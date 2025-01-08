Skip to content

Mexican President Perfectly Mocks Trump With Proposed Name Change For U.S.

Fans Defend Demi Moore After She's Accused Of 'Snubbing' Kylie Jenner At The Golden Globes

Kylie Jenner; Demi Moore
Amy Sussman/Getty Images, Michael Buckner/GG2025/Penske Media via Getty Images

After a video of Moore making the rounds following her Golden Globes win went viral, with some accusing her of snubbing Kylie Jenner, fans and Moore's own daughter, Tallulah Willis, spoke out in her defense.

Koh Mochizuki
By Koh MochizukiJan 08, 2025
Koh Mochizuki

Koh Mochizuki is a Los Angeles based actor whose work has been spotted anywhere from Broadway stages to Saturday Night Live.

He received his B.A. in English literature and is fluent in Japanese.

In addition to being a neophyte photographer, he is a huge Disney aficionado and is determined to conquer all Disney parks in the world to publish a photographic chronicle one day. Mickey goals.

Instagram: kohster Twitter: @kohster1 Flickr: nyckmo

See Full Bio

Actor Demi Moore won a Golden Globe Sunday night for her astonishing performance as aging aerobics star Elizabeth Sparkle in Coralie Fargeat's body horror film The Substance.

The recognition for Best Actress in a Motion Picture—Musical or Comedy was Moore's first-ever industry award since emerging as a star in the '80s and eventually becoming one of the highest-paid Hollywood actors by 1995.

Unfortunately, catty social media users brushed aside her well-deserved achievement to focus instead on a viral clip that many interpreted as Moore snubbing Kylie Jenner at the event.

Fans and Moore's youngest daughter, Tallulah Willis, weren't letting the ruinous gossip take away from Moore's celebratory evening.

The viral clip, originally posted to the Golden Globes TikTok, showed Moore hugging actor Elle Fanning. Fanning was sitting at a table next to Jenner, who was accompanied by Jenner's date, actor Timothée Chalamet.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and owner of Kylie Cosmetics appeared to want to congratulate Moore but was only given a brief acknowledgment from Moore before she turned back to Fanning, who kept singing her praises.

Moore then passed behind Jenner to acknowledge Chalamet, as Jenner quietly looked on.

The newly minted Golden Globe winner continued making her rounds away from the table.

Here's the clip.

@goldenglobes

Spotted 👀 Demi Moore celebrating her win at the #GoldenGlobes!

Here's what some people assumed was Moore deliberating dissing Jenner at the Globes on X (formerly Twitter).


Another view of the interaction showed what people thought was Jenner hoping to take a selfie with the Ghost actor, only to be left hanging.

The scrutiny intensified.



After further complaints portrayed Moore as an ungrateful diva following her win, her daughter came to her defense.

Tallulah Belle Willis, who is the youngest of three daughters Moore had with her second husband, Die Hard actor Bruce Willis, shared a screenshot of TooFab's X post that read, "Did Demi Moore snub Kylie Jenner? That's what some are saying after THIS seeing this video."

Willis addressed the internet, mainly the media endeavoring to nip the drama "straight in the bud."

She explained of her mother's interaction with Fanning:

“We spent new year with Elle, so connecting with her after a win was a very organic thing to do."

Willis continued:

"This angel was in total shock and delight and moving throughout a warm room of well wishers."
“There was not snub of any sort, had she seen KJ wanting to congratulate her she would have fully given her the time and space."

"Literally just give it all a break and let a gal enjoy her accomplishments!” she added.

@buuski/Instagram

Not everyone online interpreted the clip as Moore intentionally ignoring Jenner. They defended her en masse.




After being nominated for two Critics' Choice Movie Awards, a Primetime Emmy Award, two Independent Spirit Awards, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and four Golden Globe nominations, Moore winning the Globe was indeed cause for celebration.

Fans are making sure people focus on that instead of allowing the internet to exploit an awkward celebrity moment for the sake of unnecessary drama.

Woman holding up balloons to celebrate her 24th birthday
People Reveal Their Biggest Regrets From Their 20s

