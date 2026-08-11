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Kylie Jenner's Birthday Cake Is Going Viral After People Notice Bizarre Detail—And We Have Questions

Kylie Jenner
Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Kylie Jenner recently celebrated her 29th birthday—but a photo showing her bejeweled birthday cake has the internet sounding off.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebyAug 11, 2026
Peter Karleby
Peter Karleby is a writer, content producer and performer originally from Michigan. His writing has also appeared on YourTango, Delish and Medium, and he has produced content for NBC, The New York Times and The CW, among others. When not working, he can be found tripping over his own feet on a hiking trail while singing Madonna songs to ward off lurking bears.
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The Kardashian-Jenner clan are nothing if not tastemakers, and practically every choice they make becomes a trend.

But Kylie Jenner's latest style choice is decidedly NOT a hit for the power-family's followers, despite it appearing on a cake.

Jenner recently celebreated her 29th birthday, holding a party that seems to have been jewel- and pink-themed—or "princess kitty" themed, in Jenner's words, whatever that means.

But one detail left fans in shock. No, it wasn't the outfits, or the overwhelming preponderance of pink.

It wasn't even the fact that Jenner is somehow only 29 despite having been ubiquitous for what feels like 400 years.

No, it was her cake. Which, like everything else at the party, even the drink cups, was jewel-themed, studded with sparkling, girly gems.

The cake featured thick white frosting adorned with little piped frosting mounds. In the center of each mound was a not-so-subtle gemstone, which came in a variety of shapes and sizes, including hearts.

Cute, right? Who doesn't want a birthday cake studded with little candy jewels? It's like if "Candy Crush" became a cake!

Except that everyone is pretty certain they're not candy. They look like actual costume jewels that would, like, break your teeth if you bit into them.

Which of course presents two potential realities: One, no one at this party had any plans to eat cake anyway (probably the most likely); or two, everyone who did eat the cake had to sit there and de-jewel their slice before they could take a single bit.

And for this reason, the cake was not particularly popular with people online, many of whom found it not just inconvenient, but kind of... well, ugly?



And of course, this being the internet, many people had even bigger concerns, like whether or not those jewels were even sanitary enough to be food-grade.

Nevertheless, many were convinced that cakes embedded with teeth-cracking jewels will now become THE party trend because of Jenner's influence.

But many others were quick to point out the trend isn't new at all, and many jokingly accused Jenner of stealing the idea from them.




So if you were looking for some inspo for a cake that looks bizarrely sparkly and forces your guests to spend 15 minutes de-crystalling their slice before they can eat it, there you go! Fingers always on the pulse, that Kylie...

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