ, Kanien'kehá:ka of the Haudenosaunee and Métis Navy brat who settled in the wilds of Northern Maine. A member of the Indigenous Journalists Association, she considers herself another proud Maineiac.

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Rosie O'Donnell recently came back to the United States from her home in Ireland to star in a 75-minute long, limited-run, one-person Off-Broadway show titled Common Knowledge at New York City's Daryl Roth Theatre from July 22 through August 8, 2026.

On August 5, O'Donnell took to her TikTok account to share a pointed message for Fox News talking head Jesse Watters. The controversial sycophant of MAGA Republican President Donald Trump has been sending members of his team to ambush people and aggressively ask them to be on Watters' show.

O'Donnell's TikTok response to one of these requests was captioned:

"Today a fox crew was waiting for me to exit the car - they ran in mass [sic] screaming JESSE WATTERS WANTS TO TALK TO U - so what ? - I have no desire to talk to him or fox (we lie to Americans) 'news' - so say what u need and go the f*ck away..."
"Watters faced intense blowback for a comment on 'The Five' suggesting Vice President Kamala Harris would get 'paralyzed in the situation room while the generals have their way with her.' He later stated his remarks were misconstrued and not intended to be sexual."
"What woman would want to talk to him besides maga cult ladies?"

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You can watch O'Donnell's message for Watters here:

In the video, O'Donnell said:

"So here’s what I want to say to Jesse Waters and his gang of unruly, reporter yellers at the theater today: No, I do not want to answer a question from Jesse Watters. I’ve never watched Jesse Watters, and I don’t ever care to."
"I’ve read enough about what he’s said about women and who he is and how his career began on 'The Bill O’Reilly Show,' of all places."
"OK, Jesse, you do what you do, stay out of my orbit. If you wanna interview me, call my publicist, that’s how it works, don’t you know that yet? I’m not afraid of you, I just have no interest in you in any capacity."
"TikTok, you don’t stop."

People agreed that O'Donnell should pay Watters no mind, but Watters needs to leave women alone.

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Watters team drew a similar reaction when they accosted New York Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on the Capitol Building steps to ask her to appear on Watters' show.

Representative AOC told Watters' messenger that she'd never appear on a program that sexualized her.

Watters has drawn flack for his inappropriate and creepy comments about women while live on air. He's also made multiple "jokes" about sexual assault and survivors of Jeffrey Epstein's child sex trafficking.

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